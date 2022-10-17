Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Man, 21, confesses to stabbing romantic rival in Miami-Dade, police say
DORAL, Fla. – Corrections officers held a 21-year-old man without bond Thursday after he allegedly confessed to stabbing a romantic rival in Miami-Dade County. The victim told police officers a woman he had recently met called him at about 2:30 a.m., Monday, and asked him to pick her up in the area of Seventh Street and 57 Avenue and take her to a hotel in the area of Milam Dairy Road and Northwest 12 Street, according to the arrest affidavit.
Click10.com
Biscayne Bay dead zone alert: Experts report fish kill is mainly around 2 canal discharge areas
MIAMI – Natalia Datorre reported she stepped out into her backyard facing Biscayne Bay Thursday in Miami Beach and was hit with a “dead fish” smell. Datorre, who lives in North Beach’s Biscayne Point area, reported finding dozens of dead flounder, toadfish, and other species to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Click10.com
Sheriff: Broward woman beats 7-Eleven clerk with bathroom key stick, daughter joins in
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward County woman faces an aggravated battery charge after deputies accused her and her 11-year-old daughter of beating a 7-Eleven employee Tuesday night. Local 10 News is not naming 32-year-old Deonsha Bellamy’s daughter, who faces juvenile charges, because she is underage. According to...
flkeysnews.com
A Mysterious Machete-Wielding Man Is Terrifying South Florida Neighbors
'He just disappears as quick as he came,' a neighbor said.
Click10.com
CBP instructor dies after accidental shooting at west Miami-Dade gun range
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A U.S. Customs and Border Protection firearms instructor conducting a course was accidentally shot and killed at a west Miami-Dade gun range Wednesday morning, officials said. Crews responded to the Trail Glades Range just before 10:30 a.m. The county-owned range is located near the intersection...
Click10.com
Teen charged as adult in deadly shooting inside southwest Miami-Dade Walmart
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Prosecutors officially charged a 16-year-old as an adult in a deadly shooting that caused chaos inside a busy southwest Miami-Dade Walmart late last month. Police arrested Malachi Allen Allah after the shooting; he was charged with second-degree murder and transferred from juvenile detention to the...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami Dade police officer assaulted by driver
A Miami-Dade police officer was assaulted on Monday when a suspect tried to run his vehicle off the road. In a press release the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Kendall District says it is investigating the assault of a law enforcement officer that resulted in a pursuit and the subject’s vehicle crashing into several others.
Click10.com
Man, 18, arrested for Miami-Dade murder while out on weapons charge
GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Detectives arrested an 18-year-old man who was out on a weapons charge on Wednesday morning after accusing him of using a “rifle-like firearm” to shoot and kill a victim in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. A ShotSpotter alert detected eight gunshots at about 8:35...
WSVN-TV
Click10.com
New York woman back in Broward to face charge in murder of Tamarac woman
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities extradited a New York woman back to Broward County to face a first-degree murder charge in the July killing of Kayla Hodgson. The 23-year-old was slain in her Tamarac apartment in the afternoon hours of July 13, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
Click10.com
Dashcam footage shows large truck slam into vehicle on Palmetto Expressway and just keep going
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Dashcam video captured a hit and run on the Palmetto Expressway that has left the victim shaken. That victim lost control of his car and crashed after being hit by a speeding pickup truck. Video shows the huge pickup truck ramming into the car, and...
Click10.com
Brightline completes critical step towards finishing its Aventura station
AVENTURA, Fla. – Brightline has installed one of the final pieces of its Aventura station, a 131-foot-long skybridge that stretches across West Dixie Highway near Northeast 198 Street. Once completed, the station across from Aventura Mall, will connect travelers in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach....
floridapolitics.com
Election police arrest Jamaican ‘illegal alien’ for voting
The arrest comes as fallout continues to spin around the election police’s first arrests. The state Election Crime Unit has arrested a man who investigators say voted in Broward County but is living in the country illegally. Alfred Samuels voted in two Broward Special Elections this year, according to...
Click10.com
Adult, teen injured in possible gang-related shooting in Florida City
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – An adult and a 15-year-old were injured Tuesday night in a shooting in Florida City that was possibly gang-related, authorities confirmed Wednesday. According to Florida City police Sgt. David Hunsberger, the victims arrived at Baptist Health Homestead Hospital around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Hunsberger said it...
WSVN-TV
Groom’s wedding suit, other packages stolen from SW Miami-Dade home returned; 1 arrested
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman about to tie the knot is breathing a sigh of relief a day after packages containing the groom’s suit and other items were returned after they were swiped from her front doorstep. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Marian Conesa said...
Police investigating Lauderhill shooting that left two dead
Two men died from gunshot wounds in a Lauderhill parking lot Wednesday night, police say. Authorities have not yet identified a motive or suspects. Witnesses saw others involved in the shooting drive off in a vehicle before Lauderhill police arrived at the scene, according to Major Michael Santiago, a spokesperson for the Lauderhill police department. The two men were found “suffering from ...
fox35orlando.com
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Broward County Sheriff Office Aviation Unit wins international law enforcement award
Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony on Tuesday accepted the 2022 Leadership in Police Aviation Award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police for the “exemplary form of leadership” demonstrated by the Broward County Sheriff Office (BSO) Aviation Unit. With a keen eye trained from high above, the Broward...
