In 1889, 26-year-old musician Emma Crawford moved to Manitou Springs from Massachusetts, seeking relief for her tuberculosis. Many made the trek to the region to take advantage of the mineral springs and dry mountain air to fight the disease. Despite her condition, Crawford climbed nearby Red Mountain to the summit, and decided that day she would be buried on the mountain top. She succumbed to her disease in December 1891. It took 12 pallbearers, working in shifts, to carry her coffin to the top of the 7,200-foot peak to bury it — four decades later, it took two fierce storms to send that coffin racing back down. For its sesquicentennial, Manitou Springs commemorates the terrifying event with their 28th annual running of the Emma Crawford Coffin Races to send her back up.

MANITOU SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO