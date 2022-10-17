Read full article on original website
Related
Kirkus Reviews
Winner of the 2022 Booker Prize Is Revealed
Shehan Karunatilaka has won the 2022 Booker Prize, considered the U.K.’s most prestigious fiction award, for The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida. He is the second Sri Lankan author to win the prize, following Michael Ondaatje, who won in 1992 for The English Patient. Karunatilaka’s win was announced at...
This is the oldest surviving portrait of the first true King of England who is related to the current British royals
King Athelstan presenting a book to a saintPublic Domain Image. King Athelstan (reigned from 927 - 939) is considered to be the first true King of England by modern historians. While the first sovereign of Britain was Egbert, it was Athelstan who was considered to be the King of all of England.
Yes, Italy's new prime minister is really a fascist: The old-fashioned kind
BOLOGNA, Italy — The first woman to hold the office of prime minister in Italy is a fascist. This is not hyperbole or metaphor, or some headline-grabbing device used to smear a conservative. No. The fact is that Giorgia Meloni, leader of the largest party after Italy's recent elections, is fascist to her core. The old-fashioned, last-century, Roman salute-in-public kind of fascist.
A Chinese emperor vase valued at $8 million was mistakenly appraised for less than $2000
Representation of a Chinese vaseCredit: Unknown author; CC-BY-SA-2.0-France. According to Business Insider, a French art expert was fired for appraising a valuable vase for less than $2000 when it actually went up in auction for more than $8 million.
New Discovery Near The Sea of Galilee Places Christian or Jewish Inhabitants In Settlements Long Before Khirbat al-Minya
Recently, in Israel, an excavation team from Johannes Gutenberg University Mains (JGU) used geomagnetic surface surveys and hands-on digging to discover an ancient settlement near the caliph's palace Khirbat al-Minya. The palace is considered to be "one of the earliest mosques in Israel," built during the reign of the caliph, chief Muslim and religious ruler al-Walid I, dated 705-715 CE. [i]
With far-right leaders, Italy remembers WWII roundup of Jews
ROME (AP) — Italy’s far-right political leadership marked the 79th anniversary of the World War II roundup of Rome’s Jews on Sunday with calls for such horror to never occur again, messages that took on greater significance following a national election won by a party with neo-fascist roots. Giorgia Meloni, who is expected to head Italy’s first far-right-led government since the war’s end, phoned the leader of Rome’s Jewish community, Ruth Dureghello, to commemorate the anniversary, according to a community spokesman. Meloni said in a statement that the anniversary serves as a “warning so that certain tragedies never happen again.” She said all Italians bear the memory “that serves to build antibodies against indifference and hatred, to continue to fight anti-Semitism in all its forms.” On the morning of Oct. 16, 1943 during the German occupation of Italy, 1,259 people were arrested from Rome’s Ghetto and surrounding neighborhoods and brought to a military barracks near the Vatican, bound for deportation to Auschwitz. Only 16 survived.
BBC
Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park
A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
Opinion: Christopher Columbus was No Hero
Columbus Day is one of the most contested American holidays, and for a good reason. It is celebrated as a federal holiday and is meant to rejoice in Christopher Columbus’ arrival on the American coast on October 12, 1492. However, what many forget is that the year marked unforeseen tragedy. What it contains is a gory tale of genocide. American is built on the bodies of Native Americans sacrificed to make room for Caucasians. It does well to dig into the atrocities that Christopher bought with himself in 1492.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Just Unearthed Nearly 300 Skeletons Beneath An Old Department Store In Wales
The researchers believe that this site in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire may have once been the lost medieval friary of St. Saviour's. A team of researchers excavating the site of an old department store discovered several hundred human bodies buried beneath the dirt, possibly signifying that the site was once a friary during the Middle Ages.
Jan Morris: Life from Both Sides review – flights of fancy
There were two things that annoyed Jan Morris. One was being called a “travel writer”. True, she had written a shelf full of books about an atlas of places – Oman, Trieste, Sydney and, most famously, Mount Everest – but that was not the point. She went to these places to find out more about the people, architecture, history and art (not nature, though – she always preferred trains to trees). “Travel writing”, by contrast, conjured up Baedeker-type tourist manuals, which was not the effect she was after. The second thing that irked her was invariably being referred to as someone who had transitioned (no one was quite sure of the right term in 1972 when, at the age of 46, she underwent surgery in Casablanca – and “transvestite” as well as “transsexual” were often used). But that, she maintained crisply until her death in 2020 at the age of 94, was hardly the most interesting or important thing about her.
