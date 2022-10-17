Read full article on original website
Related
Man admits to burning two children alive in effort to expose alleged celebrity human trafficking ring
A man in California allegedly confessed to intentionally burning two young children alive in an effort to uncover a celebrity human trafficking and cloning ring, police said.ABC30 reports that Filimon Hurtado, 29, of Fresno, allegedly admitted to burning his 5-month-old nephew and 18-month-old niece alive and that he had no remorse for doing so. He told investigators he did not regret killing the children, saying "this task is much bigger than myself."In May, Mr Hurtado reportedly started the fire at the children’s family home in Fresno. Firefighters responding to the blaze found the children’s bodies on a bed in the...
Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie’s chilling last moments before 20-year-old vanished revealed by heartbroken brother
THE desperate brother of a 20-year-old Princeton University junior - who vanished five days ago - said her family is living a "nightmare" and has revealed her final moments. Misrach Ewunetie was last seen on Friday at around 3 am near Scully Hall, where she lives on campus in New Jersey.
SFGate
Danny Masterson Accuser Breaks Down in Tears While Recounting Rape
The woman, who prefers to be identified as Jane Doe #1, testified that she remembered waking up in Masterson’s bed, with him on top of her and penetrating her. She said she tried to shove him away with a pillow, but he grabbed her wrists with one hand and grabbed her throat with the other.
Older adults turn to dating apps, services to find partners
Advertising Feature: This article is from a special section that was not produced by the newsroom. Let’s face it, dating can be a drag. Whether you’re a starry-eyed sophomore drooling over the high school football star or a 65-year-old woman swiping through an online dating site, the act of finding the right companion and ideally, love, is one of the hardest things people experience in life. Safety issues with online dating
Carrie Classon: When you love a book, set it free
I love little free libraries. If you don’t have these in your neighborhood, they are little boxes that look like tiny houses — not much larger than a big birdhouse — with a glass door on the front and books inside. People leave books they have read and pick up books they want to read and, somehow, the whole thing seems to work out pretty well most of the time. ...
Dry Cleaning: Stumpwork review – deadpan chat, funk and hypnotic soundscapes
Dry Cleaning’s second album isn’t a radical departure from last year’s outstanding New Long Leg. Florence Shaw still has the laconic, deadpan delivery of someone idly chatting over a garden fence. However, everything is slightly more refined, melodious and focused. Shaw has honed her lyrics. A mix of teasing scene setters (“It’s so good to meet you but not here, not here obviously”), deadpan non-sequiturs (“dog sledge people”) and occasional barbs at the state of Britain (“nothing works, everything’s expensive and opaque and privatised”) are delivered wonderfully just short of dispassionately. In a parallel universe she could be a newsreader, storyteller or star of Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads.
SFGate
‘Terrifier 2’ Is Making Moviegoers Vomit and Pass Out, but Its Director Says: ‘I Don’t Want People Getting Hurt. It‘s Surreal’
“Terrifier 2” has become an unexpected box office hit this Halloween movie season. Writer-director Damien Leone’s gory sequel to his 2016 killer clown cult hit shocked the industry over the weekend when it grossed just over $1 million at the domestic box office, up 28% from its $805,000 debut the weekend before. While these grosses may seem low, don’t forget that “Terrifier 2” is a micro-budget indie with a $250,000 price tag and next to zero mainstream marketing.
Comments / 0