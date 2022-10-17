YouTube Music, the Google-owned music streaming service, has up to date its iPhone app so as to add help for iOS 16 and Lock Screen widgets. The replace, which is now obtainable for obtain from the App Store without spending a dime, provides the brand new widget help and the same old array of bug fixes and enhancements. If you might have automated updates enabled, you may have already got entry to your new Lock Screen widgets and never even understand it.

13 HOURS AGO