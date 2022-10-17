Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (illness) has been listed as questionable for Friday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, per Khobi Prince of the Orlando Sentinel. Anthony missed the team’s season-opening defeat to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday and now remains questionable for Friday. His absence at Thursday’s practice doesn’t bode well for his status either. Anthony was the team’s leading scorer a season ago, so the Magic will certainly look to get him back in action as fast as possible. Orlando will hope to notch their first win of the season as sizeable underdogs against the Hawks.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO