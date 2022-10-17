Frank P. Ortiz, 89, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born January 29, 1933 in Granite City, Illinois, a son of the late Conception and Elena (Garcia) Ortiz. He retired from Granite City Steel after 42 years of dedicated service as a ladle digger. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City. Frank had a love for music and enjoyed his days of dancing, he cherished his family and loved get togethers with family and friends, enjoyed meeting his friends for coffee or time spent at the Township Center. He was always looking for a bargain and loved going to garage and estate sales, visits to the Goodwill and was always on a quest to solve the problems of the world. He is survived by two daughters, Elena Saxton of Hazelwood, Missouri and Jennifer (Tom) Schmidt of St. Louis; two grandchildren, William and Christina Saxton; three sisters, Mary (Earl) Thorson of Mounds View, Minnesota, Tresa Ortiz of Granite City and Angie (Rad) Masinelli of Scottsdale, Arizona; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David Ortiz; five brothers, Vital, Steve, Jim, Tony and Joe and four sisters, Rica, Annie, Ramona and Linda. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. with Father Steve Thompson as celebrant. Burial with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Masses may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.

