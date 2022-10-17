Here’s What Tina Knowles Had to Say About Kelly Rowland’s ‘Bad Parenting Moment’

Kelly Rowland joined Jennifer Hudson on the American Idol alum’s brand new talk show this week, and the duo took part in a fun rapid fire game.

Amid showing off her Toni Braxton impression, and a story detailing how nervous she was to perform in front of Muhammad Ali, Rowland shared which member of Destiny’s Child she’d recruit to help her commit a crime.

After debating in her head for a minute, the “Motivation” singer replied, “I mean, we’ve seen Bey in a ski mask,” referring to Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z ‘s promotional video for their On the Run tour. “I believe her with the ski mask on.”

Later on in the interview, Rowland recalled what she called a “bad parenting moment” with her seven-year-old son Titan, when she took him to see The Curse of Bridge Hollow , a comedy horror film starring her and Marlon Wayans. “I thought since I’m sitting right there with them we’re fine,” she explained. “But there’s a scene in a movie where mommy looks like she’s about to go to the other side and basically Titan goes ‘Mommy!’ Like it was a whole release.”

Rowland said her son cried for a few minutes, as he believed it could be real. “I was like ‘Yo, I’m right here, I’m right here. I’m not going nowhere,’ and he was like, ‘No.’ It was a whole moment,” she said. The singer went on to call Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles , who gave her some tough motherly love about the situation. “She’s like, ‘Well, why the hell you do something like that?’ She didn’t understand why I even shot a movie,” she shared. “She’s like, ‘It’s Halloween, baby, you don’t do that no more.’”

Watch below.