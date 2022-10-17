ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Cricket-Bowlers beware! High totals loom in T20 World Cup

Oct 21 (Reuters) - If the bigger boundaries at most grounds have lifted the spirits of bowlers converging on Australia for the T20 World Cup, they do well to temper their optimism with a flood of runs predicted by some from the tournament's Super 12 stage.
BBC

Lampard praises Howe's impact in Newcastle improvement

Everton boss F﻿rank Lampard has praised the rebuilding job done by Eddie Howe at Newcastle. "﻿They've got a really good team with a fantastic manager and staff," he said. "They've got really good players and a clear vision for what they're doing. They've got a great director of football and have recruited really well.

