Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
daystech.org
Octo Promotes Rob Albritton to Head AI Practice in VP Role
Reston Virginia-based Octo has promoted Rob Albritton from senior director of the know-how firm’s synthetic intelligence follow to a vice president place. In his new capability, Albritton will proceed to guide Octo’s technique and imaginative and prescient for AI and machine studying and assist develop its tech portfolio for the intelligence, well being care and federal authorities sectors by means of the oLabs analysis and improvement innovation heart, the corporate stated Tuesday.
daystech.org
TechSee & Oracle collaborate to bring AR to Oracle Field Service
October 19, 2022 – — , a supplier of distant visible assist options powered by pc imaginative and prescient AI and augmented actuality (AR) and a member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), has not too long ago introduced a expertise collaboration withOracle to deliver its visible engagement and AI-powered service automation options to Oracle Field Service, offering brokers and technicians with augmented actuality steering on their cell units over a patented, on the spot video stream.
daystech.org
Keebo AI Optimizes Data Warehouses Using an Automated ‘Learning’ Platform
Michigan-based Keebo AI gives a knowledge studying platform that makes the complete technique of optimizing the associated fee and efficiency of knowledge warehouses clever and automatic. The firm has introduced a sequence A spherical of funding totaling USD 10.5 million. The semi-automated on premise beta model of the turn-key and...
daystech.org
Evri uses AI to develop parcel vision software
/ –> Parcel Vision has been designed to detect and flag any secure place images which might be taken by the courier as proof of supply however which fail to indicate the parcel and the place it has been left. This is for the occasional mistake the place the parcel will not be clearly seen, could also be too near the lens or the place the digicam lens is roofed. The software program has been developed utilizing a machine studying mannequin that was skilled utilizing 1000’s of secure place images. It is designed to detect these points, alert the courier, clarify the issue and ask them to retake the picture. According to the corporate, the preliminary trial outcomes present a 98% success fee.
daystech.org
Metaverse Startup Flowing Cloud Lists in Hong Kong, Flat R&D Investment Raises Concern
AR and VR services provider Flowing Cloud was officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on October 18 as its first metaverse-related inventory, with a gap worth of HK$2.21 ($0.28) per share, equal to the problem worth. However, shares then noticed a 2.36% fall to HK$2.07 on October 19, leading to a complete market worth of about HK$3.747 billion.
daystech.org
New Partnerships And Products From Waveguide Manufacturer Dispelix
You may not have heard of Dispelix, however the title is value noting. The Finnish startup is a parts producer. That is to say, they don’t make headsets, they make elements that go into headsets. Specifically, they make optics. More particularly, they make waveguides and proprietary software program for these waveguides.
daystech.org
Virtual Reality In Education Global Market Estimated To Grow At 36% Rate
Virtual Reality In Education Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026. The Business Research Company’s Virtual Reality In Education Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026. LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — The reviews have been up to...
daystech.org
Adobe Substance Arrives on Meta Quest Headsets
This Tuesday, Adobe partnered with Meta to debut Substance 3D, a modelling software program, on the Quest portfolio of digital actuality (VR) headsets. According to Adobe, Substance 3D solves the early Metaverse downside of making content material at scale. Adobe Substance 3D is a collection of highly effective real-time 3D...
daystech.org
Kagome and NEC J.V. enables AI farming advice and automated irrigation control: Press Releases
Lisbon, Portugal, Tokyo and Aichi, Japan – October 20, 2022 — DXAS Agricultural Technology (DXAS, Head Office: Lisbon, Portugal; CEO: Kengo Nakata), a three way partnership between Kagome Co., Ltd. (Kagome, Head Office: Aichi, Japan; President: Satoshi Yamaguchi) and NEC Corporation (NEC, Head Office: Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Takayuki Morita), will likely be enhancing NEC’s AI-enabled agricultural ICT platform, CropScope, with the addition of AI farming administration recommendation and an automatic irrigation management perform for pulse drip irrigation (*).
daystech.org
Angel Guard seeks £1m investment
Biotechnology firm Angel Guard is searching for its first spherical (stage two) funding of £1million, upon procuring this funding the corporate will search to broaden its present operations at its Scotland base. The firm’s largest venture up to now takes the type of their Michael and Gabriel models, scientific...
daystech.org
The Disruptive Economic Impact Of Artificial Intelligence
I firmly consider that synthetic intelligence (AI) has the potential to be among the many most disruptive applied sciences we are going to ever develop. So why – greater than 50 years because the first machine studying analysis – is its affect nonetheless, in some ways, restricted?. This...
daystech.org
South Korea to roll out digital national ID cards that citizens can store on their mobile phone • NFCW
Residents of South Korea will quickly have the ability to retailer a digital ID in an app on their cell phone and use it to confirm their identification throughout a variety of use instances together with accessing authorities companies, healthcare, finance and transport. The digital ID resolution proposed by South...
daystech.org
AI-based drug developer Bullfrog files for proposed $8M IPO
AI-based drug developer Bullfrog AI (BFAI) has filed for a suggest $8M preliminary public providing. The Maryland-based biotech stated in a filing that it’s providing 1.3M items on the assumed priced of $6.375 per unit. Each unit would consist of 1 share plus one warrant to purchase one share.
daystech.org
Halo Rise vs. Nest Hub 2nd Gen: comparing sleep tracking
Sleep monitoring has modified loads up to now few years. For a very long time, the one approach to get sleep-tracking information was by putting your smartphone on the mattress. Then, smartwatches and health trackers introduced the expertise to our wrists and likewise added accuracy to the analysis. But loads of of us don’t get pleasure from carrying a tool to sleep, so one other new era of sleep-tracking gadgets is ready to provide the identical ranges of information, info, and insights by putting gadgets in your nightstand. We’re going to match the sleep options of two fashionable sensible house gadgets.
daystech.org
How To Work With Machine Learning [Webinar]
If you suppose merely constructing as many hyperlinks as you possibly can is sufficient to succeed on-line, suppose once more. Link quantity and hyperlink authority aren’t the one components that have an effect on your search engine rankings – relevancy truly has the most important influence. Want your...
daystech.org
Arlo offering cash back on Pro 4 and Ultra 2 kits
If you’ve been in search of a little bit of a discount to actually entice you to get your first safety cameras, then Arlo could have the deal for you. Offering money again on each the Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Ultra 2 digicam kits from October twenty fourth till new years day.
daystech.org
Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology r
Raging wildfires occurring worldwide have induced great financial injury and lack of life. Knowing when and the place a widespread hearth may occur prematurely can enhance hearth prevention and useful resource allocation. However, obtainable forecast techniques solely present restricted data. Moreover, they don’t present lead instances lengthy sufficient to achieve helpful regional particulars.
daystech.org
Using machine learning for nutrient content detection in aquaponics
Nutrients derived from fish feed are inadequate for optimum plant progress in aquaponics; subsequently, they have to be supplemented. Thus, estimating the quantity of supplementation wanted may be achieved by wanting on the nutrient contents of the plant. This research goals to develop reliable machine-learning fashions to estimate the nitrogen...
daystech.org
Notre Dame to sign Rome Call for AI Ethics, host Global University Summit | News | Notre Dame News
The University of Notre Dame will formally signal the Rome Call for AI Ethics on Thursday (Oct. 27), along with the University of Navarra in Spain, Catholic University of Croatia, SWPS University in Poland, Schiller International University in Spain, Chuo University in Japan, University of Johannesburg and University of Florida.
