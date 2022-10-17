Read full article on original website
Robert Nobel
2d ago
we don't want communist DeSantis in our little happy town of ft pierce take a flight back where u belong Russia
When does early voting start in Florida?
Tampa Bay area voters can soon head to the polls to cast their ballot for the Florida general election.
DeSantis announces special legislative session to fix Florida’s insurance industry
The governor also said the Legislature will provide property tax rebates to areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which left more than 100 people dead and destroyed some coastal communities.
What to know: 3 Amendments on Florida November ballot
Three amendments are on the ballot for Florida's November election. Here's what to know.
veronews.com
Things keep getting stranger and stranger
The decision by the county’s Republican Executive Committee last month to endorse a convicted criminal, Damien H. Gilliams, in the supposedly nonpartisan Sebastian City Council race wasn’t the group’s first wrongheaded move. Last year, the REC voted to publicly censure then-School Board Chairman Brian Barefoot – a...
iheart.com
Democrat Charlie Crist In West Palm Beach Says Floridians Paying "DeSanTAX"
The Democrat nominee for governor is in South Florida. Charlie Crist held an event in West Palm Beach today to blast Governor DeSantis, saying the Republican is to blame for the property insurance crisis. "Everyday Floridians can no longer afford to live in Florida as prices go up and up...
Charlie Crist speaks in West Palm Beach about housing affordability and property insurance
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist made a campaign stop in West Palm Beach on Tuesday, touting his determination to cut property insurance costs in Florida and increase the ability of people to pay pandemic-boosted housing prices. Crist, who was in Palm Beach Gardens on Sunday for a “Speaking up for American Indivisible Pep Rally,” was...
Governor DeSantis signs executive order to extend deadlines
Governor DeSantis signed an executive order to extend deadlines for payments to property taxes on Thursday, October 20, 2022.
wqcs.org
Governor to Call Special Session to Seek Approval for Additional Hurricane Ian Relief
Florida - Thursday October 20, 2022: Governor DeSantis Thursday announced that he will call another Special Session to provide property tax forgiveness to those who lost their homes and businesses to Hurricane Ian as well as to consider further measures to relive the home insurance crisis in the state. The...
Rick Scott says Florida property insurance rates ‘skyrocketed’ in Ron DeSantis’ era
“People are going bare now because they can't afford it.”
floridianpress.com
How Large Will Ron DeSantis's Margin of Victory be Over Charlie Crist?
With less than 3 weeks to go until the 2022 midterm elections, talk around both Republican and Democratic political circles is not whether Gov. Ron DeSantis will defeat Charlie Crist, but by how much of margin will he defeat Florida’s most prolific political campaign, Charlie Crist. The most recent...
wqcs.org
Governor DeSantis Makes 18 Appointments to Various State Boards, Councils, and Commissions
Florida - Monday October 17, 2022: Governor Ron DeSantis has made 18 appointments to various state boards, councils, and commissions. Fourteen Appointed to the Florida Rehabilitation Council for the Blind. Sead Bekric - Bekric is the former President of All American Canteen, Inc. Proficient in assistive technology, he has served...
wufe967.com
DeSantis' office blasts media claims that voter assistance is political: 'The distinction is clear'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office fired back against media accusations that his recent ease of voting restrictions in the three counties hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian was due to the fact that these areas lean Republican. DeSantis announced an emergency executive order on Thursday that expanded mail-in ballot...
Treasure Coast citrus growers say Hurricane Ian contributed to suffering crop
The price of orange juice may soon be going up as Florida’s citrus crop continues to plummet. Experts said greening disease is a big part of the problem.
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis hosts his “Keep Florida Free” rally in The Villages ahead of the election
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - It was standing room only at the Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages as people packed the venue chanting “Keep Florida Free.”. While Governor Ron DeSantis spoke on topics like inflation, illegal immigration, and education. “We didn’t know there would be a global pandemic...
WPBF News 25
Center opens for victims of human trafficking in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County ranks third in the state for situations involving human trafficking, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A new center opened Wednesday in West Palm Beach to help victims. It's called the FLITE Center — or Fort Lauderdale Independence, Training...
This Is Florida's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
veronews.com
Breeze plans daily non-stop service to Hartford
Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman believes Vero Beach will be a wildly successful addition to the company’s route map when the carrier launches low-cost passenger jet service here on Feb. 15. Initially, Breeze will offer non-stop daily flights to and from Hartford, Connecticut; and Thursday, Saturday and...
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
wqcs.org
Association of School Resource Officers Makes IRSC Its Permanent Training Site
Fort Pierce - Wednesday October 19, 2022: Indian River State College (IRSC), home to Florida’s most comprehensive, technologically advanced public safety training complex, is now a permanent official training location for the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO). The partnership expands NASRO’s ability to deliver in-person courses in...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote
After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
