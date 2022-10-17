Read full article on original website
Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
Should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make Playcaller Change?
With the Buccaneers' offense in striking downfall compared to last year, should the team be looking to make changes?
Jared Goff Eagerly Awaiting Debut of WR Jameson Williams
Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams is still on track to play in the NFL in 2022.
The State of the Vikings: Week 7
This is Episode 143 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Josh Frey, who walks through the state of the 5-1 Vikings through six games. Particularly, the Vikings pass rush in Miami, the 2023 NFL Draft, and bye-week dealings are discussed. Email any...
New York Jets: Jermaine Johnson injury update and expected return
With all attention now turning to Week 7, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh met with the media today prior to practice. During his press conference, Saleh stated that rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson would not practice today with his ankle injury. Johnson is reportedly getting a lot better, and Saleh shared that he is hopeful for a return next week. For this upcoming week against the Denver Broncos, though, Saleh said, “It doesn’t look like it. We’ll see unless something happens today and tomorrow, he’s probably not going to make it.”
ANALYSIS: The Commanders benched William Jackson III. What comes next?
Unless something significant changes, cornerback William Jackson III's season (and perhaps career) with the Washington Commanders appears to be over. Coach Ron Rivera has declined to directly address the fact that the Commanders benched Jackson during their Oct. 9 loss to Tennessee, and Jackson recently denied the recent report that he'd like to be traded - but it's clear the team's decision to not play him is not just about his back injury.
Twitter Reacts to Arizona Cardinals High-Scoring TNF Win vs New Orleans Saints
There's no better place in the world to celebrate a win for your favorite sports team than Twitter! What's happening with the Red Sea now?
NCAA on trial in concussion case of dead USC football player
The widow of a former University of Southern California football player suing the NCAA for failing to protect her husband from repetitive head trauma is taking her case to a Los Angeles jury
Grant Delpit’s starting spot is safe for now, Browns not considering defensive depth chart changes
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns safety Grant Delpit has gotten off to a rocky start this season, but Cleveland isn’t thinking about making a change to its depth chart. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods said on Thursday they aren’t shaking things up and that Delpit will still be the starting strong safety after the 24 year old gave up a handful of big plays in the Browns’ 38-15 loss to the Patriots.
Pionk scores 2nd goal of game in OT, Jets beat Avalanche 4-3
DENVER (AP) — Neal Pionk scored his second goal of the game 31 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets regrouped after squandering a two-goal lead to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Pionk's slap shot from the right side momentarily froze goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and nicked...
Arango's goal in 93rd minute propels LAFC past Galaxy 3-2
Cristian "Chicho" Arango scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time and the Los Angeles Football Club advanced to the Western Conference final in the MLS Cup Playoffs on Thursday night with a 3-2 victory over rival LA Galaxy in the latest dramatic edition of the rivalry known as El Trafico.
