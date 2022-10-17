Read full article on original website
beverly weathers
2d ago
This is Fake they aren't sending no stimulus checks to anyone and they have cut my food stamps and all these churches here in Johnsonville SC will not help me with food I have no way to get around to go to other places for food Johnsonville SC is sorry as sin they don't help certain people here in Johnsonville SC
Reply(3)
10
Marda Spruill
3d ago
I hope that nobody believes this because if you don't see it or hear it from the the news on TV Or read in the news 📰 paper it isn't true
Reply(2)
9
Twiddle Dee
2d ago
WTF !!!!!!! What about us disabled ? and widows ? Who can't work because of health issues ? We have a need too !!!!!!
Reply(3)
6
Comments / 38