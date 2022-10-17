STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University is teaming up with the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Delta State University on a series of research flights this week. The partnership is part of a research project being carried out at MSU’s Raspet Flight Research Lab through ASSURE, the MSU-led Federal Aviation Administration Center of Excellence for UAS Research. The study is part of ongoing efforts to validate detect-and-avoid standards as uncrewed aircraft systems are integrated into the national airspace with traditional crewed aircraft.

