How Malcolm Brogdon Described His Opening Night Debut With Celtics
Malcolm Brogdon noted he wanted to be part of the Celtics this past offseason, and the 29-year-old made that sentiment even more clear Tuesday. The sixth-year guard contributed in Boston’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers, helping interim head coach Joe Mazzulla earn his first win of his career. Brogdon scored 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting in 24 minutes of action. He also added four assists and two steals in his role off the bench.
Orlando Magic F Paolo Banchero has Historic NBA Debut
It was quite the debut for Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero. Banchero notched a team-high 27 points with nine rebounds and five assists in Orlando’s 113-109 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. The 19-year-old became the first rookie to post a 25-5-5 line in his first career NBA game since LeBron James accomplished the feat in 2003.
NBA Exec Pinpoints Three Threats To Pluck Grant Williams From Celtics
Grant Williams and the Boston Celtics were unable to reach a contract extension before Monday’s deadline, which means the fourth-year forward is set to become a restricted free agent next offseason. Williams explained Tuesday that not finding common ground now doesn’t preclude the sides from reaching a deal down...
Jeff Green Unleashes Poster Dunk On Fellow Former Celtic Kelly Olynyk
Jeff Green is 36 years old and just began his 16th year in the NBA, but the Nuggets forward showed in Denver’s opening game he hasn’t missed a step. Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk learned that the hard way Wednesday night as Green took a pass, did a spin move past guard Malik Beasley and dunked over his former Boston Celtics teammate.
Magic G Cole Anthony Questionable for Friday vs. Hawks
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (illness) has been listed as questionable for Friday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, per Khobi Prince of the Orlando Sentinel. Anthony missed the team’s season-opening defeat to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday and now remains questionable for Friday. His absence at Thursday’s practice doesn’t bode well for his status either. Anthony was the team’s leading scorer a season ago, so the Magic will certainly look to get him back in action as fast as possible. Orlando will hope to notch their first win of the season as sizeable underdogs against the Hawks.
Stephen A. Smith Has Take On Why Celtics Suspended, Not Fired, Ime Udoka
Ime Udoka is dealing with a season-long suspension handed down by the Boston Celtics for reportedly having an inappropriate relationship with a female team staffer. But is there a reason the head coach was just suspended and not fired?. Stephen A. Smith, who’s never afraid to express his opinion no...
Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid Get In Skirmish To Begin Second Half
BOSTON — Well, it didn’t take long for emotions to run hot between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers on Opening Night. Just 19 seconds into the second half, Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid got tangled up when the 76ers star grabbed a rebound, leading to a bit of a ruckus on the court which also involved Jaylen Brown.
Nets HC Steve Nash on Ben Simmons' Debut: 'I Think He's Just Rusty'
Wednesday night was not the performance Ben Simmons expected in his Brooklyn Nets debut. Simmons fouled out in 23 minutes, finishing with four points, five rebounds, five assists, and three turnovers as the Nets were blown out 130-108 by the New Orleans Pelicans. Head coach Steve Nash shared his thoughts...
Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons Turn In Ugly Performances In Blowout Loss
After a tumultuous offseason in which stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant appeared to be heading out of Brooklyn, the Nets couldn’t get out from under the dark cloud hovering over them in their season opener Wednesday. While Durant played like his All-Star self, Irving and Ben Simmons, who...
Joe Mazzulla Believes Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Can Be Special
The Boston Celtics got off to a strong start, kicking off their 2022-23 season with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on opening night, and interim head coach Joe Mazzulla likes what he’s seen from the team’s young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Brown and Tatum, who...
What Paul Pierce Said About Lakers Following Opening Night Loss
The Los Angeles Lakers began their 2022-23 campaign in losing fashion against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, falling 123-109 on Wednesday. With the underwhelming start for the Lakers, who just two years ago, delivered the organization’s 17th NBA title, former Boston Celtics forward and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce couldn’t resist the opportunity to troll the rival franchise.
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
