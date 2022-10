KUTV — After moving to the United States at the age of 18, Salsa Queen didn’t speak English and had no education. She didn’t let that stop her. Salsa Queen, who started a successful salsa company in Utah, spoke to Kari about her humble beginnings, her rise to salsa queen “royalty” and what drove her to become the successful entrepreneur she is today.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO