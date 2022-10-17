Read full article on original website
Volusia deputies to rev up traffic enforcement during Trucktoberfest in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for hundreds of huge trucks to drive into Daytona Beach this weekend. Law enforcement is preparing to handle the crowds and congestion expected at this year’s Trucktoberfest. Police said the unpermitted event could bring some rowdy...
WESH
Suspect in Volusia County bar fight, deadly car crash arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man, accused of trying to stab another man during a bar fight that ended in a deadly crash last summer is back in jail. Oneil Edwards, 30, was booked into jail Wednesday. Prosecutors had his bond revoked after he was arrested again...
fox35orlando.com
Arkansas fugitive accused of threatening to shoot coworkers caught in Orlando after wild chase
ORLANDO, Fla. - A dangerous fugitive was arrested in Central Florida after causing chaos on State Road 528 (Beachline Expressway) in Orlando, taking troopers on a wild ride during rush hour Wednesday. It all started after Brevard County deputies tried pulling over 33-year-old Daniel Harris during a traffic stop, because...
click orlando
Cocoa man accused of pointing gun at tow truck driver, security guard now in jail, records show
COCOA, Fla. – A Cocoa man who pointed a gun at a security guard and a tow truck driver before he was shot is now locked up in the Brevard County jail, the Cocoa Police Department said Wednesday. [TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach...
WATCH: Trooper uses pit maneuver to stop suspect during chase on Beachline in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A wanted suspect led Brevard County deputies on a pursuit to Orange County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a person who had an active warrant in another state did not stop when a deputy tried to pull over the driver.
click orlando
Man tried to lure child into SUV near Lake County school bus stop, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are looking for a man who tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into his SUV near a school bus stop Thursday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies a man...
Mob hitman sentenced for escaping custody in Florida
A New York mob hitman was sentenced to additional prison time after escaping from his Orlando halfway house earlier this year.
fox35orlando.com
'Motorcycle gang member' arrested during Biketoberfest 2022: 'If you're going to run...have a full tank'
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies were pretty busy during this year's Biketoberfest event in the Volusia and Flagler County area. According to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, there were 884 service calls handled countywide over the weekend with deputies making 213 traffic stops and 21 arrests. The Flagler County Sheriff's...
2 accused of defrauding $47K from Lowe’s stores in refund scheme spanning 8 Florida counties
Two men were accused of stealing from Florida Lowe's Home Improvement stores in an eight-county "crime spree".
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: 17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County
DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
click orlando
Daytona Beach police announce ‘unsanctioned truck event,’ expect heavy traffic
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach Police put out a public service announcement warning residents of an unsanctioned truck event expected this weekend. A Facebook post by the Daytona Beach Police Department said the event is expected Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23. [TRENDING: Cooler weather on the...
click orlando
Tractor-trailer crash leads to closed lanes, spilled sandwiches on I-95 in Brevard County, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 4-vehicle crash Wednesday night left two men injured and closed part of Interstate 95 in Brevard County after a tractor-trailer spilled sandwiches and other groceries on the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck, which involved two tractor-trailers, occurred around...
Victim drove Amazon truck to flee scene after being shot, witnesses say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting victim used an Amazon truck to get away from the scene Tuesday evening, according to witnesses. The man was shot in Cocoa, and now Brevard County deputies are searching a neighborhood off Clearlake Road. The shooting victim made it to a nearby 7-Eleven....
click orlando
Longwood police search for missing woman last seen visiting mother at living facility
LONGWOOD, Fla. – Police are searching for a missing woman that was last seen leaving a Longwood living facility Tuesday night after visiting her mother. Kathleen Jones, of Altamonte Springs, left Cascade Heights, a living facility located at 160 Islander Court, Tuesday around 9 p.m. to take a walk, “leaving all of her personal belongings behind,” police said in a Facebook post.
WESH
New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
New ramp connects drivers on westbound I-4 to SR-429 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A new ramp from westbound Interstate 4 to State Road 429 is a critical connection for drivers to get to the theme parks or even Tampa. The Florida Department of Transportation said the new ramp will relieve congestion and reduce commute times. FDOT officials are...
WESH
Study: Orlando drivers almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sometimes driving down Colonial, it feels like you hit one red light after another, but a new study says you’re almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light in Orlando. That is part of what this study found looking at 101 areas...
‘Person of interest’ arrested in Central Florida after 4 men found dismembered in Oklahoma
Video: ‘Person of interest’ arrested in Central Florida after 4 men found dismembered in Oklahoma A person of interest in a quadruple homicide in Oklahoma will face a judge Wednesday in Central Florida. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV) DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — A person of interest in a quadruple...
Man killed in Altamonte Springs apartment shooting
Fla. — A man was fatally shot in Altamonte Springs Monday night, police said Tuesday. Around 9:30 p.m., Altamonte Springs police responded to Lake Villas Condominium in the 100 block of Maitland Avenue for shots fired inside one of the residences. When officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive...
Florida man planned to ‘start a war,’ deputies say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say a Florida man had planned to “start a war” because he was allegedly angry that he had his driver’s license taken away. According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Glen Ressler, 42, and charged him with four counts of aggravated assault on deputies and a count of violation of domestic violence charge.
