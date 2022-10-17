Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Dighton police find 14-year-old boy reported missing
(WJAR) — The Dighton Police Department said a 14-year-old boy reported missing Thursday morning was found unharmed. Police said the boy was found about a half-mile from his home at about 1:30 p.m.
Turnto10.com
Community throws baby shower for Exeter couple who lost home in fire
EXETER, R.I. — A couple in Exeter lost everything in a house fire earlier this year, but they're gaining a true sense of community. In July, Dianna Clapp-Behm and Scott Behm’s home caught on fire on Ted Rod Road in Exeter. "I was in complete shock. I was...
Turnto10.com
'All for Allie': Family raises funds for suicide prevention
After losing their 17-year-old daughter to suicide last year, the Nelson family wants to make sure others are able to get help before it's too late. So this weekend, they're taking that life-saving message to the streets of Newport for the “Out of the Darkness” walk at Salve Regina University.
Turnto10.com
Raynham girl, 16, reported missing
Raynham police said Tuesday that they’re asking for the public’s helping in finding a 16-year-old girl reported missing. Police said Colleen Weaver was last seen about 1 a.m. Tuesday and that she’s believed to have left home about that time. “She was reported missing by a family...
Turnto10.com
2 hospitalized following motorcycle crash in Providence
(WJAR) — Two people were hospitalized following a motorcycle crash in Providence on Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 10 southbound near Route 6 west. Police tell NBC 10 that the motorcycle was carrying two people when it lost control and crashed. Both people were wearing helmets and were...
Turnto10.com
Connecticut man convicted of 2020 murder of Westerly man
(WJAR) — A jury found a Connecticut man guilty of the murder of a Westerly man in 2020. Louis Seignious was found guilty of the murder of 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian. Seignious, 33 of Norwich, Connecticut, was found guilty of first-degree murder, carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and domestic breaking and entering.
Turnto10.com
Man accused of attacking his mother in Middletown to appear in court
(WJAR) — A Canadian man accused of beating his mother in Middletown is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Houshang Azimi is charged with felony domestic assault on a person over 60. Police say his mother suffered broken bones and a collapsed lung. The attack allegedly took place...
Turnto10.com
Mobile methadone dosing unit meets people struggling with opioid addiction where they are
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — “This morning I come here, and I get a daily dose of methadone,” said Jason. It's a Wednesday morning in Woonsocket, and Jason is visiting a mobile methadone unit in the parking lot of Community Care Alliance. The nonprofit CODAC runs the unit,...
Turnto10.com
Police searching for missing man in New Bedford
(WJAR) — New Bedford police said they are searching for a missing man named Francisco who was last seen during the early morning hours on Thursday. Police said he has dementia and may speak incoherently. He was last seen at his home in the area of Grinnell and County...
Turnto10.com
Retired contractor donates tools to man whose van was stolen
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As the saying goes, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”. Donald Thela has a war chest of power tools and construction materials at his North Kingstown home. He said they don’t get much use anymore since he retired as a contractor six months ago.
Turnto10.com
Police: Suspect wearing ski mask breaks into ATM in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Police are searching for a person who broke into an ATM in Cranston Tuesday night. The Cranston Police Department said someone wearing a ski mask approached a drive-up ATM at a Citizens Bank branch on Atwood Avenue at about 10:19 p.m. Police said the would-be...
Turnto10.com
Investigators believe yanked utility wires a factor in Providence basement fire
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a basement fire at a Providence home Wednesday. The Providence Fire Department responded Wednesday morning to a basement fire on Silver Lake Avenue. The residents told the department they believed the fire was coming from the boiler. Investigators believe a vehicle came by and...
Turnto10.com
Fall River man faces narcotics and firearms charges after police search home
(WJAR) — A Fall River man is facing narcotics and firearms charges following a police search of his home Monday afternoon. The Fall River Police Department says it executed a search warrant at Michael Marsden’s home on Ash Street and found drugs and a weapon. The 42-year-old Marsden...
Turnto10.com
Police to represent Rhode Island at funeral of Connecticut officers
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Funeral plans are coming together for two Bristol, Connecticut, police officers, one week after they were tragically killed in the line of duty. The joint funeral service for Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte is set for Friday morning. Officers from across Rhode Island...
Turnto10.com
Baker to attend Massachusetts State Police's 87th Recruit Training Troop graduation
(WJAR) — Governor Charlie Baker is set to attend the graduation of the Massachusetts State Police’s 87th Recruit Training Troop on Thursday. The ceremony is being held at the DCU Center in Worcester. During the festivities, the troops, in full uniform, are announced to be fit to serve...
Turnto10.com
Civil engineer breathes new life into Boon Street church
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Locals in Narragansett have been watching the progress of the town’s long-abandoned 150-year old Presbyterian church building come back to life. This time as two luxury condos, just blocks from the world famous beach. It would take fate and the imagination of Boston-area civil...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford man sentenced to prison in robberies of 2 women
A New Bedford man who pushed two women and stole their purses was sentenced to state prison last week, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Miguel Brasil, 44, pleaded guilty to indictments charging him with two counts of unarmed robbery of a person over the age of 60, two counts of assault and battery over a person over the age of 60, and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Turnto10.com
Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts
(AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over the weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were "not backing down."
Turnto10.com
Fire significantly damages Providence business
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Fire Department responded to a fire at a Providence business early Tuesday morning. Investigators said they believe the fire started at a business on Manton Avenue and spread to residential units in the back of the building. Firefighters responded to the call just...
Turnto10.com
Police: 3 in custody after pursuit of stolen car ends in crash in Lincoln
(WJAR) — Woonsocket police said three people were in custody after police chased an alleged stolen car across two states before the car crashed in Lincoln on Tuesday night. Police said a stolen vehicle was picked up on the Flock cameras on Tuesday. Officers spotted the car on Clinton Street and pursued it into Massachusetts, but the pursuit eventually broke off.
