Cherokee County, SC

Upstate man sentenced to 30 years on murder charge

By Rob Jones
 3 days ago

An Upstate man is set to spend the next 3 decades behind bars for shooting and killing an out of state woman. The 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office says, 45 year old Marshall Lee of Gaffney pleaded guilty Monday to Murder and a Weapons Violation. Lee admitted to shooting and killing 36 year old Jamie Buser of Chicago Ridge, Illinois.

That incident happened in 2019 at Lee's Cherokee County home. Deputies found Buser's body behind Lee's house after they were called to assist the Charlotte -Mecklenburg PD in locating her, after she was reported missing. During the investigation, text messages between the two were discovered that showed Lee was looking for a female escort.

Marshall D. Lee Of Gaffney admitted to 2019 murder Photo credit Cherokee County Detention Center

He shot Buser after she traveled to his home while his wife and kids were away. Lee has been sentenced to 30 years and has been ordered to serve everyday of the sentence. He will not be eligible for early release.

