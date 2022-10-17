Just 36 Funny Tweets For Anyone Who's Sick Of Dating

Twitter is basically for two things: Sharing hot takes you pray are smart and won’t get you canceled and tweeting jokes about the sad state of your personal life. (Because if you don’t laugh, you’ll cry. And if you don’t tweet about it, you’ll certainly never go viral!)

Below, we catalog some of the best tweets we’ve come across about dating and what it’s like to be single in 2022. If you’re on the verge of deleting your dating apps because you’re completely over it, we guarantee these will make you laugh.

