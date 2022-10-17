ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Festival glide back into Manitou for the town’s 150th

In 1889, 26-year-old musician Emma Crawford moved to Manitou Springs from Massachusetts, seeking relief for her tuberculosis. Many made the trek to the region to take advantage of the mineral springs and dry mountain air to fight the disease. Despite her condition, Crawford climbed nearby Red Mountain to the summit, and decided that day she would be buried on the mountain top. She succumbed to her disease in December 1891. It took 12 pallbearers, working in shifts, to carry her coffin to the top of the 7,200-foot peak to bury it — four decades later, it took two fierce storms to send that coffin racing back down. For its sesquicentennial, Manitou Springs commemorates the terrifying event with their 28th annual running of the Emma Crawford Coffin Races to send her back up.
Voters will choose state lawmakers, county and local officials on Nov. 8

Besides deciding nearly a dozen state ballot measures, and several local issues, El Paso County voters will help choose statewide office holders, House and Senate members, county officials and town trustees. Here’s a rundown of races in our area, based on Indy news coverage and candidate websites:. Congressional District...
CSPD survey includes poor marks for management

Ninety-nine percent of Colorado Springs Police Department officers participating in a survey say the top priority should be to increase the number of sworn officers. The CSPD is currently 70 short of its authorized strength of 721 officers. Many survey respondents also gave command staff poor marks for listening to...
Ballots are in the mail for Nov. 8 election

You can start watching your mailbox for your Nov. 8 election ballot. The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office mailed about 453,000 ballots to all eligible, active registered voters for the 2022 General Election. The Clerk's Office says in a release that ballots should arrive by Friday, Oct. 28.
