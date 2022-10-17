Read full article on original website
Alexander Volkanovski Says Islam Makhachev Is ‘Not All Hype’, Explains Why The Russian Would Beat Charles Oliveira
Alexander Volkanovski predicts Islam Makhachev will beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. “The Great” is certain the Russian fighter will finish the fight on the ground. Ahead of his first title shot at UFC 280 against Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev shut down naysayers insisting he hasn’t fought a top guy in his division. Makhachev’s mentor and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov backed him up and predicted he’s gonna ride Oliveira “like a horse” come fight night.
Ben Askren Admits That Jake Paul Is ‘Significantly Better Than Anyone Anticipated’ But Does Not Regret Taking The Fight
Ben Askren is taking a look back at his experience with Jake Paul. Today Jake Paul is one of the most popular boxers in the world. The YouTuber turned boxer has made his way in the sport by fighting and defeating MMA fighters. He has grown in popularity and although there are many people out there that want to see him fail, he has yet to do so in the boxing ring. Paul has his next bout set already when he takes on former champion Anderson Silva at the end of October, but now one of his first opponents is speaking out.
TJ Dillashaw Details Conscious Choice to Take Banned Substances: ‘I Was a Shell of a Man’
TJ Dillashaw will fight for the second time in nearly four years when he steps into the co-main event of UFC 280 on Saturday. Dillashaw will challenge Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight championship at Etihad Arena as the promotion returns to the famed ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi. Much of the story ahead of Dillashaw’s return to the Octagon has focused on his highly publicized PED usage that resulted in a two-year suspension from the sport in 2019.
Anderson Silva Urges Nick And Nate Diaz To Do Boxing, Says Fellow UFC Legends ‘Can Do Something Very, Very Special’
Anderson Silva thinks Nick and Nate Diaz could do well in boxing. Nate has been called out by Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. Both Nick and Nate Diaz are generating buzz in boxing as of late. The older Nick has yet to insinuate a concrete desire to return following his TKO via retirement loss to Robbie Lawler in their rematch at UFC 266. On the other hand, Nate had just ended his ties with the UFC last month right after submitting Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
Bryce Mitchell Challenges Joe Rogan To A Bizarre Flat Earth And Gravity Theory Debate: ‘I’ll Smoke You’
Bryce Mitchell called out Joe Rogan for a debate about the flat earth and gravity conspiracy theories. “Thug Nasty” swore to humiliate the UFC commentator for disputing what he believes in. An out-of-this-world debate is looming to happen as No. 9 featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell has call out longtime...
Alistair Overeem Is Not Satisfied With How MMA Career Ended, Could Be Open To One More Farewell Fight
Alistair Overeem is not happy with the way his MMA career ended and is looking for one more farewell fight. For many years Alistair Overeem was a staple in the UFC heavyweight division. He was in the UFC for 11 years and during his time there fought with some of the best fighters in the world. Although he was never able to capture that elusive UFC heavyweight title, he will go down as one of the best heavyweights of all time. He left the UFC following his release in 2021 and since has been going back to his roots and competing in kickboxing.
Dana White: Sean O’Malley Could Be A ‘Massive Global Superstar’ if He Beats Petr Yan at UFC 280
UFC president Dana White believes Sean O’Malley could become a big superstar if he gets past Petr Yan. O’Malley is set to take on former interim bantamweight champion and current top contender Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. He goes into the bout off an anticlimactic no-decision against Pedro Munhoz where he accidentally poked Munhoz in the eye. It will be a major jump up in competition for O’Malley, who has turned himself into one of the most well-known names in the sport after joining through “Dana White’s Contender Series.”
Daniel Cormier on Claims of Being Biased Towards Islam Makhachev; ‘I’m Not Gonna Crap on My Friend’
Daniel Cormier is tired of being accused of bias just because he won’t “crap on” his friend Islam Makhachev ahead of his UFC 280 title showdown with Charles Oliveira. On Saturday night, the UFC will bring fans one of the most stacked lineups in the history of the organization, headlined by a first-time meeting between ‘Do Bronx’ and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protege, Islam Makhachev. Everyone is breaking down and sharing their thoughts on the highly anticipated match-up, including former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier who just happens to be a close friend of Makhachev.
