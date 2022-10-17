ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms

For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Wilt Chamberlain Said Playing In Boston Garden Was Like: "Going To One Of The Old Roman Amphitheaters Where They Threw The Christians To The Lions"

Wilt Chamberlain vs. Bill Russell is one of the most iconic rivalries that the NBA has ever seen. While the ultimate rivalry between Bill and Wilt became one-sided due to the incredible championship success that Russell had with his Boston Celtics. While Chamberlain won a title with 2 different teams, his 2 career titles don't even come close to Russell's 11.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Philly

Phillies fans run into Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, and J.T. Realmuto at San Diego breakfast spot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies-Padres NLCS begins Tuesday night in San Diego, and some fans ran into the Fightins while chowing down on the most important meal of the day. This might be every Philadelphia Phillies fan's dream, running into your favorite players while at breakfast. That's just what happened to some fans from Mount Laurel, New Jersey who took the trip to the West Coast for the start of the series. Gordon Ernst and his family flew to San Diego on a whim and tell CBS3 they had breakfast with some new friends at Breakfast Republic. That's right, we're talking about the Fightins. Even professional baseball players like to go out to breakfast. Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, and J.T. Realmuto were happy to take some pictures with these Philly fans. Check out the photos below. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Pistons Make A Big, Unsurprising Move

The Detroit Pistons have finally pulled the trigger on getting rid of Kemba Walker. Walker was traded to the Pistons but there was never any plan for him to actually play for the team. Instead, it was assumed that he would accept a buyout from the franchise and then find...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey rocks grandfather's Lions jersey before NBA debut

Detroit Pistons rookie guard Jaden Ivey did just about all one can do in a debut to win over a fan base. Not only did the Purdue product turn in an impressive 19 points on 53 percent shooting en route to a 113-109 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, but he also caught the eye of fans before the game at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI

