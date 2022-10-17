ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrity couples who have moved out of Hollywood: The many stars living away from the spotlight

By Daniel Neira
 3 days ago

There is a growing list of celebrities that have made the decision to move away from Hollywood, for a fresh start in a different place. Most recently, Mark Wahlberg joined this list, selling his Beverly Hills mansion and moving with his family to Nevada , explaining that it is the best option for his kids.

And while there are several reasons for other families, including privacy. Many other have decided to change the Hollywood spotlight for a quiet life in a different state.

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham

“I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting, and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there,” the actor said.

“So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder

The couple live on a sprawling ranch in Taos, New Mexico, with their three children. “Around here, I come and go like it’s nothing. Los Angeles is such a town of show business, and I’m a terrible celebrity. I find it difficult—it’s the beast that must be fed,” she explained.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves

The couple live in Austin with their sons Levi, 14, and Livingston, 9, and daughter, Vida, 12. “We lived in Malibu for many years and having the paparazzi outside our door every day - every single day – when that becomes your normal, you don’t realize how much that’s actually affecting the things you do until you actually leave and get out of it,” Camila said.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

The couple live in Nashville, Tennessee with their kids. “I’m just lucky that I fell love with a guy that lived in Nashville, because I was meant to go there. I’m very, very happy to live there,” Nicole previously said.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadowski

The couple purchased a farmhouse in Catskills in 2014, and her family moved there full-time during the COVID-19 pandemic. , “I live on a farm. It’s what I’ve always wanted,” the actress said, explaining that it “solidified my need to be out of the game when I’m not working, to be in nature and to refresh.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

The couple relocated to a waterfront property in Miami, Florida. The pair are parents to daughter Willa, 2, welcomed their second child in July. “We’re very lucky to live in Miami. We have good weather and live by the water. We try to keep it as chill as possible and just cherish those times, because we don’t get them very often,” Sophie said.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The couple live with their children James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, in Pound Ridge, New York, and are now expecting another baby. “We don’t live in L.A. We live on a farm in New York. And we don’t lead a wild and crazy life. It’s not that hard. It’s not a big deal,” Ryan said.

