Ranking Suns' 5 most important players after Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton

The Suns have several new roster additions this season without their starter Jae Crowder and former backup center JaVale McGee.

Following their landmark 64-win regular season, they still have a stellar supporting cast for their top trio in All-Stars Devin Booker and Chris Paul, as well as their max-paid center Deandre Ayton.

Here is The Republic's breakdown of the next five most important Suns players.

Mikal Bridges

The most versatile player for the Suns on both sides of the ball. As the league's Defensive Player of the Year runner-up last season, the 6-foot-8 wing was fourth in scoring (14.2 points per game), third-best in steals and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.2, 2.7). He shot 53.4%, the best field goal percentage among their non-bigs, and was fourth in assists (2.3) in at least 40 games played behind the league's leader Paul, backup point guard Cameron Payne, and Booker.

Bridges hasn't missed a game since he was drafted in 2018, averaged the most minutes per game on the team last season (34.8), and his 33.7 in that category is second to Booker's 34.2 over the past two years. The Suns have the most regular season wins in the league in that time span.

Bridges has Plastic Man length to block shots, grab rebounds (3.9 for his career), hits 3s at a 37.4% clip, can defend all positions one through five well, and is a solid finisher (his 29 and-ones behind Booker's 39 and-ones, 54 dunks were third-most behind Ayton and McGee last season,). In addition, Chris Paul will have his ball-handling duties to initiate the offense managed with Bridges and Johnson in the starting lineup.

Cameron Johnson

The Suns' front office truly believes in Johnson's pedigree as it allegedly refused to add him in a package during the Kevin Durant trade talks this offseason.

Bridges' 6-foot-8 "twin" Johnson emerged as a Sixth Man of the Year finalist in his third year last season and is moving into a starting power forward role in place of Jae Crowder, who appears on the way out as he remains on the trading block. Johnson's career production is 10.5 points on 44% shooting, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists in 24.2 minutes per game, and his 39% from deep is 3.3 higher than Booker.

Shooting from the perimeter is the area the Suns need to improve the most after finishing 21st in the league in 3s made last season. That hurt them as they were the fourth-worst in that stat last postseason. Johnson was their most consistent shooter from anywhere besides Booker, particularly from the perimeter as Johnson hit 166 to Booker's 183. Last season, Johnson's shooting splits were 46/42.5/86 in 26.2 off the bench. Plus, he's a high leaper who can bang on anyone in transition.

Cameron Payne

Payne is an eight-year veteran who's played the best years in Phoenix among the four teams he's played for. He's averaged 9.7 points, 4.2 assists, 0.7 steals, has 44.2/39.2/86.2 shooting splits in 20.2 minutes per game off the bench since he joined in the Suns during their 8-0 run in the 2020 Orlando bubble.

Last season, Payne nearly matched his career high 10.8 points on 40.9% shooting and 22.0 minutes, 3.2 assists and his 2.7 assist-to-turnover ratio was second to Paul's 4.6. He's got a crafty lefty with a breezy first step, known for his hesitation dribble to stop and burst for bank shot floaters on his penetrations, and had 15 games last season in which he scored in double figures and shot nearly or better than 50%.

Despite his underwhelming production last postseason, and missing 24 games from injuries last year, Payne proved his ability to step up big as Paul's backup during the Suns' 2021 finals run. Payne will need to provide that again this year for the 37-year-old.

Torrey Craig

Now in his ninth year, the 6-foot-7 Craig could be the Suns' second unit's answer to replace Jae Crowder's physicality. He's a wild card who doesn't need to score a bunch to impact the game, but finds ways to strike in key moments.

Craig brings strength, and athleticism to slash through the middle get dunks in transition and half-court sets, hit shots from midrange and occasionally deep (45.6% and 33%, respectively), and blue-collar scrappiness and strength to grab rebounds and finish putbacks in traffic.

Among the four teams he's played on, Craig's career-best averages are in Phoenix (7.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals in 19.7 minutes). Last season, after he was traded back to Phoenix from Indiana in February for his second stint with the Suns, he produced his second-best career scoring marks 6.9 points and 4.3 rebounds in 20.8 minutes. He's the second in line behind Johnson to play between three and four spots.

Jock Landale

The Suns' fifth-most important player is a toss-up between backup shooting guards Landry Shamet, the return of Dario Saric, and their new backup center Jock Landale. Even though the preseason doesn't count, Suns coach Monty Williams has been impressed with the early showings of second-year big Landale. He's also a product of legendary San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich's system, where Landale played as a rookie, and Williams comes from his coaching tree.

The 6-foot-11 Landale is more versatile as a shooter and can square up to the hoop better than his predecessor McGee. Landale will need to help give Ayton breathers and keep him out of foul trouble like McGee did last year. Landale fits the Suns' point-five offense well and isn't afraid to let it fly from the 3 (shot 32.6% last season). He averaged the second unit's best 13 points and 6.7 rebounds off the bench, can block shots well and moves like a wing player without the ball.

Have tips for us? Reach the reporter at dana.scott@azcentral.com or at 480-486-4721. Follow his Twitter @iam_DanaScott.