BBC
Maharajah Duleep Singh: Indian boy king's warm friendship with Queen Victoria
An ongoing exhibition in the UK shines a spotlight on the remarkable life of the last Sikh emperor of the Punjab - Maharajah Duleep Singh. Duleep Singh was the youngest son of Maharajah Ranjit Singh, who founded the Sikh empire in the Punjab in 1799. After the deaths of his...
Settlers by Jimi Famurewa review – tales from African London
The first book by British-Nigerian journalist Jimi Famurewa is a wide-ranging survey of the cultural and economic life of London’s African diaspora. A blend of memoir, social history and reportage, it is made up of nine essays that take in everything from education, housing and policing to religion and cuisine. The general tenor is celebratory: the author waxes sentimental about independent supermarkets such as TM African Foods on Goldhawk Road, where customers can indulge in “unhurried lingering, haggling on price, speaking at volume in thick-accented patois or pidgin or, perhaps, not even in English at all”. Scoffing Nigerian scrambled eggs in West Kensington’s Pitanga restaurant, he experiences a “quintessential Proustian rush” – “I might as well be slumped happily on my mum’s corner sofa, listening to the faint sound of her singing church hymns in the kitchen.”
mansionglobal.com
Sunny Faro, Portugal, Is the ‘Florida of Europe’
Portugal’s holiday hot spot of the Algarve has long been popular for relocating retirees from the U.K., Ireland, and, increasingly, the U.S. These mainly second-home buyers traditionally trod the well-beaten path to its bustling coastal resorts, but its southernmost city Faro and its rustic villages are now piquing their interest, too.
US News and World Report
Row Over Mussolini Photo as Italy's Meloni Readies for Power
ROME (Reuters) - An Italian ministry said on Tuesday it would remove from its walls a photo of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, after its recent display sparked complaints from trade unions and a former minister. Mussolini's legacy is in the spotlight as Italy prepares to install its most right-wing government...
howafrica.com
Jamaican Shares How She Started Top Caribbean Restaurant In Berlin After Landing There As Tourism Student
Barbara Saltmann is a German-based Jamaican entrepreneur who first came to the country as a tourism student. She is well-known for her restaurant, Ya-Man, which translates to “everything is fine” in Jamaican patois. In Berlin, the restaurant serves authentic Caribbean cuisine. Saltmann had no prior experience in the...
hackernoon.com
The War of the Worlds, by H. G. Wells - XI: AT THE WINDOW
The War of the Worlds, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. XI. AT THE WINDOW. I have already said that my storms of emotion have a trick of exhausting themselves. After a time I discovered that I was cold and wet, and with little pools of water about me on the stair carpet. I got up almost mechanically, went into the dining room and drank some whisky, and then I was moved to change my clothes.
Germans chose democracy for the Weimar Republic
The claim that the Weimar Republic was “a democracy imposed on Germany from 1918 to 1933 as part of the Versailles treaty” is incorrect (Beautiful, decadent, damaged: a walk back in time through roaring 20s Berlin, 14 October). Quite to the contrary, the republic was chosen and implemented...
TVOvermind
“The Prince of Egypt”: Much More than Just a Movie & Songs
1998’s The Prince of Egypt has become one of the greatest animated movies from DreamWorks Animation. It would be the company’s second feature film, and it is based on the Biblical Book of Exodus. At the center of the story lies Moses. He goes from being a Prince...
ancientpages.com
Sarcophagus Of The Amazons: Etruscan Coffin With Paintings Of Dynamic Fighting Scenes Of Greeks With Amazons
A. Sutherland - AncientPages.com - The Sarcophagus of the Amazons is a large Etruscan sarcophagus of an unknown artist, dated back to the third quarter of the 4th century BC and preserved in the National Archaeological Museum of Florence. It is a rare example of an ancient painting still preserving...
Comments / 0