Solana’s web3 phone is an ‘opportunity’ against Google and Apple, co-founder says
It’s been virtually 4 months for the reason that layer-1 blockchain Solana announced its web3-focused smartphone Saga and because the telephone is approaching its official launch date, the plan has shifted. “Our goal isn’t to sell 10 million units,” Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, mentioned onstage at Disrupt 2022....
Google pressing RCS adoption with latest Messages update
Google is updating its Messages app by including new organizing options and multimedia help in a brand new effort to push the RCS protocol. RCS (Rich Communication Service) is a communication standard that goals to switch the outdated SMS (Short Message Service) protocol. The extra fashionable commonplace permits for “richer textual content options,” greater high quality content material, and end-to-end encryption for higher safety, according to Google (opens in new tab). And that’s just about what customers will probably be getting on this replace, although app safety gained’t see any enhancements.
NYC Billboard Attacking Apple’s iMessage Came From Meta
The “something you are able to do, I can do higher” back-and-forth between Apple and Facebook father or mother Meta has made its approach to a New York City. This time, it got here within the type of a billboard simply exterior the well-known “crossroads of the world” in Times Square. In it, Meta attacked Apple’s iMessage, touting its personal WhatsApp as an alternative.
Google rolling out Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3, including to Pixel 7
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 is now out there for Pixel telephones and it’s rolling out simply over two weeks after the earlier launch. This may very well be the ultimate Android 13 QPR1 beta earlier than it launches in December, although this preview was not anticipated till the beginning of November. It notably brings the Pixel 7 and seven Pro into the Android Beta Program.
Apple has another iPhone update coming on Monday. Here’s what’s new
S latest replace to its iPhone working system, iOS 16.1, might be obtainable on Monday, the corporate announced in a press launch Thursday. It will launch for iPhone customers with an iPhone 8 or newer fashions, and it provides fairly a number of options that weren’t obtainable when iOS 16 launched back in September.
How to record a phone call on an iPhone
Are you looking for a technique to file your telephone calls on an iPhone name, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native characteristic or app that means that you can do this in a simple method given the potential authorized repercussions Apple may face. Thankfully, although, there are just a few methods to get round that impediment.
Here’s a look at the new Siri interface on Apple TV
Following the announcement of new iPad models this week, Apple additionally launched a new generation of Apple TV 4K with the A15 Bionic chip and HDR10+ help. In addition, the corporate additionally revealed a new Siri interface coming with tvOS 16.1 for all supported Apple TV fashions. Read on as we present you what the brand new interface seems to be like.
Amazon alleges some TV vendors are not partnering over fear of retaliation from Google • TechCrunch
The revelation, formally shared for the primary time by Amazon, was made by an Amazon India unit to the nation’s antitrust watchdog as a part of a years-long investigation into Google over claims that it abuses the dominant place in Android. The watchdog discovered that Google did abuse its dominant position in Android and slapped a $162 million high-quality on Thursday.
YouTube Music’s iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets have speedy listening in mind
YouTube Music, the Google-owned music streaming service, has up to date its iPhone app so as to add help for iOS 16 and Lock Screen widgets. The replace, which is now obtainable for obtain from the App Store without spending a dime, provides the brand new widget help and the same old array of bug fixes and enhancements. If you might have automated updates enabled, you may have already got entry to your new Lock Screen widgets and never even understand it.
Snapchat+ Users Will Be Able Choose When Their Stories Expire
Snapchat+ has been gaining helpful and enjoyable options since its launch, and it’s not slowing down. Another new function will let Snapchat+ customers select when their tales expire, based on Engadget. This is one thing that a number of customers will certainly love. If you don’t know what Snapchat+...
Apple Officially Announces Availability of Fitness+ for iPhone Users in 21 Countries Starting October 24
Apple formally introduced Fitness+ for iPhone will probably be accessible in 21 international locations beginning Monday, October 24. With the discharge of iOS 16.1, iPhone customers will be capable of subscribe to the fitness and wellness service even with out an Apple Watch. Fitness+ Integrates with iPhone Fitness App. In...
Pixel 7 Gets First Android 13 Beta Update
A brand new Android 13 beta replace is right here, this time as Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3. Google launched the brand new construct immediately for the Pixel 4a up by way of the Pixel 6a, whereas additionally including the brand new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. We’ve shared...
Windows 11’s Subsystem for Android will soon gain support for Android 13
Microsoft launched the so-called WSA (Windows Subsystem for Android) together with Windows 11 and the goal is to deliver the 2 working techniques nearer collectively by varied integrations. Now a Microsoft quietly revealed an replace roadmap for WSA that confirms Android 13 assist is on its manner. Along with Android...
Is the iPhone 14 Plus a flop? Production halted as demand falters
Apple has reportedly informed no less than one provider of iPhone 14 Plus components to halt manufacturing whereas it reevaluates whether or not the demand is adequate to proceed. While the iPhone 14 Pro appears to have been successful for Apple, the identical seemingly cannot be stated for its bigger stablemate.
macOS 13 Ventura RC version now available, here’s what’s new
After 4 months of beta testing, macOS 13 Ventura is sort of able to be launched, as Apple is seeding its Release Candidate model, and the ultimate model will probably be obtainable subsequent week, on October 24. This subsequent milestone for the macOS brings a deeper integration between the Mac, iPhone, and iPad. Here’s what you could know.
Android 13 is coming to Windows 11 – but I still can’t see a reason to use it
Android apps have been out there to check on Windows 11 for many of 2022, and Microsoft has been working exhausting to enhance the expertise all through that point. Not solely did a Windows 11 update make Android apps faster final month, however the newest model of the OS, Android 13 ‘Tiramisu’, is in growth to be rolled out in future.
YouTube Premium Gets a Price Hike
Google introduced a worth enhance for YouTube Premium household plans at the moment, bringing the beginning worth for a household as much as $22.99 monthly. In addition to elevating the value for brand spanking new clients, this new pricing will have an effect on these on cheaper legacy costs too.
Adobe Substance Arrives on Meta Quest Headsets
This Tuesday, Adobe partnered with Meta to debut Substance 3D, a modelling software program, on the Quest portfolio of digital actuality (VR) headsets. According to Adobe, Substance 3D solves the early Metaverse downside of making content material at scale. Adobe Substance 3D is a collection of highly effective real-time 3D...
3 common mistakes when installing security cameras
Security cameras give us peace of thoughts that our homes and valuables are safe after we’re away. A doorbell digital camera is usually a large deterrent for sneaky thieves. With the vacations proper across the nook, tap or click here for my best advice to keep your packages safe.
Halo Rise vs. Nest Hub 2nd Gen: comparing sleep tracking
Sleep monitoring has modified loads up to now few years. For a very long time, the one approach to get sleep-tracking information was by putting your smartphone on the mattress. Then, smartwatches and health trackers introduced the expertise to our wrists and likewise added accuracy to the analysis. But loads of of us don’t get pleasure from carrying a tool to sleep, so one other new era of sleep-tracking gadgets is ready to provide the identical ranges of information, info, and insights by putting gadgets in your nightstand. We’re going to match the sleep options of two fashionable sensible house gadgets.
