Hartford Public Schools buys metal detectors for its high schools

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Public Schools District said it bought metal detectors that will be rotated throughout its high schools. Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez sent a letter to the school community this week about school security. “In response to recent school-related incidents, we have purchased six metal detectors,”...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol prepares to say goodbye to fallen officers

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Bristol is preparing to say goodbye to two fallen officers. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will be laid to rest during a combined ceremony Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium Rentschler Field in East Hartford. The ceremony is scheduled to...
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Mourners gather for slain Bristol police officer

TERRYVILLE — Dozens of police cruisers, with their lights ablaze, lined the driveway of The Lyceum, leading mourners to the American flag-draped casket of Bristol Police Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Members of law enforcement agencies from across Connecticut on Wednesday gathered with family, friends and community members to mourn the...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

'Kitchen mission' underway day before funeral for Bristol officers

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Before the joint funeral services of Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte, the two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty last week, teams of people have been dedicated to feeding police officers from all over the country who will be attending the funeral services at Rentschler Field.
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Fallen Bristol officers posthumously promoted

BRISTOL, Connecticut — Two fallen Bristol police officers have been posthumously promoted, according to the mayor's office. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte is now Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Ofc. Alex Hamzy is now Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The two officers were killed after they, along with Ofc. Alec Iurato, were ambushed as...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Calling hours begin for Bristol Officer Alex Hamzy

Officer Alex Hamzy will be promoted to a sergeant and Sgt. Dustin DeMonte will be promoted to lieutenant. Route 15 south was briefly closed between exits 86 and 87 in Hartford due to a vehicle fire. Eyewitness News Wednesday morning. Updated: 10 hours ago. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

1 killed in Torrington crash

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a crash shut down a portion of Route 8 South in Torrington Thursday afternoon. The 2015 Toyota Rav4 Limited was driving south on Route 8 near exit 45 when it exited the road to the left, drove onto the grassy median and up a dirt mound, […]
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Route 15 traffic in Hartford snarled because of vehicle fire

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Route 15 south was briefly closed in Hartford due to a vehicle fire. According the Department of Transportation, the fire was between exits 86 and 87. Traffic was slowed in the area. It was first reported around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday. State police said no one...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Route 8 Closed in Torrington Due to Crash With Serious Injuries

Part of Route 8 South in Torrington is closed because of a car accident with serious injuries, according to Connecticut State Police. The highway is closed in the area of exits 45 and 44. The crash was reported at approximately 2:20 p.m. Troopers said a car appears to have gone...
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

New Haven police make arrest in July homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Part of I-395 reopens after Killingly crash

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — Lifestar is responding to a crash that closed I-395 in Killingly Thursday morning. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, I-395 northbound is closed between exits 35 and 37 due to a one-car crash. The southbound lanes have since reopened. LifeStar is responding to the scene. State police are asking drivers […]
KILLINGLY, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

