South Dakota State

ELECTION: U.S. Senate candidate Ray Woods

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ray Woods (I) visited the 7News studio and spoke with Mark Rigsby about his ongoing race to replace Senator Jim Inhofe. Early voting runs Nov. 2-5, and election day is November 8th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about Oklahoma Election, click here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ELECTION: Oklahoma Gubernatorial Candidate Ervin Stone Yen

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Senator Ervin Stone Yen (I) visited with 7News’ Haley Wilson about his ongoing race for Oklahoma Governor against Joy Hofmeister, Natalie Bruno, and incumbent Kevin Stitt. 7News’ Haley Wilson also asked Yen what sets him apart from the other candidates, but we were unable to air...
OKLAHOMA STATE
ELECTION: Oklahoma State Superintendent candidate Jena Nelson

LAWTON, Ok. (KSWO) - 7News was joined by Jena Nelson (D) to discuss her ongoing race for Oklahoma State Superintendent against Ryan Walters (R). Early voting runs Nov. 2-5, and election day is November 8th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about Oklahoma Election, click here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Special Election announced to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a statewide special election, scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, 2023, on Tuesday, which will legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. The election is centered around State Question Number 820, Initiative Petition 434, which would create a state law allowing recreational marijuana use for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Two candidates running to represent Senate District 32

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Senate District 32 is up for grabs in the November election, and two candidates are campaigning to win your vote. The seat represents nearly 83,000 people in southwest Oklahoma. Johnny Jernigan is running against incumbent John Michael Montgomery. Education, women’s rights and bringing high-quality jobs to southwest...
OKLAHOMA STATE
“Laser” active shooter training held on Ft. Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, had a profound effect on how states across the country respond to reports of active shooters. Here in Oklahoma, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive decision earlier this year, mandating training for active shooter training. Thursday on Fort Sill,...
FORT SILL, OK
First Alert Forecast | 10/20AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Thursday! The southern Plains from Texas all the way up to Nebraska are sandwiched between two systems. An area of low pressure near the Great Lakes and another one building off the Pacific Northwest. What does this mean for Texoma? Warm (almost hot) conditions and quiet weather through the weekend! (More details on that later)
TEXAS STATE
Crash involving John Deere tractor leaves one dead in Washita County

WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Hydro woman is dead, following a crash with a tractor in Washita County, just east of New Cordell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Alexis Murray, 32, was speeding while driving along OK-152 when she crashed into the back of a John Deere Tractor.
WASHITA COUNTY, OK

