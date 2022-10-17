ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Black Adam’ Originally Rated R and Had 10 Violent Kill Scenes: It Took ‘Four Rounds’ of Cuts With the MPA to Get PG-13

By Zack Sharf
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood

The Duchess of Sussex is in mourning. But we’ll get back to that. First, let’s go to the day we met, this past summer, at the venerated San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. The ranch is a low-key old luxury resort with simple bungalows tucked into a mountainside overlooking the Pacific coast. It’s the kind of unpretentious but protected place wealthy locals and L.A. transplants come to be treated like royalty. On one witheringly hot day in late August, however, they got to mingle with the real thing.
SFGate

James Corden Unbanned from NYC’s Balthazar After He ‘Apologized Profusely,’ Owner Says After Calling Him the ‘Most Abusive Customer’

James Corden’s ban from the New York City restaurant Balthazar did not last more than 24 hours. Balthazar owner Keith McNally took to Instagram to announce the CBS late night host was no longer banned from the NYC establishment. According to McNally, Corden “apologized profusely” to him after he went public with a story accusing Corden of being “the most abusive customer” at the restaurant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

Shakira Gets Her Heart Ripped Out by Ozuna in Second Video From Upcoming Album

Shakira has released her highly anticipated upcoming album’s second single, “Monotonía,” a melodious bachata duet featuring none other than Puerto Rican singer-rapper Ozuna. The song was released alongside an official music video filmed in Manresa, Spain. “Monotonía” follows the massive success of her last single, “Te...
SFGate

‘House of the Dragon’s‘ Wild Pace Made It TV’s Most Fun and Dizzying Show

“Baelor” was, after all, the first-season “Game of Thrones” episode that reset fan expectations and made the show’s legend. In it, the seeming hero of the series, Ned Stark (Sean Bean) waited for his execution, a fate that seemed unthinkable to fans who hadn’t read the books. That it ended up carried out, cutting short the life of the person for whom we’d been rooting, meant that not only this was a world in which no one was safe, but in which morality was irrelevant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy