James Robert Pierce departed this life on 10/18/2022 at his home in Dahlonega, GA. He was born in Eton, GA. On January 30, 1932 to Charles B. and Jewel Pierce. Since childhood, James has been known as “Footsie” to many of his friends and acquaintances. James graduated with the class of 1949 from Murray County High School in Chatsworth, GA. After graduating as a Distinguished Military Graduate from North Georgia College in Dahlonega, GA in 1954, he began a military career in both infantry and aviation, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He served in command and staff positions in a number of US Army locations including : Army Aviation School, Ft. Rucker, AL; 101st Airborne Division, Ft. Campbell, KY; 1st Infantry Division, Ft. Riley, KS and Military Faculty, North Georgia College, Dahlonega, Ga. Overseas service included 55th Aviation Company, Seoul, Korea; 3rd Infantry Division, Schweinfurt, Germany; and 7th Corp Headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany and two combat tours in Vietnam with the 128th Assault Helicopter Company and the 101st Aviation Battalion. His military education and training included: Basic and Advanced Infantry Schools; Paratrooper School; Fixed and Rotary Flight Schools; Command and General Staff College and a M.A. degree from the University of South Alabama. His awards and decorations include: The Legion of Merit; Distinguished Flying Cross for Heroism; Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster; Air Medal with ten Oak Leaf Clusters; Meritorious Service Medal; Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm. At the age of 13 he was awarded the Citizenship Medal by the Veterans of Foreign Wars for saving the life of a friend from drowning.

DAHLONEGA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO