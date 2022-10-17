I'll lead Tories into next election, says embattled Liz Truss

Read full article on original website
Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says
Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
If Liz Truss is ousted, who could replace her as prime minister?
Five contenders who could succeed Truss as the Conservative party’s fifth leader since the Brexit vote in 2016
Liz Truss resigns as Britain's Prime Minister after disastrous six-week tenure
Liz Truss will become the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, after announcing her intention to resign just six weeks into a disastrous term that pitched Britain deep into political and economic turmoil.
Suella Braverman out as home secretary as Liz Truss battles to cling onto power - OLD
Liz Truss’s embattled premiership has been rocked by the departure of Suella Braverman as home secretary.A Home Office source confirmed that Ms Braverman was out after the Prime Minister made a last-minute cancellation of a trip out of Westminster on Wednesday.Ms Braverman is a figure-head of the right in the party and the exit of a former Tory leadership candidate will create further challenges for Ms Truss as she struggles to maintain her grip on power.The Guardian, which first reported her departure, said that former transport secretary Grant Shapps, a major backer of Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership and...
All the Tory MPs publicly calling for Liz Truss to go as prime minister clings to power
Liz Truss is fighting for her political life as the fallout from her disastrous “mini-Budget” continues.The powerful 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers – which organises leadership contests – has already reportedly held secret talks about removing the prime minister.Jeremy Hunt, who Ms Truss appointed as chancellor after dispatching her “friend” Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday, is one of the names being suggested to take over.Others include Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor who lost out to Truss in the last leadership race – Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and defence secretary Ben Wallace.Since Ms Truss failed to win back the support of...
Liz Truss battling open revolt as number of Tory MPs demanding she goes doubles
Liz Truss was battling an open revolt as the number of Tory MPs demanding her resignation swelled after a calamitous 24 hours for her premiership.The number of Conservatives publicly calling for the Prime Minister to quit doubled to a dozen within the space of a couple of hours on Thursday morning.Tory MPs were wondering how long Ms Truss can go on after the chaotic scenes in the Commons that followed the resignation of Suella Braverman as home secretary.But Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan insisted that, “at the moment”, she believes Ms Truss will lead the party into the next election.Senior backbencher...
Liz Truss meets 1922 Committee chairman after acknowledging ‘difficult day’
Liz Truss has met the senior Conservative responsible for establishing whether she commands the confidence of her MPs as she battles an open revolt after a calamitous 24 hours.Downing Street sources said the Prime Minister invited Sir Graham Brady, the powerful chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers, to No 10 in a hastily-arranged meeting on Thursday.One person in No 10 said Ms Truss was “taking the temperature” of Tory MPs with Sir Graham after the number publicly demanding her resignation doubled within just a couple of hours to a dozen after the chaotic scenes in the Commons that followed...
Liz Truss clings to power LIVE: PM to make Downing Street statement at 1.30pm
Follow MailOnline's live blog below for the latest updates as Liz Truss battles to save her career. Liz Truss dramatically quit today, admitting defeat after crisis talks in Downing Street with Tory chiefs. After just 44 days in No10, the PM took to a lectern outside the famous black door...
What next after Liz Truss’s resignation as Tory leader?
Liz Truss resigned on Thursday after just over six tumultuous weeks in the top job, with a new prime minister expected to be in place by the end of next week.The Tories are now scrambling to find a replacement, who will become the third leader in two months.– How did we get here?Liz Truss was elected as Conservative Party leader on September 5 and took over as Prime Minister the following day. Her premiership had barely begun when politics ground to a halt following the death of the Queen.The pivotal event of her time in office was then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s...
Liz Truss news – live: 55% of Tories want PM to resign as popularity nosedives
More than half of Conservative Party members say Liz Truss should resign as a result of the fallout from her disastrous mini-Budget, according to a new poll.In the latest blow to the prime minister's waning authority, some 83 per cent said they thought she was doing a bad job as she fights for her political life.Some 39 per cent of those who voted for Ms Truss in the Tory leadership race said she should quit, compared with 57 per cent who said she should stay in office.Former PM Boris Johnson was the favourite to succeed Ms Truss on 32...
Dismayed Tory MPs continue to plot to oust Liz Truss from No 10
Dismayed Tory MPs are continuing their plotting to oust Liz Truss, amid anger over plummeting poll ratings and the threat of the axe falling on public spending, despite Jeremy Hunt urging them to unite behind her for the sake of the economy. Briefings continued in earnest on Tuesday saying that...
