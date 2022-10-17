Read full article on original website
Related
Cricket-Bowlers beware! High totals loom in T20 World Cup
Oct 21 (Reuters) - If the bigger boundaries at most grounds have lifted the spirits of bowlers converging on Australia for the T20 World Cup, they do well to temper their optimism with a flood of runs predicted by some from the tournament's Super 12 stage.
BBC
Lampard praises Howe's impact in Newcastle improvement
Everton boss Frank Lampard has praised the rebuilding job done by Eddie Howe at Newcastle. "They've got a really good team with a fantastic manager and staff," he said. "They've got really good players and a clear vision for what they're doing. They've got a great director of football and have recruited really well.
Soccer-European game is not sustainable, says Super League backer
MUNICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bernd Reichart, CEO of the company backing a proposed Super League, said on Wednesday that European football is losing its leading role in world sport and that clubs are not maximising their potential under the current system.
Comments / 0