‘The Masked Singer’ Finally Reveals Identities of Maize and Mermaid: Here’s Who They Are
After a rain delay forced baseball playoffs into primetime last week, the latest edition of “The Masked Singer” finally aired on Fox a week later — and viewers finally got to see Mario Cantone a bit disappointed to be gone so soon after one episode of the show. Still, he took solace in the fact that he has good company: Singing icon Gloria Gaynor was also revealed in the latest double masking on “The Masked Singer,” as the show’s Wednesday night episode celebrated “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night.”
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ teaser trailer revealed during ‘Thursday Night Football’ ahead of album release
Taylor Swift released her "Midnights" album teaser trailer during "Thursday Night Football" on Amazon Prime a few hours before the record dropped.
Shirrel Rhoades: Clooney and Roberts have a rom-com 'Ticket to Paradise'
Recently I read a piece in The New York Times by Gilbert Cruz that said he’s been “hearing for a decade or more that the Hollywood romantic comedy is dead. Even if that’s true, there’s still something warmly appealing about seeing a couple of megawatt movie stars like George Clooney and Julia Roberts mix it up in one.” Actually, there have been several fairly good rom-coms in the last decade. Don’t take my word for it. See this week’s Top 10 list compiled by Time...
