Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 10-20-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 4120 Waltham Road, Lake Township, residential, from Joseph Czajka, to Gloria Miller, $125,000. 114 Main St., Risingsun, residential, from Jessi Spencer, to Stuart and Kimberly Cole, $129,000. 12418 and 0 Williams Road, Perrysburg, commercial, 3.64 acres,...
sent-trib.com
Debra Bick
Debra Bick, age 66, passed away on October 18, 2022. Debra was born in Emmett, Idaho to Bruce Yergenson and Beth Klein. Debra married John Bick on February 14, 1976 and he survives her in Bowling Green, Ohio. She is also survived by her son, Shawn (Meg) Bick; grandchildren: Rhian...
sent-trib.com
Joy A. Price
Joy A. Price, 87, of Bowling Green, Ohio died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Bridge Hospice Care Center. Joy was born on April 11, 1935 in Bowling Green to the late John C. And Neva L. (Aurand) Bair. She married Thomas E. Price on October 7, 1966 and he survives. Also surviving are a son, Robert (Candice) Ziegler; daughters, Nancy (Kevin) Aurand and Lesley (Andy) Hollister; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Cindy Ziegler.
sent-trib.com
Local briefs
A pedestrian was hurt when a car struck her in a Bowling Green crosswalk on Tuesday. According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, Abigail Fox was halfway into the crosswalk in the North Prospect and East Wooster streets intersection at 8:56 p.m. when she was struck by a 2021 Kia Forte driven by Brendon Rush, 21.
sent-trib.com
Geraldine M. Levorchick
Geraldine “Gerry” M. Levorchick, age 87, of Gibsonburg and formerly of Stony Ridge, OH passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Bay Park Hospital, Oregon, OH. She was born on July 8, 1935 in DeFuniak Springs, FL to Peter and Velma (Hamilton) Faykosh. She married Stephen “Steve” K. Levorchick, on August 11, 1956 in Hernando, MS. Gerry and Steve have raised 3 children and celebrated over 62 years of marriage before Steve’s passing in 2018.
sent-trib.com
Webster Twp., Graham cemeteries receive funding
The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate & Professional Licensing has awarded $104,000 in grants to 44 cemeteries, including two in Wood County, through the Fiscal Year 2023 Cemetery Grant Fund. Webster Township Cemetery received $2,500 to install a cemetery information kiosk. Graham Cemetery in Montgomery Township...
sent-trib.com
Downtown Forward: BG residents start reimagining
Bowling Green residents got the opportunity to start thinking about the future of downtown on Thursday. A community feedback session, held at the Veterans Memorial Building at City Park, was the second such session this week and is part of the city’s Downtown Forward program. The city is partnering with Bowling Green State University’s Center for Regional Development in the effort as part of the CRD’s Reimagining Rural Regions – or R3 – program.
sent-trib.com
Pedestrian struck in BG crosswalk
A pedestrian was hurt when a car struck her in a Bowling Green crosswalk on Tuesday. According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, Abigail Fox was halfway into the crosswalk in the North Prospect and East Wooster streets intersection at 8:56 p.m. when she was struck by a 2021 Kia Forte driven by Brendon Rush, 21.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg volleyball advances to district tourney
PERRYSBURG — Northern Lakes League co-champions Perrysburg (17-6) swept Findlay on Wednesday, 25-10, 25-16, 25-17, and will advance to next week’s Division I district tournament at Hopewell-Loudon High School in Bascom. The Yellow Jackets will take on Clay at 7:30 p.m. on Monday and the winner will face...
sent-trib.com
How this Wood County railroad became a trail
Wood County has a rich railroad history. Most of our cities and villages at one time had a railroad depot. We had many railroad lines crisscrossing our county. As the county progressed, the old railways were abandoned leaving behind old, gravelly, railroad beds of soil. An old, abandoned railroad bed...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg runners dominate NLL meet
OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — The defending state champion Perrysburg girls cross country team took seven of the top eight spots to win the Northern Lakes League meet Saturday at Whiteford Valley Golf Club. The Perrysburg boys team finished as league runners-up and both Bowling Green teams finished third in...
