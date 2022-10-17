ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bethlehem, PA

d9and10sports.com

District 9 Releases 2022 Playoff Soccer

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – District 9 released its 2022 soccer brackets Thursday. Tops seeds include Clarion-Limestone in 1A boys, Elk County Catholic in 1A girls, Clearfield in 2A girls, Clearfield in 3A boys, and Bradford in Class 3A girls. Seeding/matchuos are as follows. CLASS 1A BOYS SEEDING. 1. C-L.
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
d9and10sports.com

Punxsutawney Secures First Route 36 Trophy Since 2018

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – For the first time since 2018, the Route 36 Trophy will reside on the southern end of Jefferson County after Punxsutawney went on the road and held off Brookville for a 21-13 win Thursday night. The Chucks (5-4) led 14-0 following a 12-yard Seth Moore to...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Meadville at Warren Volleyball

WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as Meadville heads to Warren for a critical District 10, Region 5 matchup. Brian Hagberg is on the call from Warren Area High School. The match can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
WARREN, PA
d9and10sports.com

Route 36 Trophy Game tonight: Chucks visit Raiders

BROOKVILLE, Pa. — Surprisingly, it’s the first Thursday night football game of the season in District 9. And it’s the last varsity football game — a JV game on Monday is the last football game — scheduled on the natural grass field at Brookville Area High School when the 4-4 Brookville Raiders host the 4-4 Punxsutawney Chucks tonight at 7 p.m.
BROOKVILLE, PA
d9and10sports.com

RBV Releases Statement Regarding Football Hazing Incident

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Redbank Valley School District Superintendent Amy Rupp released a statement today regarding hazing incidents that led to the suspension of three students and removal of a coach from the Bulldogs’ football program. According to the statement, the incidents (which were not detailed) occurred on...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA

