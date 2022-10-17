Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday took a dig at Apple’s personal messaging platform, iMessage. In a publish on Facebook and Instagram, Zuckerberg mentioned that Meta-owned WhatsApp is extra “private and secure” than iMessage. He went on to focus on the assorted options of WhatsApp’s privateness help and the way it fares higher than WhatsApp. The precise purpose why Zuckerberg determined to go up towards Apple might be a lot easier than chances are you’ll assume. Meta, previously often known as Facebook, is the mother or father firm of social media platforms WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.

1 DAY AGO