ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairway, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

University of Kansas returning Native American remains

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - The University of Kansas says it is returning Native American remains and sacred objects in its museum collections. University officials said they recently were made aware that KU possessed Indigenous remains, funeral objects, and other sacred objects. The exact number of remains and artifacts found has...
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy