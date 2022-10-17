There were two things that annoyed Jan Morris. One was being called a “travel writer”. True, she had written a shelf full of books about an atlas of places – Oman, Trieste, Sydney and, most famously, Mount Everest – but that was not the point. She went to these places to find out more about the people, architecture, history and art (not nature, though – she always preferred trains to trees). “Travel writing”, by contrast, conjured up Baedeker-type tourist manuals, which was not the effect she was after. The second thing that irked her was invariably being referred to as someone who had transitioned (no one was quite sure of the right term in 1972 when, at the age of 46, she underwent surgery in Casablanca – and “transvestite” as well as “transsexual” were often used). But that, she maintained crisply until her death in 2020 at the age of 94, was hardly the most interesting or important thing about her.

