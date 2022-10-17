ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, PA

Union City’s James Clubhouse Leader After First Round of PIAA Class 2A Golf Championships Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club

By Andy Close
d9and10sports.com
 3 days ago
d9and10sports.com

Back-to-Back: Hickory Girls Repeat as PIAA Class 2A Team Golf Champions Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Back-to-back state champions with an exclamation point. The Hickory Hornets girls’ golf team rolled to its second consecutive PIAA Class 2A team championship with a score of 236 (+20). District 10 claimed the top two spots, with Mercyhurst Prep finishing with a team score of 264 (+48), followed by Scranton Prep at 268.
HICKORY, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Meadville at Warren Volleyball

WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as Meadville heads to Warren for a critical District 10, Region 5 matchup. Brian Hagberg is on the call from Warren Area High School. The match can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
WARREN, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Bradford at Warren Girls’ Soccer

WARREN, Pa. – Watch as Bradford takes on Warren in key girls’ D9/10 Crossover Region 6 showdown from War Memorial Field in Warren. Andy Close will be on the call. The game can be watched above or below on any of our social medial channels.
WARREN, PA
d9and10sports.com

Route 36 Trophy Game tonight: Chucks visit Raiders

BROOKVILLE, Pa. — Surprisingly, it’s the first Thursday night football game of the season in District 9. And it’s the last varsity football game — a JV game on Monday is the last football game — scheduled on the natural grass field at Brookville Area High School when the 4-4 Brookville Raiders host the 4-4 Punxsutawney Chucks tonight at 7 p.m.
BROOKVILLE, PA
YourErie

Route 505 in Erie to close Saturday for demolition project

One major stretch of road in Erie will be closed Saturday for an upcoming demolition project. Route 505 will be closed while Haysite Reinforced Plastics demolishes its elevator tower. Company officials told us the tower was built by the property’s previous owners and hasn’t been used for years. The road is being closed as a safety […]
ERIE, PA
WTAJ

PSU student charged with racking up $5k in fraud, police say

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student was hit with felony charges after police said he racked up thousands of dollars in credit fraud. Zengyan Lai, 21, of State College made purchases totaling $5,117.84 on a woman’s debit and credit card. He verified the purchases by using the photo on her license that he […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
echo-pilot.com

Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties

With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Digital Collegian

Penn State confirms death of third-year student

Ryan O'Malley, a Penn State student, died, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers. O'Malley died early Sunday morning at 4:52 a.m., according to the Centre County coroner's office, and the manner of death is pending. O'Malley was a fifth-semester student in Penn State's College of Engineering, according to Powers.
YourErie

Frustrated would-be-gambler dumps tacklebox on casino floor

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A tacklebox led to an altercation at a local casino recently. A 52-year-old Cleveland man tried to enter Presque Isle Downs and Casino with a tacklebox at about 5 a.m. on Oct. 11. He was stopped at the security podium. After being denied entry, the man allegedly dumped the contents of the tacklebox […]
ERIE, PA
wesb.com

Kane Sawmill Fire

Johnson’s Sawmill was destroyed in a fire yesterday. Kane Department 5 was dispatched to the mill just before 3pm Monday. The fire eventually went to three alarms, and Route 66 was closed for several hours for the fire and cleanup. The fire was knocked back just before 4 PM.
KANE, PA
YourErie

Coroner called to Route 77 car accident in Corry

Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported fatal crash south of Corry. The accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Initial reports indicated a vehicle had left the road and struck a tree. The Erie County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were called to the scene. According […]
CORRY, PA

