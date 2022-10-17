Read full article on original website
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Marcos film festival features documentary on origin of Chicano Soul music
The four-day film festival starts on Thursday.
Viral TikTok jokes how summer returns to Texas in the afternoon
'We go through all four seasons in one day,' someone joked.
San Antonio's The Big Bib BBQ expands to nearby New Braunfels
The new restaurant is open for lunch daily and plans to expand its hours in coming weeks.
enchantingtexas.com
14 Amazing State parks near San Antonio for Outdoor Lovers
Who says you need to travel far to spend time in nature?. Before you plan a cross-country road trip from Texas, check out these Texas state parks near San Antonio. You’ll discover fantastic landscapes, outdoor activities, and tons of family fun right in your backyard!. Best State parks near...
KENS 5
Viking Tavern brings Viking-sized portions to San Antonio | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — From Scandinavia to San Antonio, the Viking culture has made its way to the Alamo City at a new restaurant on the west side. It's called the Viking Tavern Restaurant and it's located on 3299 Wurzbach Road. They want to give folks a Viking-sized portion. "We're...
Texas Couple Discovers A Cavern in Their Backyard
The last time I toured Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico, I did the whole 17 mile trek. It was as if time stood still in this enchanted underground realm. It was morning when I went in, and when I came out it was after sunset. I can only imagine the...
San Antonio's Starline Costumes will stay open under new ownership
The show will go on!
ktalnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: Interview with First Filipina-American Miss USA
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Morning Anchor Jezzamine Wolk caught up with the first Filipina-American to be crowned Miss USA. Former Miss Texas USA 28-year-old R’Bonny Gabriel, a fashion designer from San Antonio, recently came under fire after some of her fellow pageant contestants claimed the competition was rigged in her favor.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of October 21 include Super Fun Saturday with H-E-B, Morning Mixer on the Rooftop, and more!
Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend (October 21-23) include Super Fun Saturday with H-E-B, Morning Mixer on the Rooftop, Oscar Munoz – Comedy Magician, ZOOFEST, and more!. Check out all the Fall Fun in the San Antonio area with these recently published articles!
KSAT 12
Beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush in home hospice care after valiant cancer battle, family says
SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 is sending thoughts and prayers to Rush and his family. See video messages from KSAT anchors above. A beloved, longtime San Antonio radio host is now in home hospice care following a lengthy battle with t-cell lymphoma, his wife confirms. Russell Rush, a radio...
San Antonio seems to agree that this is the most puro truck ever
His truck was level when it got towed, one Reddit user said.
KSAT 12
Celebrate Día de los Muertos at these free festivals in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead is celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2 as a celebration of tradition and pre-Hispanic rituals that date back to more than 3,000 years ago. Olmecs and subsequent Toltecs, Mixtecs, Zapotecs, Maya, and Aztecs honored the symbiotic...
San Antonio's ice rink at Travis Park announces opening date
It will run until January.
KTSA
Texas home builders scrambling as interest rates rise
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Home builders in Texas are getting creative as higher interest rates are cooling the housing market. There are now incentives for home buyers and higher commissions and bonuses for real estate agents. The idea is to prevent heavy price markdowns amidst rising inventory. “With...
Fans of Popeye’s Cajun Turkey can order a bird for Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO — Popeye’s is once again offering to help with the cooking this Thanksgiving. The fast-food giant is bringing back its Cajun-style turkey, which is marinated in Louisiana seasoning and slow-roasted. The bird is pre-cooked, so all that customers have to do is thaw the turkey and...
KSAT 12
Walk through a Flowers Forest at San Antonio’s Lightscape this holiday season
SAN ANTONIO – You can light up your holiday season with kinetic hues and a flower forest — two new immersive installations that will be at the Lightscape holiday light display at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Lightscape will return to San Antonio for the second year from...
KSAT 12
What to know before you attend San Antonio’s free Muertos Fest
SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to celebrate Día de Los Muertos at Muertos Fest in San Antonio this October. Admission is free and open to the public. Muertos Fest, San Antonio’s largest Día de Los Muertos festival, will celebrate its 10th anniversary at Hemisfair on Oct. 29-30.
Austin-based Mighty Fine Burgers to build new $1M Kyle restaurant
The location will open in 2023.
MySanAntonio
5 San Antonio hotels named some of the most haunted in state
'Tis the season for ghastly ghost stories and a few Lone Star stays could give Texans something spooky to talk about this Halloween, according to a new travel roundup. Yelp recently released a list of the most haunted hotels in Texas and the five San Antonio stays were among 15 Lone Star stays to make the cut.
