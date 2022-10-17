Read full article on original website
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
Eyewitness News
Hartford Public Schools buys metal detectors for its high schools
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Public Schools District said it bought metal detectors that will be rotated throughout its high schools. Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez sent a letter to the school community this week about school security. “In response to recent school-related incidents, we have purchased six metal detectors,”...
Eyewitness News
Bristol prepares to say goodbye to fallen officers
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Bristol is preparing to say goodbye to two fallen officers. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will be laid to rest during a combined ceremony Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium Rentschler Field in East Hartford. The ceremony is scheduled to...
The names of 2 fallen Bristol officers permanently memorialized in Meriden: EXCLUSIVE
MERIDEN, Conn. — As many get set to say their final goodbyes to Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were shot to death last week, there is one place the public can go whenever they would like to honor them and other cops killed in the line of duty.
Journal Inquirer
Mourners gather for slain Bristol police officer
TERRYVILLE — Dozens of police cruisers, with their lights ablaze, lined the driveway of The Lyceum, leading mourners to the American flag-draped casket of Bristol Police Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Members of law enforcement agencies from across Connecticut on Wednesday gathered with family, friends and community members to mourn the...
FOX61 partners with Impact Teen Drivers to hold student PSA contest
HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 and Impact Teen Driving are partnering together on a contest to create the best public service announcement to combat distracted driving in youth. Students will be eligible to win up to $10,000 for their school. Two workshops will be held in early November to help...
sheltonherald.com
Torrington woman, 26, killed changing tire on Route 8 in Thomaston, police say
THOMASTON — A Torrington woman died Wednesday after she was hit by a car while changing a tire, state police said. Karina Marie Lopez, 26, had been driving on Route 8 northbound near Exit 39 about 3:30 p.m. when she realized her tire was flat and her car became disabled in the left lane, police said.
'Kitchen mission' underway day before funeral for Bristol officers
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Before the joint funeral services of Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte, the two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty last week, teams of people have been dedicated to feeding police officers from all over the country who will be attending the funeral services at Rentschler Field.
Fallen Bristol officers posthumously promoted
BRISTOL, Connecticut — Two fallen Bristol police officers have been posthumously promoted, according to the mayor's office. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte is now Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Ofc. Alex Hamzy is now Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The two officers were killed after they, along with Ofc. Alec Iurato, were ambushed as...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Calling hours begin for Bristol Officer Alex Hamzy
Officer Alex Hamzy will be promoted to a sergeant and Sgt. Dustin DeMonte will be promoted to lieutenant. Route 15 south was briefly closed between exits 86 and 87 in Hartford due to a vehicle fire. Eyewitness News Wednesday morning. Updated: 10 hours ago. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have...
'It’s just horrific' | Wolcott Italian restaurant hosts Thursday night dinner fundraiser to support fallen Bristol police officers
WOLCOTT, Conn. — A small, family-owned restaurant in Wolcott made some changes to their weekly Thursday night dinner. This time, their cause was to pay it forward to the families of the fallen Bristol police officers. "It’s just horrific. I can’t believe families have to go through this," said...
1 killed in Torrington crash
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a crash shut down a portion of Route 8 South in Torrington Thursday afternoon. The 2015 Toyota Rav4 Limited was driving south on Route 8 near exit 45 when it exited the road to the left, drove onto the grassy median and up a dirt mound, […]
Waterbury youth committed to policing even after deaths of 2 Bristol officers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — At the Brass Mill Center mall in Waterbury, there is an area set up as a replica of the local police department. There’s a phone number, a front desk and a command center. It’s all a part of the department’s commitment to its Explorer program. “Taking it seriously is one of […]
Torrington woman struck by car, dies while fixing tire on Route 8 in Thomaston
THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Torrington woman was fatally struck by a car when she attempted to fix her flat tire on Route 8 in Thomaston Wednesday afternoon. According to state police, troopers reported to a collision between a pedestrian and car just after 3:30 p.m. Police found that the pedestrian was driving when she […]
Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
Eyewitness News
Route 15 traffic in Hartford snarled because of vehicle fire
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Route 15 south was briefly closed in Hartford due to a vehicle fire. According the Department of Transportation, the fire was between exits 86 and 87. Traffic was slowed in the area. It was first reported around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday. State police said no one...
NBC Connecticut
Route 8 Closed in Torrington Due to Crash With Serious Injuries
Part of Route 8 South in Torrington is closed because of a car accident with serious injuries, according to Connecticut State Police. The highway is closed in the area of exits 45 and 44. The crash was reported at approximately 2:20 p.m. Troopers said a car appears to have gone...
New Haven police make arrest in July homicide
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
East Hartford shooting is top story on newscasts
There seems to be one common denominator in the evening newscasts on our local TV stations. Most of the time, the lead story is a shooting. Sometimes the shooting takes place in Hartford. Other times it takes place in New Haven.
Part of I-395 reopens after Killingly crash
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — Lifestar is responding to a crash that closed I-395 in Killingly Thursday morning. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, I-395 northbound is closed between exits 35 and 37 due to a one-car crash. The southbound lanes have since reopened. LifeStar is responding to the scene. State police are asking drivers […]
Bristol neighbors coping a week after two police officers killed next door
BRISTOL, Conn — It’s been one week since Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, both posthumously promoted, were killed in the line of duty while responding to a call on Redstone Hill Road. Officer Alec Iurato was shot in the leg before killing the suspect, Nicholas Brutcher....
