Five NE Tennessee teams still ranked in AP prep football poll

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Five Northeast Tennessee teams remain ranked in this week’s AP Tennessee prep football poll.

Only two teams saw a change in their rankings this week: Chuckey-Doak and Unicoi County . The 7–1 Black Knights moved down a spot to No. 8 in Class 3A. The team shut out Claiborne on Friday by a score of 55–0.

Unicoi County dropped out of the top 10 in Class 3A after losing to West Greene by 24–23. West Greene came up one vote shy of making the top 10 this week.

In Class 6A, Dobyns-Bennett maintained the No. 3 spot.

Undefeated Daniel Boone stayed No. 5 in Class 5A.

Greeneville continued to sit on top of the Class 4A rankings.

Hampton held on to No. 2 in Class 2A.

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 17, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

School Record Points Prv 1. Oakland (12) 7-1 120 1 2. Cane Ridge 7-1 105 2 3. Dobyns-Bennett 7-1 95 3 4. Maryville 6-2 86 4 5. Centennial 7-1 59 6 6. Houston 6-2 44 T7 7. Collierville 7-1 36 T7 8. Ravenwood 5-3 25 9 9. Farragut 6-2 19 NR 10. Bearden 6-2 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Beech 16. Blackman 14. Bradley Central 11. Bartlett 11. Brentwood 1.

Division I – Class 5A

School Record Points Prv 1. Knoxville West (12) 8-0 120 1 2. Nolensville 8-0 102 3 3. Munford 8-0 98 2 4. Page 7-1 86 4 5. Daniel Boone 8-0 67 5 6. Henry County 6-2 58 6 7. Powell 6-2 46 7 8. Mt. Juliet 7-2 34 9 9. White County 6-2 24 10 10. McMinn County 6-2 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Sevier County 8. Springfield 4. Oak Ridge 1.

Division I – Class 4A

School Record Points Prv 1. Greeneville (12) 9-0 120 1 2. Anderson County 8-0 106 2 3. Haywood County 8-0 98 3 4. Pearl-Cohn 7-2 70 5 5. Upperman 6-2 63 7 6. Macon County 7-1 61 6 7. Marshall County 7-1 48 8 8. Stone Memorial 7-1 35 9 9. Red Bank 7-1 30 4 10. Melrose 7-1 10 NR (tie) Dekalb County 6-2 10 10

Others receiving votes: Hardin County 6. Elizabethton 2. Craigmont 1.

Division I – Class 3A

School Record Points Prv 1. Alcoa (12) 7-1 120 1 2. East Nashville 8-0 105 2 3. Covington 7-1 99 3 4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 7-1 82 4 5. Waverly 6-1 67 5 6. Giles County 6-2 56 6 7. Smith County 7-1 48 8 8. Chuckey-Doak 7-1 40 7 9. Sweetwater 7-2 20 9 10. Fairview 6-2 11 NR

Others receiving votes: West Greene 10. Unicoi County 1. Sheffield 1.

Division I – Class 2A

School Record Points Prv 1. Tyner Academy (11) 8-0 119 1 2. Hampton 7-1 103 2 3. Fairley 8-0 95 3 4. Riverside 7-1 76 4 5. Westview (1) 6-2 74 5 6. East Robertson 7-1 64 6 7. Huntingdon 6-2 45 7 8. Freedom Prep 7-1 35 8 9. Union City 7-1 27 9 10. Lewis County 7-1 21 10

Others receiving votes: Meigs County 1.

Division I – Class 1A

School Record Points Prv 1. Fayetteville (6) 8-0 114 2 2. McKenzie (4) 8-0 102 1 3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 8-0 98 3 4. Peabody 7-1 83 4 5. South Pittsburg 7-2 68 5 6. Dresden 7-1 60 6 7. Moore County 7-1 49 7 8. Clay County 7-1 39 8 9. Coalfield 7-1 22 9 10. Gordonsville 6-2 14 NR

Others receiving votes: McEwen 11.

Division II – Class 1A

School Record Points Prv 1. Friendship Christian (11) 8-0 119 1 2. University-Jackson (1) 7-1 109 2 3. Middle Tennessee Christian 7-1 93 3 4. Jackson Christian 6-1 84 4 5. Nashville Christian School 6-2 75 5

Others receiving votes: none.

Division II – Class 2A

School Record Points Prv 1. Lipscomb Academy (12) 8-0 120 1 2. Knoxville Webb 8-0 106 2 3. Lausanne Collegiate 6-1 85 3 4. Chattanooga Christian 7-1 83 4 5. Franklin Road Academy 7-1 71 5

Others receiving votes: CPA 15.

Division II – Class 3A

School Record Points Prv 1. MBA (12) 8-0 120 1 2. Baylor 7-1 108 2 3. McCallie 6-2 96 3 4. Brentwood Academy 6-2 84 4 5. Ensworth 6-2 72 5

Others receiving votes: none.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Lebanon Democrat; The Tennessean, Nashville; WCMT, Martin; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis.

