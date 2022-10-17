ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pritzker updates masking and testing requirements for healthcare facilities

By Seth Austin
 3 days ago

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker updated masking and testing requirements for healthcare facilities and long-term care centers on Monday.

The new guidelines remove weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated healthcare and LTC workers and will no longer require face coverings in all healthcare facilities. Face coverings are still recommended in healthcare facilities in areas of high community transmission.

Illinois drops COVID-19 testing requirement for unvaccinated school, child care employees

The amended order also removes the state-issued vaccine mandate for LTC and healthcare employees consistent with the CDC’s guidance. Although the vaccine mandate has been removed on the state level, a federal rule from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requiring vaccination for workers at Medicare/Medicaid-certified facilities remains in effect.

The amended executive order doe snot impact vaccination and testing requirements for state employees at state-owned congregate facilities.

