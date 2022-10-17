Read full article on original website
Bham Now
Giving it all away—how Sanjay Singh made a fortune in Birmingham and is giving it back
Picture this. You come to the US from India as a college dropout without much money. You try to go to college again, but the tuition is constantly rising. Barely scraping by and having multiple jobs at once, you work hard to get your Master of Business Administration. Fast forward, you’re a millionaire, a successful entrepreneur and an investor. Sanjay Singh doesn’t have to imagine this—it’s his life. Now, he’s investing back into the community of Birmingham—the city that invested so much into him.
Alabama man documenting journey of being ‘homeless on purpose’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.” Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
Does This Alabama Homeless Man Have a Cash App?
I pass him almost everyday of the week, except Sunday of course that’s his day of “REST.”. I always LOVE when I am the first car at the RED LIGHT and he is RIGHT THERE SMILIN’ AT ME. I used to have a heart. But “FOOL ME...
Child labor, principal’s honor; small-town beauty: Down in Alabama
Hyundai reacts to the child-labor allegations against two of its suppliers. A prestigious award went to a Montgomery school principal. Magnolia Springs is one of the 55 most beautiful small towns in America, according to Architectural Digest. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
Clanton Advertiser
Holiday remodel: LCTC students give Santa float an upgrade
Santa’s Clanton ride is getting an overhaul for the Christmas parade thanks to a partnership between the Rotary Club of Chilton County and LeCroy Career Technical Center. The Rotary Club of Chilton County, which coordinates the parade each year, approached the school for help because the wood of the sleigh was showing some damage.
WSFA
Montgomery Humane Society feeling money crunch
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Humane Society officials say they are close to being at record capacity, and they don’t have the budget to care for their animals. No matter if an animal is a stray or surrendered, Executive Director Steven Tears says they care for each animal the same.
‘It’s ridiculous’: Birmingham resident frustrated by overgrown ‘wilderness’ next door
CBS42 is “Your Voice, Your Station,” where viewers call in with concerns about what’s going on in their neighborhoods, and the CBS42 news team works to find answers. BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Yvonne Ball called in feeling frustrated about an overgrown property next to her home. She said the unmaintained lot was covered in weeds, […]
Andalusia Star News
Lowery, Kelley set December wedding
Mr. and Mrs. Russell Wiggins of Andalusia and Mr. and Mrs. Brian Lowery of Mountain Brook, Alabama, announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Riley Grace Lowery, to Mason Wayne Kelley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ashley Kelley of Andalusia. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mr. Ralph and Mrs....
wtvy.com
Solar farm to help thousands of Alabamians save money on electricity bill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new solar farm in Montgomery County will provide low-cost, renewable energy to thousands of customers in the state. Global solar leader Lightsource BP, together with the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA), celebrated the dedication of its 130 MWdc / 100 MWac Black Bear Solar project Thursday.
Bham Now
One of Alabama’s most powerful women’s networks is on the move—how you can be part of the action
Working women, this one’s for you. For over 20 years now, Momentum Leaders has been working to develop women’s leadership in The Magic City, and now they’ve expanded statewide. We talked to five leaders about the difference Momentum makes, and we’ve got all the details for how you can get involved.
Clanton Advertiser
Jemison crowns 2022 Homecoming Queen
Ninth grade princess Kaylee Caton, left, 10th grade princess Natalie Wilson, 11th grade princess Heavenly Jones and 2022 Homecoming Queen Emily Brant at the Jemison High School Homecoming game on Oct. 14. (TARA ALLRED | CONTRIBUTED)
Hartselle Enquirer
Local youth shine during Alabama National Fair livestock shows
Makenzie Hornbuckle of Morgan County exhibited the Hereford Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer during the Alabama National Fair Beef Cattle Show Oct. 9 in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the contest, where students’ animals are judged on structure, soundness and strength. Hornbuckle is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
Clanton Advertiser
Plentiful plates full at 2022 Taste of Chilton County
Hundreds of hungry Chilton County residents filed into Senior Connection on Oct. 17 for the 2022 Taste of Chilton County. Tables full of Chilton County area food staples lined the building offering their best dishes hoping to earn the most votes, and be crowned the best overall, sweet or savory establishment.
Clanton Advertiser
Marriages
These marriages were issued in Chilton County from Oct. 13-19. Christian Patrick Clark to Peyton Elizabeth Martin. Carlos Martinez Luna to Sandra Esmeralda Hernandez Ortiz.
elmoreautauganews.com
Former Wainwright Home of Prattville renovated as new Office for Elite Automotive of Prattville; Ribbon Cutting Thursday at 10 a.m.
To see an eyesore blossom into an asset, watch the video that captures the former Wainwright family home transformed into a beautiful office with great features. Editor’s Note: The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting tomorrow for Elite Automotive beginning at 10 a.m. The community is invited to come and see the property.
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama
It's the Halloween season! What can be better than listening to scary stories? Listening to the stories that happened not too far away and realizing you may have a chance to see ghosts or witness some other paranormal activities! That is if you believe in those.
cenlanow.com
Millions of dollars, hundreds of jobs coming to Alabama’s Capital with major investment
MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— A new major economic development is coming to Montgomery with a $600 million investment that will create 280 full-time jobs for the state. Manna Capital Partners, a minority-owned business enterprise and investment firm, will be setting up what they call a “beverage park” in the Alabama capital. This will be a beverage production and distribution complex, owned and operated by Manna Beverages & Ventures (MB&V).
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
Clanton Advertiser
Thorsby approves kennel for runaway dogs
The Thorsby City Council approved purchasing a dog kennel that will be used for runaway dogs in the Thorsby community at their meeting on Oct. 17. Thorsby Police Officer Keith Avery mentioned to the city council at the Oct. 3 meeting that the Thorsby Police Department was looking into the idea for the kennel.
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