sent-trib.com
Be sad, mourn death — then go on
During the past month there have been three deaths which have touched our family. A friend of mine, who was my age, passed away. A coworker of my son passed away unexpectedly. And a friend of my daughter’s also passed away unexpectedly. Each of these were tragic, especially to the family members.
sent-trib.com
See the foliage, take a spooky hike with Wood County parks
Reservations and registrations can be made for these September programs with the Wood County Park District by calling the main office at 419-353-1897 or visiting wcparks.org. Native Nursery Night is Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg. Get started volunteering at wcparks.org/volunteer. Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program.
sent-trib.com
GFWC Women’s Club of Bowling Green — Group news
The club met on Sept. 20 at Althaus Farms in Perrysburg Township. Members enjoyed a social time as they shopped in the farm’s store and greenhouses. Cindy Althaus presented a program on the many forms of and uses for squash and gourds, along with a history of the farm, as members enjoyed snacks provided by hostesses Shelly Sabo and Pam Vollmar. New Program Books for Garden Group’s 2022-23 club year were distributed with thanks to Linda Kuhn and Lynette Rosebrook for their work.
sent-trib.com
Elmwood adds academic booster club
BLOOMDALE – A new academic boost club is being introduced at Elmwood High School. Community member Pam Frankforther said at the Oct. 20 board of education meeting that the high school does a lot of small things to recognize its top academic students. “But I think we can do...
sent-trib.com
Vouchers Hurt Ohio: Educators explain lawsuit against state
In the past two years, $500,000 has left the Bowling Green City Schools district — and is funding private school vouchers. Board of education member Ginny Stewart said she started tracking the money in 2020, where a line item showed that $138,855 was depleted from the BG coffers for vouchers. In 2021, that increased to $341,811.
sent-trib.com
Sheriff supports Issue 1
As someone who has sworn to uphold and preserve the U.S. Constitution, the Ohio Constitution and protect the citizens of Ohio, I take that duty seriously and work every day to make the lives of my constituents safer and more secure. Unfortunately, exposure to crime increased with the recent Ohio Supreme Court decision DuBose v. McGuffey, where the court decided that Ohio trial courts may not consider public safety in setting the amount for bail.
sent-trib.com
Knights take down Elida in four sets
TONTOGANY — Despite being the better seed, Otsego had to take Elida seriously in the Division II volleyball tournament opener Tuesday on the Knights’ floor. The Bulldogs were no pushover. Otsego 5-foot-8 junior pin (hitter) and defensive specialist Emily Genson had 20 kills and five aces to lead...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: First ladies on campaign trail
Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine and Ohio’s Second Lady Tina Husted made a campaign stop Wednesday morning at Mr. Spots restaurant in Bowling Green. DeWine and Husted kicked off the Our Ohio Families Statewide Tour to talk directly with voters about Republican priorities to grow the economy and build a better future for Ohio families, according to a press release. Joining them at stops around the state will be Ohio families, business owners and other statewide candidates’ spouses. The tour will make stops in Wood, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Delaware, Ross, Butler and Montgomery counties. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune.
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: BG chamber holds ribbon cutting for Urban Creek Boutique
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the opening of Urban Creek Boutique, located at 1204 W. Wooster St., Suite 3 in Bowling Green. Owner Kaley Rummel is a Bowling Green High School graduate and feels that a western style clothing store is something BG has been missing. The shop is mainly western style wear, along with jewelry, accessories, body care items, and some home items too. Urban Creek Boutique offers a little bit of something for everyone and not just a certain age group. Rummel offers a points system, so for every dollar you spend, you earn a point and once you get to 200 points you get 10 dollars off your purchase. She also offers college students 15% off on purchases made on Wednesday's and Friday's. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
Comments / 0