Alice Louise Acox, 90, of Springfield passed away in her home on Oct. 13, 2022. On Feb. 6, 1932, Acox was born in the family farm home in Dade County, to William Franklin LaRew and Mabel Stockton LaRew, and was delivered by her aunt. She had one brother Homer LaRew and two sisters, Marie Roper and Pauline Hefner. She attended Carlock, a one-room schoolhouse, from the first grade through fourth grade. In 1950, she graduated valedictorian of her class from Dadeville High School and earned a scholarship to Southwest Missouri State College in Springfield.