BBC
Tax U-turns were painful, Liz Truss tells Tory MPs
Liz Truss has told right-wing Tory MPs her tax U-turns were "painful," as she continues to try and shore up her support within the party. The PM told Eurosceptic backbenchers she was still committed to boosting growth through economic reforms, No 10 sources said. She has been meeting MPs to...
Liz Truss Already Looks Like a Dead Prime Minister Walking
Britain’s version of a parliamentary democracy, at present, looks risible. In Liz Truss, it has produced the most inane prime minister in its history.In just seven weeks the prime minister has lost all credibility. She staked her future—and the country’s—on an economic plan so ill-conceived that it was virtually dead on arrival. She mindlessly repeated a mantra that she would “deliver,” but is left with nothing to deliver. Most members of her Tory party believe she has doomed them to an election wipe-out. And in a damning editorial, The Economist said she had the shelf life of a head of...
Liz Truss’s history of U-turns as PM steps down after just 45 days in power
Outgoing prime minister Liz Truss, who is resigning after just 45 days in the job, is not the first politician to make an abrupt U-turn – and no doubt she will not be the last. But it is fair to say that her comically short-lived premiership did not get off to the smoothest of starts and never recovered, beginning with widespread criticism of her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s so-called “mini-Budget” drawing an adverse reaction from global markets and ultimately forcing his removal from the Treasury and replacement with Jeremy Hunt. Gone after just seven weeks at the helm, we look...
Boris Johnson ponders No 10 comeback following Liz Truss’s exit
Supporters of Boris Johnson are backing the former prime minister to make an extraordinary political comeback following the dramatic resignation of Liz Truss.Just six weeks after he left No 10 for the final time, forced out by his own MPs after one scandal too many, allies are urging him to run again for a second shot at the Tory crown.If he does, he is likely to find himself up against Rishi Sunak – the former chancellor who is blamed by Mr Johnson’s supporters for bringing him down – and the Leader of the House Penny Mordaunt.Such a move would be...
Truss faces tough PMQs after junking economic strategy
Liz Truss faces a humiliating clash with Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday, having been forced to junk her entire economic strategy and with her leadership in peril.She will square off against the Labour leader in Prime Minister’s Questions for the first time since her new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ripped up her plan for tax cuts and increased public borrowing in a bid to reassure markets in the wake of the mini-budget turmoil.It could come amid more gloomy economic news, with economists predicting that Office for National Statistics data will reveal inflation returned to double-figures in September.The Prime Minister faces disquiet...
How could the Tories get rid of Liz Truss?
Liz Truss’s position as Prime Minister appears in danger as some Tory MPs call for her ousting after a disastrous start to her premiership.The Prime Minister sacked her Chancellor and effectively ditched her economic agenda in a bid to restore credibility to her administration after revealing a mini-budget that sent markets into meltdown.The U-turns have seemingly done little to quash growing disquiet within the party, with MPs Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis calling for her resignation on Sunday.For a prime minister to lose their job they must either resign, their party must lose a general election or they...
‘Utter chaos’: what the papers say as Suella Braverman quits and Liz Truss faces more turmoil
The UK newspaper front pages cover a tumultuous day in politics with accusations of bullying in the Commons and the home secretary’s resignation
Candidates to replace Liz Truss will need support of 100 MPs to join Tory race
Tory party chiefs have moved to speed up the contest to replace Liz Truss by requiring candidates to have the support of 100 MPs to enter it.The threshold – much higher than the 20 nominations needed last time – could also keep Boris Johnson out of the race, after he signalled his hopes of making a sensational return.If only one MP gains 100 nominations, they will become prime minister immediately, with no contest.Many Tories are hoping for such a “coronation” to prevent party members having a say on the next leader – but Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Suella Braverman,...
Liz Truss meets with chair of 1922 committee Sir Graham Brady amid growing calls to quit
The chair of the powerful Tory 1922 Committee is meeting Liz Truss in No 10, as pressure grows on him to advise her to quit.The prime minister was not scheduled to have a meeting with Graham Brady – but Downing Street confirmed he had been escorted in through the back door.The sudden talks come as the number of Tory MPs calling for Ms Truss to resign reached 13, following the meltdown of discipline over Wednesday night’s fracking vote.One cabinet minister, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, refused multiple times to say that she will survive until the next general election, as her authority...
