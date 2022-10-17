ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox35orlando.com

Deputies: 17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County

DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Longwood police search for missing woman last seen visiting mother at living facility

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Police are searching for a missing woman that was last seen leaving a Longwood living facility Tuesday night after visiting her mother. Kathleen Jones, of Altamonte Springs, left Cascade Heights, a living facility located at 160 Islander Court, Tuesday around 9 p.m. to take a walk, “leaving all of her personal belongings behind,” police said in a Facebook post.
LONGWOOD, FL
WESH

New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida man planned to ‘start a war,’ deputies say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say a Florida man had planned to “start a war” because he was allegedly angry that he had his driver’s license taken away. According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Glen Ressler, 42, and charged him with four counts of aggravated assault on deputies and a count of violation of domestic violence charge.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL

