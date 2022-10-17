Read full article on original website
ELECTION: U.S. Senate candidate Ray Woods
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ray Woods (I) visited the 7News studio and spoke with Mark Rigsby about his ongoing race to replace Senator Jim Inhofe. Early voting runs Nov. 2-5, and election day is November 8th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about Oklahoma Election, click here.
ELECTION: Oklahoma Gubernatorial Candidate Ervin Stone Yen
OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Senator Ervin Stone Yen (I) visited with 7News’ Haley Wilson about his ongoing race for Oklahoma Governor against Joy Hofmeister, Natalie Bruno, and incumbent Kevin Stitt. 7News’ Haley Wilson also asked Yen what sets him apart from the other candidates, but we were unable to air...
ELECTION: Oklahoma State Superintendent candidate Jena Nelson
LAWTON, Ok. (KSWO) - 7News was joined by Jena Nelson (D) to discuss her ongoing race for Oklahoma State Superintendent against Ryan Walters (R). Early voting runs Nov. 2-5, and election day is November 8th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about Oklahoma Election, click here.
Special Election announced to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a statewide special election, scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, 2023, on Tuesday, which will legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. The election is centered around State Question Number 820, Initiative Petition 434, which would create a state law allowing recreational marijuana use for...
Two candidates running to represent Senate District 32
OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Senate District 32 is up for grabs in the November election, and two candidates are campaigning to win your vote. The seat represents nearly 83,000 people in southwest Oklahoma. Johnny Jernigan is running against incumbent John Michael Montgomery. Education, women’s rights and bringing high-quality jobs to southwest...
“Laser” active shooter training held on Ft. Sill
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, had a profound effect on how states across the country respond to reports of active shooters. Here in Oklahoma, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive decision earlier this year, mandating training for active shooter training. Thursday on Fort Sill,...
First Alert Forecast | 10/20AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Thursday! The southern Plains from Texas all the way up to Nebraska are sandwiched between two systems. An area of low pressure near the Great Lakes and another one building off the Pacific Northwest. What does this mean for Texoma? Warm (almost hot) conditions and quiet weather through the weekend! (More details on that later)
7News First Alert Weather: Coldest start since early April with a drastic warmup to end the workweek
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, a freeze warning is in place for the following counties: Comanche, Cotton, Washita, Kiowa, Grady, Caddo, Stephens, Jefferson, and Montague. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s for much of southwest Oklahoma. Here are some last minute preparation tips to...
Crash involving John Deere tractor leaves one dead in Washita County
WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Hydro woman is dead, following a crash with a tractor in Washita County, just east of New Cordell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Alexis Murray, 32, was speeding while driving along OK-152 when she crashed into the back of a John Deere Tractor.
