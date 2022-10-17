If Indiana Fever win WNBA Draft lottery, they could fast-track rebuild

If luck goes their way, the Indiana Fever will have a chance to add one of the top WNBA prospects in the country come April. But that starts with the draft lottery next month.

Because of their combined 11-57 record during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, the Fever have a 44.2% chance of getting the No. 1 draft pick — something that has never happened for the franchise. Dallas has the next highest odds of getting the top pick at 27.6%.

The Fever also have the No. 7 pick in the first round, acquired from Dallas.

The 2023 WNBA Draft lottery will air on Friday, Nov. 11 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Prior to last season, Indiana took NaLyssa Smith with the No. 2 pick. The Fever had four first-round picks last year (Smith, Emily Engstler, Lexie Hull and Queen Egbo). Smith (13.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg) and Egbo (7.2 ppg and 6.3 rpg) were named to the WNBA All-Rookie team. But the growth and development didn’t translate to wins. The team finished 5-31, the worst record in the league and the worst record in franchise history.

Since 2017, the Fever have the worst winning percentage (45-147, .234) of any team in the WNBA, NBA, NFL or NHL.

Here are three names that could be the next big piece to the Fever rebuild:

Aliyah Boston (South Carolina)

Boston is the consensus No. 1 prospect in the 2023 WNBA Draft class. The 6-5 forward averaged 16.8 points and 12.5 rebounds as a junior, shooting 54.2% from the floor. She scored 11 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the national title game against UConn.

In 101 career college games, she’s scored 1,460 points and grabbed 1,129 rebounds.

Diamond Miller (Maryland)

Miller played just 18 regular season games last season after suffering a knee injury, but still earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors while averaging 13.1 points per game. During her sophomore season, she averaged 17.3 points.

Haley Jones (Stanford)

Jones has started 63 of 65 games in her last two seasons, averaging 13.2 points in each of the last two years for Stanford. She shot 55% from the floor as a sophomore and 42% last season. Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer called her “the Magic Johnson of women's basketball,” last season. She was named the Final Four’s most outstanding player two seasons ago and was a Naismith Trophy finalist last season.