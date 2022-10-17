Read full article on original website
Mr. William Harold Robinson, Sr. Age 88 Baldwin
Mr. William Harold Robinson, Sr., age 88 of Baldwin, Georgia passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 24, 2022 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Toccoa, Georgia with Rev. Roland Vega officiating. Interment will follow in the Yonah Memorial Gardens in Demorest, Georgia.
Lori Acrey Brown, Age 58
Lori Acrey Brown, age 58, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Born on January 11, 1964, she was the daughter of Ruth Acrey of Cornelia and the late Everett “Buck” Acrey. Lori was employed over the years in customer service with Standard Telephone, Sprint, Dairy Queen, and most recently, Mickey Piggs. She is described by her family as being a loving person and family member who adored her family, especially her grandchildren. Lori was a wonderful friend with a beautiful smile and infectious laugh. She had a feisty personality and was known to be humorous. She particularly enjoyed her cats and trips to Gatlinburg. Lori was an avid reader and a Georgia Bulldog fan.
Charles Arch Harrris, Age 63 Cleveland
Charles Arch Harris, Sr., age 63, of Cleveland, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Born on January 18, 1959, he was a sixth generation native of Habersham County and son of the late Charles I. and Mary Harris. Charles was self-employed and a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Demorest. He enjoyed road trips on his motorcycle, as well as, car shows and collecting antique cars. He was known by his granddaughters as “Grumps”, and by many of his friends as “Harley Charley”.
Terry Randy “Fat Mote” Mote, Age 60
Terry Randy “Fat Mote” Mote, age 60, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Born on August 8, 1962, in Demorest, he was a son of the late John Avery Mote and Shelby Jean Mealor Seabolt. Terry worked at North Georgia Converting as a loom technician. In his spare time he enjoyed woodworking, visiting with his friends, and tinkering with lawnmowers. He was of the Baptist faith.
Rev. Wayne Phillip Strickland, Age 82 Alto
Reverend Wayne Phillip Strickland, age 82 of Alto, was called to his heavenly home, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, after a prolonged illness. Born on March 30, 1940, in Atlanta, he was the son of the late James Grover and Lillie Mae Shuler Strickland. Rev. Strickland was a Vietnam veteran where he served in the US Army and the Air Force. He then obtained a Sociology degree from Truett McConnell College. He became an ordained minister and later retired from the U.S Postal Service, as a letter carrier. In his spare time he enjoyed the outdoors and working in his garden. He also enjoyed cooking, and especially spending time with his granddaughters. He is described by his family as having a wonderful sense of humor.
Louise Smith Holbrooks, age 93, of Cornelia
Louise Smith Holbrooks, age 93, of Cornelia, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Born on November 7, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Willie B. Smith and Nellie Belle Mote Smith. Mrs. Holbrooks worked many jobs, her primary job was being a homemaker, and babysitting her grandchildren. Louise loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
James Edward Gosnell, Age 84 Homer
James Edward Gosnell, age 84, of Homer, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511. Telephone: 706-778-7123.
Billy Hayes, Age 91 Toccoa
Billy Hayes, age 91, of Toccoa, Georgia died Friday, October 14, 2022 at home with his family. Born in Early County, Georgia, on December 4, 1930, he was the son and only child of Dennis Wade Hayes and Sadie (Loyless) Hayes. During the Korean War he joined the U.S. Army where he became a clerk typist, an assignment that took him to both Japan and Germany. He was young, strong, and adventurous, and relished the opportunity to see Japan and western Europe.
Sharyll Ann Hassert, Age 69 Cleveland
Sheryll Ann Hassert, age 69, of Cleveland, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Ms. Hassert was born on July 6, 1953, in Alaska, to the late Arthur and Johnnie Stevens Hassert. She worked as a manager for several restaurants over the course of her life. Sheryll loved to dance and crochet for the family.
Reba Jo Oliver, 89, of Lula
Reba Jo Oliver, 89, of Lula, Ga. died on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Calvary Cross Baptist Church, Lula, Ga. Reverend Jerry Orr and Reverend Kyle Savage will officiate the service. Interment will follow the service in the Oliver Family Cemetery at Holly Springs Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Bobby Stanley Bowman, Age 65 Cleveland
Bobby Stanley Bowman, age 65, of Cleveland, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Mr. Bowman was born on September 5, 1957, in Hall County, to the late Willard and Della Anderson Bowman. He was a self-employed carpenter. In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his daughters, Shawanda Bowman and Tawana Marie Burtz; brother, James Hubert Bowman.
Mr. Chris Price, Age 48 Dahlonega
Mr. Chris Price, age 48, of Dahlonega passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit Chris’ online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home 2068 Highway 19 North, Dahlonega, GA 30533.
Virginia “Maggie” Gerrin Vandiver, Age 89 Demorest
Virginia “Maggie” Gerrin Vandiver, age 89 of Demorest, Georgia, took her heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022. Born in Cleveland, Georgia on October 26, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Ed Sphere & Bonnie Tomlin Gerrin. Maggie started her working career with Trogdon Furniture Company in Toccoa, Georgia and then worked with Fieldale Farms Corporation where she retired after over 20 years of dedicated service. In her spare time, she enjoyed working in her yard. Most importantly, Maggie enjoyed precious time with her family and friends. She was a member of New Bridge Baptist Church in Cleveland and attended Line Baptist Church in Alto.
Mr. Wiley Rufus “WR” Smith, Age 81 Cleveland
Mr. Wiley Rufus (WR) Smith, age 81, of Cleveland, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Mr. Smith was born in White County to the late JP and Lola Smith. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters, Janelle Bein, Eloise Kanady, Wilene Adams, Pauline Adams, Hazel Anderson; brothers, Bud Smith, Carlton Smith, and Edgar Smith. Mr. Smith was a lifetime farmer. He was also retired from Talon where he was a chain machine operator. He was a member of Cleveland Worship Center where he served as a deacon and gained the honor of Deacon Emeritus on August 16, 2015.
Rev. Franklin Grimes Colladay
It is with profound sadness that we share the news that the Rev. Franklin Grimes Colladay went home to the Lord on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He had been wrestling for some time with various health issues and is now at peace. Graduating from Columbia Theological Seminary and ordained as...
Mr. Ingram Lacell Hawkins, Age 92 Cleveland
Mr. Ingram Lacell Hawkins age 92, of Cleveland, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland. 706-865-3101 www.barrettfh.com.
James Robert Pierce, Age 90 Dahlonega
James Robert Pierce departed this life on 10/18/2022 at his home in Dahlonega, GA. He was born in Eton, GA. On January 30, 1932 to Charles B. and Jewel Pierce. Since childhood, James has been known as “Footsie” to many of his friends and acquaintances. James graduated with the class of 1949 from Murray County High School in Chatsworth, GA. After graduating as a Distinguished Military Graduate from North Georgia College in Dahlonega, GA in 1954, he began a military career in both infantry and aviation, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He served in command and staff positions in a number of US Army locations including : Army Aviation School, Ft. Rucker, AL; 101st Airborne Division, Ft. Campbell, KY; 1st Infantry Division, Ft. Riley, KS and Military Faculty, North Georgia College, Dahlonega, Ga. Overseas service included 55th Aviation Company, Seoul, Korea; 3rd Infantry Division, Schweinfurt, Germany; and 7th Corp Headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany and two combat tours in Vietnam with the 128th Assault Helicopter Company and the 101st Aviation Battalion. His military education and training included: Basic and Advanced Infantry Schools; Paratrooper School; Fixed and Rotary Flight Schools; Command and General Staff College and a M.A. degree from the University of South Alabama. His awards and decorations include: The Legion of Merit; Distinguished Flying Cross for Heroism; Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster; Air Medal with ten Oak Leaf Clusters; Meritorious Service Medal; Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm. At the age of 13 he was awarded the Citizenship Medal by the Veterans of Foreign Wars for saving the life of a friend from drowning.
