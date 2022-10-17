Union City’s James Clubhouse Leader After First Round of PIAA Class 2A Golf Championships Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club

Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Back-to-Back: Hickory Girls Repeat as PIAA Class 2A Team Golf Champions Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Back-to-back state champions with an exclamation point. The Hickory Hornets girls’ golf team rolled to its second consecutive PIAA Class 2A team championship with a score of 236 (+20). District 10 claimed the top two spots, with Mercyhurst Prep finishing with a team score of 264 (+48), followed by Scranton Prep at 268.
d9and10sports.com
Slippery Rock’s Wolak, North East’s Swan Nab Second-Place Finishes at PIAA Golf Championships Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Silver is pretty special, too. Slippery Rock’s Jacob Wolak and North East’s Anna Swan both finished second in the boys’ and girls’ PIAA Class 2A golf championships. Wolak was on fire, shooting a 5-under 67 in the second round, tying Devon...
d9and10sports.com
Week 8 PSAC Football Notes: Cal Hosts Slippery Rock in Key West Matchup
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Week 8 is shaping up to be a big win in the PSAC, as No. 13 IUP looks to stay unbeaten when they host Seton Hill (2 p.m.), while No. 17 Slippery Rock travels to Cal. Also in the West, Clarion hosts Edinboro (12 p.m.)...
d9and10sports.com
Punxsutawney’s Danielle Griebel Wins Volleyball Single-Game Performance of the Week for Oct. 10-13
WARREN, Pa. – Punxsutawney’s Danielle Greibel was voted the Volleyball Performance of the Week of Oct. 10-13. Griebel garnered 51% of the vote (14,826) to outpace second-place finisher Jess Pfaff of DuBois, who had 17% of the vote (5,066). Madeline Smith of Port Allegany was third with 3,549 votes or 12%.
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 19, ’22 VB Recaps: Huffman Leads Redbank Valley to Win; KC Rallies Past Oil City; Sharon Tops New Castle
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Alivia Huffman had nine kills, nine digs, and six aces to lead Redbank Valley to a 3-0 (25-15, 25-9, 25-23) home win over Moniteau. Mylee Harmon added five kills, 10 set assists, and 10 digs with Caylen Rearick chipping in 15 digs and two aces.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Meadville at Warren Volleyball
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as Meadville heads to Warren for a critical District 10, Region 5 matchup. Brian Hagberg is on the call from Warren Area High School. The match can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Bradford at Warren Girls Soccer Wednesday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Bradford at Warren girls’ soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 19. The match, from War Memorial Field in Warren, is set to start at 5 p.m. Andy Close will have the call of the match. The match will be...
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Bradford at Warren Girls’ Soccer
WARREN, Pa. – Watch as Bradford takes on Warren in key girls’ D9/10 Crossover Region 6 showdown from War Memorial Field in Warren. Andy Close will be on the call. The game can be watched above or below on any of our social medial channels.
d9and10sports.com
Weekly College POW Roundup: Clarion University’s Esposito (Brockway), Snider (Conneaut) Nab PSAC Honors
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Two days after kicking a 30-yard field goal with no time remaining to elevate his team to victory, Brockway High School alum Jarrett Esposito earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Special Teams Athlete of the Week honors for Oct. 17. Esposito had easily the...
d9and10sports.com
Route 36 Trophy Game tonight: Chucks visit Raiders
BROOKVILLE, Pa. — Surprisingly, it’s the first Thursday night football game of the season in District 9. And it’s the last varsity football game — a JV game on Monday is the last football game — scheduled on the natural grass field at Brookville Area High School when the 4-4 Brookville Raiders host the 4-4 Punxsutawney Chucks tonight at 7 p.m.
Route 505 in Erie to close Saturday for demolition project
One major stretch of road in Erie will be closed Saturday for an upcoming demolition project. Route 505 will be closed while Haysite Reinforced Plastics demolishes its elevator tower. Company officials told us the tower was built by the property’s previous owners and hasn’t been used for years. The road is being closed as a safety […]
d9and10sports.com
Wings Up: The Raymond Monica Show! Episode 8 w/Special Guest Brockway Grad Jarrett Esposito
Wings Up: The Raymond Monica Show! with Clarion head football coach Raymond Monica is a weekly feature on the website hosted by Ben Murtha. On the show, Coach Monica and other Clarion coaches will talk about the Golden Eagles, life, and their philosophies with Murtha, a junior at Pennwest Clarion.
PSU student charged with racking up $5k in fraud, police say
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student was hit with felony charges after police said he racked up thousands of dollars in credit fraud. Zengyan Lai, 21, of State College made purchases totaling $5,117.84 on a woman’s debit and credit card. He verified the purchases by using the photo on her license that he […]
echo-pilot.com
Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties
With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
Centre County students guaranteed admission to Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania
After State College approved an agreement with Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, other school districts have also announced guaranteed admission.
Digital Collegian
Penn State confirms death of third-year student
Ryan O'Malley, a Penn State student, died, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers. O'Malley died early Sunday morning at 4:52 a.m., according to the Centre County coroner's office, and the manner of death is pending. O'Malley was a fifth-semester student in Penn State's College of Engineering, according to Powers.
Frustrated would-be-gambler dumps tacklebox on casino floor
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A tacklebox led to an altercation at a local casino recently. A 52-year-old Cleveland man tried to enter Presque Isle Downs and Casino with a tacklebox at about 5 a.m. on Oct. 11. He was stopped at the security podium. After being denied entry, the man allegedly dumped the contents of the tacklebox […]
wesb.com
Kane Sawmill Fire
Johnson’s Sawmill was destroyed in a fire yesterday. Kane Department 5 was dispatched to the mill just before 3pm Monday. The fire eventually went to three alarms, and Route 66 was closed for several hours for the fire and cleanup. The fire was knocked back just before 4 PM.
State College
State College Borough Council Condemns Event at Penn State Featuring Proud Boys Founder
The State College Borough Council has joined a long list of local officials and organizations in criticizing an upcoming event that will bring controversial speakers to Penn State’s campus. At Monday night’s meeting, council voted unanimously to endorse a letter expressing concerns about a student-organized event on Oct. 24...
Coroner called to Route 77 car accident in Corry
Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported fatal crash south of Corry. The accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Initial reports indicated a vehicle had left the road and struck a tree. The Erie County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were called to the scene. According […]
