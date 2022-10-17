ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kirkus Reviews

Winner of the 2022 Booker Prize Is Revealed

Shehan Karunatilaka has won the 2022 Booker Prize, considered the U.K.’s most prestigious fiction award, for The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida. He is the second Sri Lankan author to win the prize, following Michael Ondaatje, who won in 1992 for The English Patient. Karunatilaka’s win was announced at...
Salon

Yes, Italy's new prime minister is really a fascist: The old-fashioned kind

BOLOGNA, Italy — The first woman to hold the office of prime minister in Italy is a fascist. This is not hyperbole or metaphor, or some headline-grabbing device used to smear a conservative. No. The fact is that Giorgia Meloni, leader of the largest party after Italy's recent elections, is fascist to her core. The old-fashioned, last-century, Roman salute-in-public kind of fascist.
DOPE Quick Reads

New Discovery Near The Sea of Galilee Places Christian or Jewish Inhabitants In Settlements Long Before Khirbat al-Minya

Recently, in Israel, an excavation team from Johannes Gutenberg University Mains (JGU) used geomagnetic surface surveys and hands-on digging to discover an ancient settlement near the caliph's palace Khirbat al-Minya. The palace is considered to be "one of the earliest mosques in Israel," built during the reign of the caliph, chief Muslim and religious ruler al-Walid I, dated 705-715 CE. [i]
The Associated Press

With far-right leaders, Italy remembers WWII roundup of Jews

ROME (AP) — Italy’s far-right political leadership marked the 79th anniversary of the World War II roundup of Rome’s Jews on Sunday with calls for such horror to never occur again, messages that took on greater significance following a national election won by a party with neo-fascist roots. Giorgia Meloni, who is expected to head Italy’s first far-right-led government since the war’s end, phoned the leader of Rome’s Jewish community, Ruth Dureghello, to commemorate the anniversary, according to a community spokesman. Meloni said in a statement that the anniversary serves as a “warning so that certain tragedies never happen again.” She said all Italians bear the memory “that serves to build antibodies against indifference and hatred, to continue to fight anti-Semitism in all its forms.” On the morning of Oct. 16, 1943 during the German occupation of Italy, 1,259 people were arrested from Rome’s Ghetto and surrounding neighborhoods and brought to a military barracks near the Vatican, bound for deportation to Auschwitz. Only 16 survived.
BBC

Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park

A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
Hdogar

Opinion: Christopher Columbus was No Hero

Columbus Day is one of the most contested American holidays, and for a good reason. It is celebrated as a federal holiday and is meant to rejoice in Christopher Columbus’ arrival on the American coast on October 12, 1492. However, what many forget is that the year marked unforeseen tragedy. What it contains is a gory tale of genocide. American is built on the bodies of Native Americans sacrificed to make room for Caucasians. It does well to dig into the atrocities that Christopher bought with himself in 1492.
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Unearthed Nearly 300 Skeletons Beneath An Old Department Store In Wales

The researchers believe that this site in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire may have once been the lost medieval friary of St. Saviour's. A team of researchers excavating the site of an old department store discovered several hundred human bodies buried beneath the dirt, possibly signifying that the site was once a friary during the Middle Ages.
The Guardian

Jan Morris: Life from Both Sides review – flights of fancy

There were two things that annoyed Jan Morris. One was being called a “travel writer”. True, she had written a shelf full of books about an atlas of places – Oman, Trieste, Sydney and, most famously, Mount Everest – but that was not the point. She went to these places to find out more about the people, architecture, history and art (not nature, though – she always preferred trains to trees). “Travel writing”, by contrast, conjured up Baedeker-type tourist manuals, which was not the effect she was after. The second thing that irked her was invariably being referred to as someone who had transitioned (no one was quite sure of the right term in 1972 when, at the age of 46, she underwent surgery in Casablanca – and “transvestite” as well as “transsexual” were often used). But that, she maintained crisply until her death in 2020 at the age of 94, was hardly the most interesting or important thing about her.
The Guardian

Settlers by Jimi Famurewa review – tales from African London

The first book by British-Nigerian journalist Jimi Famurewa is a wide-ranging survey of the cultural and economic life of London’s African diaspora. A blend of memoir, social history and reportage, it is made up of nine essays that take in everything from education, housing and policing to religion and cuisine. The general tenor is celebratory: the author waxes sentimental about independent supermarkets such as TM African Foods on Goldhawk Road, where customers can indulge in “unhurried lingering, haggling on price, speaking at volume in thick-accented patois or pidgin or, perhaps, not even in English at all”. Scoffing Nigerian scrambled eggs in West Kensington’s Pitanga restaurant, he experiences a “quintessential Proustian rush” – “I might as well be slumped happily on my mum’s corner sofa, listening to the faint sound of her singing church hymns in the kitchen.”
mansionglobal.com

Sunny Faro, Portugal, Is the ‘Florida of Europe’

Portugal’s holiday hot spot of the Algarve has long been popular for relocating retirees from the U.K., Ireland, and, increasingly, the U.S. These mainly second-home buyers traditionally trod the well-beaten path to its bustling coastal resorts, but its southernmost city Faro and its rustic villages are now piquing their interest, too.
US News and World Report

Row Over Mussolini Photo as Italy's Meloni Readies for Power

ROME (Reuters) - An Italian ministry said on Tuesday it would remove from its walls a photo of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, after its recent display sparked complaints from trade unions and a former minister. Mussolini's legacy is in the spotlight as Italy prepares to install its most right-wing government...
hackernoon.com

The War of the Worlds, by H. G. Wells - XI: AT THE WINDOW

The War of the Worlds, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. XI. AT THE WINDOW. I have already said that my storms of emotion have a trick of exhausting themselves. After a time I discovered that I was cold and wet, and with little pools of water about me on the stair carpet. I got up almost mechanically, went into the dining room and drank some whisky, and then I was moved to change my clothes.
The Guardian

Germans chose democracy for the Weimar Republic

The claim that the Weimar Republic was “a democracy imposed on Germany from 1918 to 1933 as part of the Versailles treaty” is incorrect (Beautiful, decadent, damaged: a walk back in time through roaring 20s Berlin, 14 October). Quite to the contrary, the republic was chosen and implemented...
TVOvermind

“The Prince of Egypt”: Much More than Just a Movie & Songs

1998’s The Prince of Egypt has become one of the greatest animated movies from DreamWorks Animation. It would be the company’s second feature film, and it is based on the Biblical Book of Exodus. At the center of the story lies Moses. He goes from being a Prince...

