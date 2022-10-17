Read full article on original website
stateofreform.com
Michigan Medicine CEO highlights importance of health equity and social determinants of health
In addition to supporting the state’s health care workforce, University of Michigan Health – Michigan Medicine President and CEO T. Anthony Denton is focused on improving health equity during the coming year, according to comments he made in a podcast episode hosted by Michigan Health and Hospital Association (MHA) CEO Brian Peters.
stateofreform.com
All Washington COVID-19 emergency orders will end by Halloween, but response and recovery efforts will remain a priority
While Gov. Jay Inslee announced that all COVID-19 emergency orders will end by Oct. 31st, Washington health care leaders will continue to prioritize virus response and recovery. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Nearly three-quarters of the governor’s 85 COVID-19 emergency...
stateofreform.com
5 Things Utah: Medicaid Director Strohecker discusses redeterminations, Deceptive COVID self-reporting, Gov. Cox & youth mental health
This month’s newsletter includes Medicaid Director Jennifer Strohecker’s comments on Medicaid redetermination planning and other upcoming changes to the program, data about deceptive COVID self-reporting practices with input from State Epidemiologist Dr. Leisha Nolen, and Gov. Cox’s new strategy for addressing social media’s impact on youth mental health in the state.
KDRV
Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114
MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
stateofreform.com
5 Things California: Ballot measures, Legislative update, MMC procurement lawsuits
This newsletter features an overview of 2 upcoming ballot initiatives that have significant implications for health policy, a legislative update following the conclusion of the eventful 2021-2022 legislative session, and an overview of some health plans’ litigation against DHCS following the controversial announcement of 2024 Medi-Cal Managed Care contract awardees.
stateofreform.com
Survey finds majority of Texans believe more state funding for social determinants of health is needed
According to the results of a new state survey, 56% of Texans say health insurance should cover non-medical factors such as access to food and housing. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. A majority (65%) of respondents also said more state...
stateofreform.com
Alaska diversity experts say higher wages for racially diverse essential health care professionals are key to improving equity
While industry leaders have made progress in addressing some disparities in health care, it’s clear that many inequities remain in place. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated those inequities, which some experts discussed at the 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the...
Drazan and Kotek were in a close race for Oregon governor. Did the final debate change things?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday night on KGW, the three candidates for Oregon governor met for their fourth and final debate before Election Day. Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson got one last chance to make their case to Oregon voters. The candidates had an...
stateofreform.com
Michigan Medicine CEO says supporting workforce is still a top priority heading into 2023
In a recently released podcast episode hosted by Michigan Health and Hospital Association (MHA) CEO Brian Peters, University of Michigan Health – Michigan Medicine Senior Vice President and CEO T. Anthony Denton said that continuing to address state health care workforce shortages and long-term sustainability of the state health care ecosystem will be top priorities for the 2022-2023 program year.
stateofreform.com
What They’re Watching: Mohit Ghose, Elevance Health
In this edition of our “What They’re Watching” series, Mohit Ghose, State Affairs Officer at Elevance Health, says it’s a “very exciting time to be in health care” due to California’s recent, unprecedented policy movement. He emphasized the increasing levels of integrated care that are being realized in the state.
stateofreform.com
Alaska mental health professionals discuss state’s new crisis response services
Mental health professionals are working to implement a plethora of new crisis response services in Alaska, and a few experts discussed current initiatives at the 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Eric Boyer,...
WWEEK
One Thing All Three Candidates for Governor Can Agree On: Cleaning House at the Oregon Health Authority
Oregon’s three gubernatorial candidates don’t agree on much. So it was surprising to hear a common refrain when we asked them to name the state agency most in need of additional oversight. (We took the beleaguered Employment Department off the table.) All three said the Oregon Health Authority topped their list.
stateofreform.com
DOC distributes $5 million for affordable housing as Washingtonians see steady increase in rents
The Washington State Department of Commerce (DOC) will distribute nearly $5 million for the construction of affordable housing units as residents have seen rents increase steadily in the state since 2017. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. DOC announced that $5...
Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently. “He called me,” former Rep. Brian Clem said haltingly as he tried to compose himself. “I went to his home. This is about a month ago. He had a broken belt. Luckily, the belt broke or he wouldn’t be here.” The drama comes as Kotek, a Portland progressive who was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, is in a tight race for governor against Republican nominee Christine Drazan. The race is tighter this year in this blue state because unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former veteran Democratic lawmaker, is also on the ballot.
Public employee unions, interest groups once again target voters searching for unbiased information with official looking ‘Oregon voter guide’
Oregon voters seeking information about the November election are likely to see a website called “The 2022 Oregon Voter Guide” at the top of their online search results – ahead of the state’s official voters’ guide. The website – thanks to paid advertising – is...
stateofreform.com
Coloradans set to vote on legalization of therapeutic psilocybin in November
Come November, voters in Colorado will decide the fate of Proposition 122, or the Natural Medicine Health Act (NMHA), a ballot measure that seeks to legalize the therapeutic uses of psilocybin and other “natural” psychedelic compounds. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered...
stateofreform.com
Alaska, Washington doctors discuss collaborative efforts needed to care for patients with complex needs
Alaska health care providers are increasingly collaborating with their counterparts from the lower 48 states, particularly in Washington, on patient care. Doctors from both states discussed that process during the 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered...
oregontoday.net
COVID-19 in Oregon, Oct. 17
OHA monthly COVID-19 report released Oct. 14, 2022 – The COVID-19 Monthly Data Report, released Thursday, shows a decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths. Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 18,432 new cases of COVID-19 in September, a 28% decline from the 25,597 cases recorded in August. During September, test positivity was 8.8%, down from 10.5% reported for August. This month’s COVID-19 Congregate Care Setting Outbreak Report shows 120 active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate care living settings, a decrease from the prior month.
stateofreform.com
5 Things Alaska: Conference keynotes, panel coverage
Thank you to everyone who came to last week’s 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference! It was an honor for our team to be back in Anchorage in-person and we are thrilled to have had such a dynamic, well-attended event. Our Digital Media Specialist, Alex Nelson, made...
