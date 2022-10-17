Read full article on original website
At What Age in Massachusetts Can You Legally Babysit Siblings?
I mentioned in a previous article that when I was growing up in Northern Berkshire County, my brother would babysit me. You would think that would be a good idea for my parents. It's a great way to save money and good for him to hone his skills when it came to responsibilities. For the most part, it was a pretty decent system but with the two of us being boys that are 8.5 years apart in age, we would get into some pretty decent physical battles as most brothers do. We would be wrestling, putting each other in headlocks (with him always getting the advantage), and knocking over furniture. Sometimes you would think there was a rock band in our house sharpening their hotel trashing skills.
10 Common Phrases We Massachusetts People Get Wrong
Commonly used phrases that have been misheard over the years get inadvertently repeated wrong and the cycle continues. If you're saying the following ten phrases wrong, we're here to help. 😁. 10 Common Phrases We Massachusetts People Get Wrong. 1. "For All Intensive Purposes" is WRONG. "For All Intents And...
What Do You Think The Odds Are Of Finding A Dinosaur Fossil In Massachusetts?
I know that dinosaurs are pretty popular right now thanks to "Jurassic World" and its sequels but it begs the question: Have dinosaurs ever really been unpopular? Especially with kids? And certain big kids?. The folks at BetMassachusetts.com recently did a study concerning which states offer the best chances of...
WPFO
That's no ladybug invading your house
(BDN) -- If you think you are seeing more ladybugs in your home than in recent years, you are not entirely wrong. Little red bugs are invading homes in increased numbers this year thanks to Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. But the insects you’re seeing are not ladybugs. While...
He went to an estate sale for bargains. He found a valuable 700-year-old document
For $75, Will Sideri landed a 13th century manuscript that was used in the Beauvais Cathedral in France. An expert says the document could be worth as much as $10,000.
Thrillist
Candy Corn Sold in 2 States Has Just Been Recalled
Nothing unites people quite like candy corn. Okay, maybe that's not the case, but no matter where you stand on the divisive, questionably sweet seasonal candy, there’s no denying that it’s iconic. Unfortunately, a mass amount of candy corn is being recalled just ahead of spooky season. Arcade...
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
One of the Most Haunted Forests in America is Located Here in Massachusetts
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Massachusett's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Neighborhood in Massachusetts from the 1950s
Massachusetts is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The neighborhood known as the North Truro Air Force Station in Cape Cod was once a thriving community during the Cold War. During the 19080s the base was decommissioned and eventually abandoned. Today, a walk through this untouched neighborhood is like taking a step back in time.
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic...
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State
Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
Maine Man Finds 700-Year-Old Medieval Manuscript Page at Estate Sale for $75
24-year-old Will Sideri stumbled upon a page from a Medieval manuscript at an estate sale in Maine early this month and bought it for $75. Experts recently verified the page and said could be valued around $10,000, reported the Associated Press last week. Sideri had taken a class on medieval manuscripts while at Colby College. When he saw the framed page with a yellow sticker that read “1285 AD. Illuminated manuscript on vellum. $75.,” he texted his former professor, Megan Cook, an image of the piece. Cook, who studied Medieval texts, was able to confirm, along with another academic, that Sideri...
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Massachusett's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Depraved Crimes Of Tony Costa, The ‘Cape Cod Vampire’ Who Terrorized Massachusetts In The 1960s
Tony Costa was convicted of brutally murdering and dismembering Patricia Walsh and Mary Anne Wysocki in 1969, but he's suspected of killing as many as eight women over a three-year period. In 1969, police in Truro, Massachusetts unearthed the bodies of four women who had been mutilated almost beyond recognition....
Here’s where the MV migrants have wound up settled in Mass.
Several of the migrants now reside around the South Shore and Cape Cod; some have chosen to return to Martha's Vineyard. Since their unexpected arrival last month — and following a brief stay at Joint Base Cape Cod — 47 of the Martha’s Vineyard migrants have found housing in Massachusetts.
These Massachusetts restaurants are ‘hidden gems,’ readers say
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to a Yelp list released earlier this month. But MassLive readers said there were a number of restaurants left off of the list. The overall list included 100 New England restaurants ranked by Yelp on...
Dog tag found in Czech Republic traced back to Massachusetts
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVNEW BEDFORD - A family in the Czech Republic needs your help to reunite a lost dog tag with a veteran's family.Jaroslav Sevcik and his family were metal detecting in a forest in the western part of the country. That's when his mother's device began to ping. They found the dog tag a buried a few centimeters under the ground. It reads Walter Chadwick. "It's basically the city that was liberated by the American Army during World War II," Sevcik said. "I supposed there was a unit in the US Army in WWII where this guy let's...
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
3 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine and you absolutely love seafood, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Maine that you should definitely visit if you have never tried their amazing food.