Jamahal Hill on Potential Showdown With Jiri Prochazka; ‘That’s a Fight That I Want Bad’
UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill is currently on a three-fight win streak and is racing towards a UFC title opportunity. The light heavyweight standout recently sat down with former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub on ‘Food Truck Diaries‘ to discuss his rise through the UFC rankings and spoke about potential opponents going forward, including UFC legend Glover Teixeira. When asked about fighting the former light heavyweight champion, Hill said, “I would like to” before going into detail as to why he would feel confident squaring off with the Brazilian icon.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains It Was Easy For Him To Walk Away From Competing, Doesn’t Miss It
Khabib Nurmagomedov is happy in retirmemt. When it comes to the list of greatest UFC fighters ever, Khabib Nurmagomedov can be found on many people’s lists. He is the former UFC lightweight champion and when he finally walked away from the sport a few years ago held an amazing record of 29-0. Although Nurmagomedov’s professional career seemed to end early at just 32 years old, he does not regret the decision.
Cain Velasquez Shows Up In Court But Pre-Trial Re-Scheduled To Nov. 7
Cain Velasquez’s pre-trial hearing did not push through and was re-scheduled. The UFC legend’s attorney fumed once gain over the fact that his client is still in jail. Cain Velasquez was scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Monday at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice. The former UFC heavyweight champion appeared in the courtroom but the hearing was pushed back.
Exclusive – Dominick Reyes Delivers His Predictions for UFC 280’s Biggest Bouts
On Saturday, October 21st, the UFC will bring one of the biggest fight cards of all time to the famed to its home away from home, Abu Dhabi. The promotion returns to the famed ‘Fight Island’ for an unforgettable night of fights headlined by a lightweight title clash between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. In the co-main event of the evening, Aljamain Sterling defends his UFC bantamweight championship against the former titleholder TJ Dillashaw. Rounding out the featured portion of the main card is a bantamweight title eliminator between No. 1 ranked Petr Yan and fan favorite ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley.
EXCLUSIVE: Dominick Reyes Rips ‘Weirdo’ Jon Jones For Inactivity: ‘Either Retire Or Fight Again’
Dominick Reyes tells Jon Jones to ‘make up his mind’ when it comes to the fight game. We haven’t seen the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion in action for quite some time now. Jones last fought in Feb. 2020, where he picked up a controversial decision win against Reyes. Since going the distance with ‘The Devastator’, Jones would vacate his championship and shifted his focus on heavyweight gold.
Alex Pereira Talks Next Opponent, Moving Up To Light Heavyweight If He Beats Israel Adesanya
Alex Pereira said he’s focused on beating Israel Adesanya but would fight anybody once he became the new middleweight champion. “Poatan” addressed the idea of moving up to light heavyweight if he beat Izzy. Apart from Paddy Pimblett, Alex Pereira has become one of the most promising UFC...
Dana White on Alexander Volkanovski Being The Next Lightweight Title Challenger; ‘Well, It Makes Sense’
On Saturday night, Dana White and the UFC will present one of the most stacked cards in promotional history. Headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, UFC 280 is lined from top to bottom with big names and important match-ups. Perhaps one of the biggest pieces of news ahead of the UFC’s latest pay-per-view offering was the reveal that featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is the official backup for the evening’s main event.
Islam Makhachev Sees More Pressure On Charles Oliveira’s Team Than His Own, Is Fighting For His Coach Khabib’s Legacy
Islam Makhachev sees his team going up 3-0 against Charles Oliveira’s team when he wins on Saturday at UFC 280. Islam Makhachev is heading into the biggest fight of his career on Saturday at UFC 280. He will be taking on former champion Charles Oliveira in the main event and even though all eyes are on this matchup, Makhachev is not feeling the pressure. Makhachev has been on the rise in the lightweight division for some time. He now holds ten wins in a row and expectations are high. He trains under former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and ever since his UFC debut there have been comparisons between him and his mentor.
Andrew Tate Invites Sean O’Malley To Romania For ‘Eastern Europe Tour’ After UFC 280
Andrew Tate has invited Sean O’Malley out to Romania for an “Eastern Europe tour” after UFC 280. O’Malley is currently in the United Arab Emirates for his scheduled fight with Petr Yan this weekend. During fight week, O’Malley has received a visit from controversial social media...
Aljamain Sterling Responds to Andrew Tate Backlash Ahead of UFC 280; ‘I Never Victim-Blamed Anybody’
Just days out from his UFC 280 co-main event clash with TJ Dillashaw, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling found himself in a war of words with Twitter users after ‘Funk Master’ posted images of himself with controversial kickboxer Andrew Tate. Tate is known for his misogynistic views on various...
Leaked E-Mail Reveals UFC Will Prohibit Fighters And Teams From Gambling On Their Fights
The UFC is expected to come up with a new policy prohibiting fighters and teams from betting on their fights. UFC fighters can still enter a business agreement with betting companies. Betting has been playing a huge role in the sport of MMA. Though seldom publicized, some UFC fighters and...
