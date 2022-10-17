ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emergence of Rodney Thomas II means Colts can be careful with Julian Blackmon's return

By Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Free safety Julian Blackmon is getting close to returning from the injured ankle that has sidelined him the past three games, but he was only available in an emergency Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Blackmon was active for the game, but he did not have to play a snap.

Rookie free safety Rodney Thomas II has made it possible for the Colts to give Blackmon as much time as he needs. A seventh-round draft pick out of Yale, Thomas II has been a revelation as the team’s last line of defense, allowing the Colts to be careful with the third-year safety.

“He practiced last week a fair amount, enough to show us that he could play if he needed to play,” Reich said. “But at the end of the week, he didn’t make the progress physically to really get to the point where there was any kind of decision that needed to be made. … Really, would have preferred to wait another week, and we were able to get that.”

Thomas II has played 241 snaps in place of Blackmon, first entering the lineup in the Colts’ Week 3 win over Kansas City. In that time, he’s made 16 tackles, broken up two passes and made an interception, his remarkable range ensuring that it’s hard to throw the ball deep against the Indianapolis defense.

“He’s a guy who’s stepped up, taken advantage of his opportunity,” veteran strong safety Rodney McLeod said. “Having to go in a few games ago, in the middle of an intense game, finishing the game the way that he did, making huge plays, and then continuing to do that. Now, teams are very aware of who he is and the playmaking ability he has.”

Thomas II has played so well that the Colts would be justified keeping him on the field in some capacity when Blackmon gets back.

But that decision has not been made yet. Indianapolis has long loved the potential of Blackmon, believing the third-round pick has the ability to be a star in Gus Bradley’s defense.

“We’re excited to get Julian back,” Reich said. “When he’s back to 100%, if that’s this week or next week, we’ll evaluate that, look at the different things we can do. At the end of the day, we’ll decide what’s best for the team. Obviously, Rodney’s playing pretty well right now, but we know who Julian is. Julian’s a great player as well.”

Indianapolis wide receiver Keke Coutee remains in the concussion protocol after suffering a hard hit on a punt return against Jacksonville.

Coutee, who was elevated from the practice squad, likely will not be able to play against Tennessee.

“Feel bad for Keke, he’s a playmaker, a ferocious competitor,” Reich said. “He’ll have to go through all the protocol, and he’ll likely be out next week.”

If running back Nyheim Hines is back from the concussion he suffered against Denver, though, the Colts will likely have their primary punt returner back in the lineup.

