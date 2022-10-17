ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knightdale, NC

WRAL News

Police: North Carolina rampage began when teen shot brother

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina’s capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday. More details about the shootings emerged from the four-page preliminary report that Raleigh’s police...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

'Everyone went laser-focused': 911 dispatcher recalls how emergency calls flooded in during Raleigh mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — Thursday marks one week since a mass shooting clamed the lives of five people and injured two others in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. WRAL News spoke with Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications Center telecommunicator Tracy La Cascia, who took some of the first surge of calls on Oct. 13. She dispatched emergency medical services and police to help those in need.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh police release five-day report on Hedingham mass shooting: Officers found 15-year-old suspected shooter had shotgun, handgun and knife

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Thursday released its five-day report about last week's mass shooting in an east Raleigh neighborhood. The report states the 15-year-old suspect in the mass shooting shot and stabbed a 16-year-old boy to death before killing four others. Sources tell WRAL News...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Fire burns hole in roof at home in southeast Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. — A husband and wife and their pet cat on Thursday escaped a house fire in southeastern Wake County. Crews responded to the home on Diamond Drive, off of Rock Quarry Road, before 5 a.m. The fire left a hole in the roof, which was badly damaged....
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

Community Policy