Chilton County, AL

Bham Now

Giving it all away—how Sanjay Singh made a fortune in Birmingham and is giving it back

Picture this. You come to the US from India as a college dropout without much money. You try to go to college again, but the tuition is constantly rising. Barely scraping by and having multiple jobs at once, you work hard to get your Master of Business Administration. Fast forward, you’re a millionaire, a successful entrepreneur and an investor. Sanjay Singh doesn’t have to imagine this—it’s his life. Now, he’s investing back into the community of Birmingham—the city that invested so much into him.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama man documenting journey of being ‘homeless on purpose’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.”   Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Holiday remodel: LCTC students give Santa float an upgrade

Santa’s Clanton ride is getting an overhaul for the Christmas parade thanks to a partnership between the Rotary Club of Chilton County and LeCroy Career Technical Center. The Rotary Club of Chilton County, which coordinates the parade each year, approached the school for help because the wood of the sleigh was showing some damage.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Humane Society feeling money crunch

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Humane Society officials say they are close to being at record capacity, and they don’t have the budget to care for their animals. No matter if an animal is a stray or surrendered, Executive Director Steven Tears says they care for each animal the same.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Lowery, Kelley set December wedding

Mr. and Mrs. Russell Wiggins of Andalusia and Mr. and Mrs. Brian Lowery of Mountain Brook, Alabama, announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Riley Grace Lowery, to Mason Wayne Kelley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ashley Kelley of Andalusia. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mr. Ralph and Mrs....
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Jemison crowns 2022 Homecoming Queen

Ninth grade princess Kaylee Caton, left, 10th grade princess Natalie Wilson, 11th grade princess Heavenly Jones and 2022 Homecoming Queen Emily Brant at the Jemison High School Homecoming game on Oct. 14. (TARA ALLRED | CONTRIBUTED)
JEMISON, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Local youth shine during Alabama National Fair livestock shows

Makenzie Hornbuckle of Morgan County exhibited the Hereford Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer during the Alabama National Fair Beef Cattle Show Oct. 9 in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the contest, where students’ animals are judged on structure, soundness and strength. Hornbuckle is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Plentiful plates full at 2022 Taste of Chilton County

Hundreds of hungry Chilton County residents filed into Senior Connection on Oct. 17 for the 2022 Taste of Chilton County. Tables full of Chilton County area food staples lined the building offering their best dishes hoping to earn the most votes, and be crowned the best overall, sweet or savory establishment.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Marriages

These marriages were issued in Chilton County from Oct. 13-19. Christian Patrick Clark to Peyton Elizabeth Martin. Carlos Martinez Luna to Sandra Esmeralda Hernandez Ortiz.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Former Wainwright Home of Prattville renovated as new Office for Elite Automotive of Prattville; Ribbon Cutting Thursday at 10 a.m.

To see an eyesore blossom into an asset, watch the video that captures the former Wainwright family home transformed into a beautiful office with great features. Editor’s Note: The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting tomorrow for Elite Automotive beginning at 10 a.m. The community is invited to come and see the property.
PRATTVILLE, AL
cenlanow.com

Millions of dollars, hundreds of jobs coming to Alabama’s Capital with major investment

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— A new major economic development is coming to Montgomery with a $600 million investment that will create 280 full-time jobs for the state. Manna Capital Partners, a minority-owned business enterprise and investment firm, will be setting up what they call a “beverage park” in the Alabama capital. This will be a beverage production and distribution complex, owned and operated by Manna Beverages & Ventures (MB&V).
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Birmingham is starving itself to death

This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Thorsby approves kennel for runaway dogs

The Thorsby City Council approved purchasing a dog kennel that will be used for runaway dogs in the Thorsby community at their meeting on Oct. 17. Thorsby Police Officer Keith Avery mentioned to the city council at the Oct. 3 meeting that the Thorsby Police Department was looking into the idea for the kennel.
THORSBY, AL

