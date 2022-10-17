ISU linebacker Charles Ike named Big Sky Defensive Player of Week

Idaho State’s week of firsts isn’t over yet.

On Monday, two days after the Bengals topped Cal Poly for their first win of the season, linebacker Charles Ike was named the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week. It’s ISU’s first weekly award of the season.

“I thought Charles played probably his best game of the season,” Idaho State coach Charlie Ragle said on Monday afternoon. “(The award) is a huge accomplishment, and we’re certainly proud of him for that.”

In Idaho State’s win over Cal Poly, Ike recorded a team-best 10 tackles, forced one fumble and intercepted two passes, one of which stifled the Mustangs’ comeback attempt. If it seemed like he was everywhere, well, that’s because he was.

Ike, a linebacker, now has three interceptions in seven games. That ranks fifth in the Big Sky, and first among linebackers. Asked how he keeps finding himself in position to make these plays, here’s what he said after Saturday’s game.

“I just think they think I’m too short, so they just throw it right at me, to be honest,” Ike said with a chuckle. “The second pick I had, I was kinda tired three, four plays before so I didn’t drop. I was like, if we run the same coverage, I know they’re gonna go to me because I didn’t drop. It was the one where No. 6 dropped the ball. So they ran a similar concept. I just got back like six yards and I was there.”