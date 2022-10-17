ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

stateofreform.com

All Washington COVID-19 emergency orders will end by Halloween, but response and recovery efforts will remain a priority

While Gov. Jay Inslee announced that all COVID-19 emergency orders will end by Oct. 31st, Washington health care leaders will continue to prioritize virus response and recovery. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Nearly three-quarters of the governor’s 85 COVID-19 emergency...
WASHINGTON STATE
stateofreform.com

5 Things Utah: Medicaid Director Strohecker discusses redeterminations, Deceptive COVID self-reporting, Gov. Cox & youth mental health

This month’s newsletter includes Medicaid Director Jennifer Strohecker’s comments on Medicaid redetermination planning and other upcoming changes to the program, data about deceptive COVID self-reporting practices with input from State Epidemiologist Dr. Leisha Nolen, and Gov. Cox’s new strategy for addressing social media’s impact on youth mental health in the state.
UTAH STATE
KDRV

Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114

MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
OREGON STATE
stateofreform.com

5 Things California: Ballot measures, Legislative update, MMC procurement lawsuits

This newsletter features an overview of 2 upcoming ballot initiatives that have significant implications for health policy, a legislative update following the conclusion of the eventful 2021-2022 legislative session, and an overview of some health plans’ litigation against DHCS following the controversial announcement of 2024 Medi-Cal Managed Care contract awardees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
stateofreform.com

Alaska diversity experts say higher wages for racially diverse essential health care professionals are key to improving equity

While industry leaders have made progress in addressing some disparities in health care, it’s clear that many inequities remain in place. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated those inequities, which some experts discussed at the 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the...
ALASKA STATE
stateofreform.com

Michigan Medicine CEO says supporting workforce is still a top priority heading into 2023

In a recently released podcast episode hosted by Michigan Health and Hospital Association (MHA) CEO Brian Peters, University of Michigan Health – Michigan Medicine Senior Vice President and CEO T. Anthony Denton said that continuing to address state health care workforce shortages and long-term sustainability of the state health care ecosystem will be top priorities for the 2022-2023 program year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
stateofreform.com

What They’re Watching: Mohit Ghose, Elevance Health

In this edition of our “What They’re Watching” series, Mohit Ghose, State Affairs Officer at Elevance Health, says it’s a “very exciting time to be in health care” due to California’s recent, unprecedented policy movement. He emphasized the increasing levels of integrated care that are being realized in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
stateofreform.com

Alaska mental health professionals discuss state’s new crisis response services

Mental health professionals are working to implement a plethora of new crisis response services in Alaska, and a few experts discussed current initiatives at the 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Eric Boyer,...
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently. “He called me,” former Rep. Brian Clem said haltingly as he tried to compose himself. “I went to his home. This is about a month ago. He had a broken belt. Luckily, the belt broke or he wouldn’t be here.” The drama comes as Kotek, a Portland progressive who was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, is in a tight race for governor against Republican nominee Christine Drazan. The race is tighter this year in this blue state because unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former veteran Democratic lawmaker, is also on the ballot.
OREGON STATE
stateofreform.com

Coloradans set to vote on legalization of therapeutic psilocybin in November

Come November, voters in Colorado will decide the fate of Proposition 122, or the Natural Medicine Health Act (NMHA), a ballot measure that seeks to legalize the therapeutic uses of psilocybin and other “natural” psychedelic compounds. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered...
COLORADO STATE
stateofreform.com

Alaska, Washington doctors discuss collaborative efforts needed to care for patients with complex needs

Alaska health care providers are increasingly collaborating with their counterparts from the lower 48 states, particularly in Washington, on patient care. Doctors from both states discussed that process during the 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered...
ALASKA STATE
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon, Oct. 17

OHA monthly COVID-19 report released Oct. 14, 2022 – The COVID-19 Monthly Data Report, released Thursday, shows a decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths. Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 18,432 new cases of COVID-19 in September, a 28% decline from the 25,597 cases recorded in August. During September, test positivity was 8.8%, down from 10.5% reported for August. This month’s COVID-19 Congregate Care Setting Outbreak Report shows 120 active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate care living settings, a decrease from the prior month.
OREGON STATE
stateofreform.com

5 Things Alaska: Conference keynotes, panel coverage

Thank you to everyone who came to last week’s 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference! It was an honor for our team to be back in Anchorage in-person and we are thrilled to have had such a dynamic, well-attended event. Our Digital Media Specialist, Alex Nelson, made...
ALASKA STATE

