FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MSU announces plans to construct Jim and Thomas Duff Center
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University will soon begin construction on a new, centralized home for the university’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Clinic (ADDC), Disability Resource Center and Department of Kinesiology thanks to a cornerstone commitment from brothers Jim and Tommy Duff of Columbia. Support from the $15 million gift...
MSU alumnus is keynote speaker of Williams Lecture on Lincoln and Civil War Studies
The Mississippi State University Libraries is pleased to welcome an esteemed university alumnus as the keynote speaker of the fifth annual Frank and Virginia Williams Lecture on Lincoln and Civil War Studies. Dr. Terry Alford received a Ph.D. in history from Mississippi State University and did post-doctoral work in family...
Lincoln expert, MSU alumnus visiting for Williams lecture series
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University Libraries is welcoming an esteemed alumnus and Abraham Lincoln expert as the keynote speaker for the fifth annual Frank and Virginia Williams Lecture on Lincoln and Civil War Studies. Author and historian Terry Alford will present “The Lincolns, the Booths and the Spirits: Two Families...
Statement on the death of MSU student-athlete
National Cyber Security Awareness Month presentations scheduled
October is designated as National Cyber Security Awareness month. This is intended to raise awareness about the importance of cyber security to ensure every American has the resources they need to stay safer and more secure online, while increasing the resiliency of the nation during cyber-threats. In recognition of Cybersecurity...
‘Howell at the Moon’ set for Oct. 28 at MSU observatory
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s Department of Physics and Astronomy and Astronomy Club are hosting a special Halloween public viewing Friday [Oct. 28] at the university’s Howell Observatory. “Howell at the Moon” will be held 7-9 p.m., weather permitting, and is free to all and will include telescope viewing...
MSU, Mississippi Highway Patrol and Delta State partner on research flights
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University is teaming up with the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Delta State University on a series of research flights this week. The partnership is part of a research project being carried out at MSU’s Raspet Flight Research Lab through ASSURE, the MSU-led Federal Aviation Administration Center of Excellence for UAS Research. The study is part of ongoing efforts to validate detect-and-avoid standards as uncrewed aircraft systems are integrated into the national airspace with traditional crewed aircraft.
Walking for a Cure
In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness month, MSU's Department of Health Promotion and Wellness hosted its annual "Pink Dawg Walk" for breast cancer awareness along Chadwick Lake walking track. The free, family-friendly event promotes breast cancer prevention and early detection, along with celebrating survivors and others affected by the disease.
