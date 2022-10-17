ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

Tigers Gamble, Hit the Jackpot at Nixa

Republic needed to play a nearly perfect game to knock off the state-ranked Nixa Eagles (Class 6, No. 4) — and the Tigers did just that Friday in Nixa. Republic stayed with the Eagles all night, taking big chances and matching them score for score until a two-point conversion in overtime clinched an upset victory for the Tigers, 36-35.
NIXA, MO
Michael R. Moore

Michael R. Moore, of Republic, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 14, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was born June 11, 1969, in Kansas City, to Robert and Patricia (Buchanan) Moore. He was one of three children in the home. He graduated from Billings High School...
REPUBLIC, MO
Clyde Mike Baty

Clyde Mike Baty, 64, of Republic, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Oct. 5, 2022. He was born Sept. 14, 1958, in Springfield, to Clyde and Marcella (Keltner) Baty. He was the oldest of three children in the home. He graduated from Republic High School with the...
REPUBLIC, MO
Randy Eugene Myers

It is with great sadness and some relief that we say goodbye to our beloved Randy. While we have shared his 73 years, we are happy that he has been reunited with his family, friends and adored pets. Randy Eugene Myers, born February 14, 1950, in Springfield, Missouri, passed away...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Lavonda Stockton Seybert

Lavonda Stockton Seybert, 90, passed away Oct. 14. She was born Oct. 16, 1931, in Dade County to George and Flossie (Hall) Stockton. She graduated from Greenfield High School in 1949. She married Rollo Seybert on April 15, 1949, and they shared over 60 years before his passing in April of 2010.
WALNUT GROVE, MO
Mary Lou Hutter

Mary Lou Hutter, 91 of Billings passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Springfield Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. She was born Dec. 22, 1930, in Clever, the daughter of Charles and Florence Wise. She was united in marriage to Louis Hutter on Sept. 7, 1952. Hutter had been self-employed...
BILLINGS, MO
Alice Louise Acox

Alice Louise Acox, 90, of Springfield passed away in her home on Oct. 13, 2022. On Feb. 6, 1932, Acox was born in the family farm home in Dade County, to William Franklin LaRew and Mabel Stockton LaRew, and was delivered by her aunt. She had one brother Homer LaRew and two sisters, Marie Roper and Pauline Hefner. She attended Carlock, a one-room schoolhouse, from the first grade through fourth grade. In 1950, she graduated valedictorian of her class from Dadeville High School and earned a scholarship to Southwest Missouri State College in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Local teens killed in car crash

Two teenagers were killed and two more injured in a car crash that occurred southwest of Republic High School the evening of Saturday, Oct. 15. A 2005 Honda Accord, headed eastbound on Farm Road 170, traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The 16-year-old driver, Maverick Beaman, Republic, was wearing a seatbelt, and was killed, as was 15-year-old passenger Wyatt Barnes, of Billings who was not wearing a seatbelt.
REPUBLIC, MO
Billings family-man Moore killed in car crash

The city of Billings suffered a shocking and painful loss when a beloved member of their community was unexpectedly killed. Michael Robert Moore died in an auto accident on Friday, Oct. 14. He was 53. Moore held several roles in his lifetime. An Army veteran, he served in Kuwait for...
BILLINGS, MO

