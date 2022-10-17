ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 2

Click10.com

Man, 21, confesses to stabbing romantic rival in Miami-Dade, police say

DORAL, Fla. – Corrections officers held a 21-year-old man without bond Thursday after he allegedly confessed to stabbing a romantic rival in Miami-Dade County. The victim told police officers a woman he had recently met called him at about 2:30 a.m., Monday, and asked him to pick her up in the area of Seventh Street and 57 Avenue and take her to a hotel in the area of Milam Dairy Road and Northwest 12 Street, according to the arrest affidavit.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Miami Dade police officer assaulted by driver

A Miami-Dade police officer was assaulted on Monday when a suspect tried to run his vehicle off the road. In a press release the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Kendall District says it is investigating the assault of a law enforcement officer that resulted in a pursuit and the subject’s vehicle crashing into several others.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Brightline completes critical step towards finishing its Aventura station

AVENTURA, Fla. – Brightline has installed one of the final pieces of its Aventura station, a 131-foot-long skybridge that stretches across West Dixie Highway near Northeast 198 Street. Once completed, the station across from Aventura Mall, will connect travelers in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach....
AVENTURA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Election police arrest Jamaican ‘illegal alien’ for voting

The arrest comes as fallout continues to spin around the election police’s first arrests. The state Election Crime Unit has arrested a man who investigators say voted in Broward County but is living in the country illegally. Alfred Samuels voted in two Broward Special Elections this year, according to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Adult, teen injured in possible gang-related shooting in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – An adult and a 15-year-old were injured Tuesday night in a shooting in Florida City that was possibly gang-related, authorities confirmed Wednesday. According to Florida City police Sgt. David Hunsberger, the victims arrived at Baptist Health Homestead Hospital around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Hunsberger said it...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Police investigating Lauderhill shooting that left two dead

Two men died from gunshot wounds in a Lauderhill parking lot Wednesday night, police say. Authorities have not yet identified a motive or suspects. Witnesses saw others involved in the shooting drive off in a vehicle before Lauderhill police arrived at the scene, according to Major Michael Santiago, a spokesperson for the Lauderhill police department. The two men were found “suffering from ...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WOKV

CBP officer shot and killed while on duty at Florida gun range

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was shot and killed while working at a Florida gun range on Wednesday, officials said. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the Trail Glades Range, police said. "A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer working at the weapons range...
MIAMI, FL

