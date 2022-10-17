Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
d9and10sports.com
District 9 Releases 2022 Playoff Soccer
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – District 9 released its 2022 soccer brackets Thursday. Tops seeds include Clarion-Limestone in 1A boys, Elk County Catholic in 1A girls, Clearfield in 2A girls, Clearfield in 3A boys, and Bradford in Class 3A girls. Seeding/matchuos are as follows. CLASS 1A BOYS SEEDING. 1. C-L.
d9and10sports.com
Punxsutawney’s Danielle Griebel Wins Volleyball Single-Game Performance of the Week for Oct. 10-13
WARREN, Pa. – Punxsutawney’s Danielle Greibel was voted the Volleyball Performance of the Week of Oct. 10-13. Griebel garnered 51% of the vote (14,826) to outpace second-place finisher Jess Pfaff of DuBois, who had 17% of the vote (5,066). Madeline Smith of Port Allegany was third with 3,549 votes or 12%.
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Bradford at Warren Girls Soccer Wednesday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Bradford at Warren girls’ soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 19. The match, from War Memorial Field in Warren, is set to start at 5 p.m. Andy Close will have the call of the match. The match will be...
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 19, ’22 VB Recaps: Huffman Leads Redbank Valley to Win; KC Rallies Past Oil City; Sharon Tops New Castle
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Alivia Huffman had nine kills, nine digs, and six aces to lead Redbank Valley to a 3-0 (25-15, 25-9, 25-23) home win over Moniteau. Mylee Harmon added five kills, 10 set assists, and 10 digs with Caylen Rearick chipping in 15 digs and two aces.
d9and10sports.com
Week 8 PSAC Football Notes: Cal Hosts Slippery Rock in Key West Matchup
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Week 8 is shaping up to be a big win in the PSAC, as No. 13 IUP looks to stay unbeaten when they host Seton Hill (2 p.m.), while No. 17 Slippery Rock travels to Cal. Also in the West, Clarion hosts Edinboro (12 p.m.)...
d9and10sports.com
Punxsutawney Secures First Route 36 Trophy Since 2018
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – For the first time since 2018, the Route 36 Trophy will reside on the southern end of Jefferson County after Punxsutawney went on the road and held off Brookville for a 21-13 win Thursday night. The Chucks (5-4) led 14-0 following a 12-yard Seth Moore to...
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Meadville at Warren Volleyball
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as Meadville heads to Warren for a critical District 10, Region 5 matchup. Brian Hagberg is on the call from Warren Area High School. The match can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
d9and10sports.com
Route 36 Trophy Game tonight: Chucks visit Raiders
BROOKVILLE, Pa. — Surprisingly, it’s the first Thursday night football game of the season in District 9. And it’s the last varsity football game — a JV game on Monday is the last football game — scheduled on the natural grass field at Brookville Area High School when the 4-4 Brookville Raiders host the 4-4 Punxsutawney Chucks tonight at 7 p.m.
d9and10sports.com
Wings Up: The Raymond Monica Show! Episode 8 w/Special Guest Brockway Grad Jarrett Esposito
Wings Up: The Raymond Monica Show! with Clarion head football coach Raymond Monica is a weekly feature on the website hosted by Ben Murtha. On the show, Coach Monica and other Clarion coaches will talk about the Golden Eagles, life, and their philosophies with Murtha, a junior at Pennwest Clarion.
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 18, 2022 Soccer: Coudy Boys Top Port; Slippery Rock, Warren, Fairview, Brockway Among Shutout Winners
COUDERSPORT, Pa. – Mason Roessner, Micah Baston, and Nash Delp all scored as Coudersport earned a 3-1 win over Port Allegany. Jacob Hooftallen had two assists, while Delp, Roessner, Andrew VanWhy, and Andy Chen had one helper each. Jarrod Funk scored for Port Allegany, while Aidan Clark had eight...
d9and10sports.com
Slippery Rock’s Wolak, North East’s Swan Nab Second-Place Finishes at PIAA Golf Championships Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Silver is pretty special, too. Slippery Rock’s Jacob Wolak and North East’s Anna Swan both finished second in the boys’ and girls’ PIAA Class 2A golf championships. Wolak was on fire, shooting a 5-under 67 in the second round, tying Devon...
d9and10sports.com
RBV Releases Statement Regarding Football Hazing Incident
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Redbank Valley School District Superintendent Amy Rupp released a statement today regarding hazing incidents that led to the suspension of three students and removal of a coach from the Bulldogs’ football program. According to the statement, the incidents (which were not detailed) occurred on...
Comments / 0