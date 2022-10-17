ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Phillies NLDS Bobbleheads Launched by FOCO

By Kade Kistner
Inside The Phillies
 3 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies have punched their ticket to the NLCS and FOCO USA has new bobbleheads to commemorate the occasion.

Philadelphia Phillies fans are on cloud nine right now as their team has secured a National League Championship Series berth for the first time since 2010.

They arrived to this position by stunning the NL East champion Atlanta Braves when they defeated them in just four games in the NLDS.

To commemorate the accomplishment, FOCO USA, the leader in quality bobbleheads and memorabilia, has launched two new bobbleheads.

The first features first baseman Rhys Hoskins' bat spike scene after crushing a three-run home run in Game 3 of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park. It was one of the most iconic moments of the series and will live in the minds of Phillies fans for years to come.

The actual design will be a surprise as it is currently blacked out. Regardless, FOCO has never disappointed with their designs.

The Hoskins bobble will stand at eight inches tall and retail for $65. Only 222 will be made and each one will be individually numbered. These will go very quickly!

The second bobblehead will be a "scene" bobble and feature multiple players from the NLDS-winning squad.

It will stand at five inches tall and will also be numbered out of 222. The collectability value on these will be sky-high.

Don't miss out on a chance to remember Phillies history!

