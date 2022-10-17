ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

SZA Reveals She Recorded 'A Hundred' Songs for Sophomore Album, Which She Says Is Coming 'Any Day'

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

The wait for SZA ‘s sophomore album has drawn on for half a decade now, but the singer dished on Monday (Oct. 17) that she’s spent all that time recording a whole lot of music.

At LAX airport, the Grammy winner was approached by TMZ for details about the long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s Ctrl , and she let slip that it’s set to arrive “any day” without giving a specific release date. “I’m hoping it goes well,” she added of the studio set.

Steve Lacy's 'Bad Habit' Tops Hot 100 for Third Week, Doja Cat's 'Vegas' Hits Top 10

10/17/2022

10/17/2022

As she made her way to the TSA Pre-Check line, the paparazzi following her asked, “How many total songs do you think you’ve recorded?” From beneath her white hoodie and black face mask, she replied, “Total? A hundred, maybe? Like, I don’t even know, actually… Five years worth of material.”

This summer, SZA issued a special deluxe re-release of her smash debut album to celebrate its fifth anniversary. Featuring seven previously unreleased tracks like “Tread Carefully, “2AM,” “Miles,” “Percolator,” “Awkward,” “Jodie” and an alternative version of “Love Galore,” the LP climbed back up Billboard ‘s Top R&B Albums chart where it reclaimed the No. 1 spot for the first time since its initial release.

Ctrl was nominated at the 2018 Grammy Awards for best urban contemporary album and she was up for best new artist the same year.

The singer also joined Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, Clipse, Q-Tip and more at the 2022 Something in the Water festival over Juneteenth weekend in Washington, D.C., and more recently took the stage for the 10th iteration of Global Citizen fest all the way from Accra, Ghana, in order to help mark the 65th anniversary of Ghanaian independence as well as the 20th anniversary of the African Union.

