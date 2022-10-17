ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Makes and misses: Both figure prominently in the memories of Clemson football's B.T. Potter

By Scott Keepfer, Greenville News
 3 days ago

CLEMSON – In keeping with a truism shared by most placekickers, Clemson’s Benjamin Thomas Potter, aka B.T., remembers his missed kicks as much as he does the kicks he’s made.

Included in those memories is a missed PAT against Boston College in 2020 – his lone errant PAT in 216 career attempts.

He doesn’t lie awake at night and ponder that kick, but…

“I do remember it though – we were playing Boston College and I think we were going for two and there was a penalty so it was on the left hash. Still I wish I could go back,” Potter said. “But it’s all good.”

Things definitely have been good this season for Potter, who is off to the best start of his career. The “super senior” out of Rock Hill has made 13 of his 15 field goal attempts this year and leads the ACC in kick scoring with 69 points .

He’ll likely add to that total when No. 5 Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) plays host to unbeaten and 14th-ranked Syracuse (6-0, 3-0) Saturday (noon, ABC).

Potter became Clemson’s all-time leading kick scorer Saturday night as his 10 points in the Tigers’ 34-28 victory at Florida State pushed him past Chandler Catanzaro, who had 404 points in his career. Potter has 413 and trails only former star running back Travis Etienne (468) in career points in Clemson history.

“I’m really not even sure (how far behind he is),” Potter said. “Hopefully. One day. I might have to be here six years for that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=313PKu_0iceg6nO00

So could he run for a score or two if he gets close to Etienne’s mark?

“I’ll do it,” Potter said. “I’ll run, I don’t know if I’ll get in.”

Potter, who has a career-long-tying 52-yard field goal to his credit this season, had a 47-yarder against the Seminoles, adding to his Clemson record of 30 field goals of 40 yards or more.

He’s also made 188 of 189 career PATs and holds the school record with 122 consecutive PATs made.

“Mentally I get locked in and prepare myself to get out there when the teams gets to around the 30 or 40 (yard line),” Potter said. “From 55 (yards) in, I should be able to handle that wherever we go.”

