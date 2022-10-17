Unity and community celebrated at 70th anniversary event for Filipino Community Hall

Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
First Washington African American Chamber of Commerce
Richland, WA - Tri-Cities is getting its first Washington African American Chamber of Commerce!. Chauné Fitzgerald, the director of business development for the Washington African American Chamber of Commerce sits down with us to talk about the kickoff that's happening this weekend. The nonprofit organization launches this Saturday with...
‘Karen’ display removed at Prosser City Hall. Was it Halloween fun or ‘grotesque effigy’?
“This past weekend, City Hall entered an annual Halloween decorating contest with a ghoulish scarecrow dressed up to look like me.”
Yakima Herald Republic
Gathering in Toppenish calls for an end to violence
TOPPENISH — A public gathering Saturday afternoon will serve as a call for action to stop the violence on the Yakama Reservation and help those impacted by it. "Break The Silence End The Violence" is set for 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Park, located on South Elm Street at West Second Avenue. The Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women, People & Families organization is hosting the event as a call to action to stop the violence on the Yakama Reservation and support the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and people.
NASA engineer Dr. Moogega Cooper inspires Yakima students
YAKIMA, Wash. — Hundreds of students from the Yakima Valley had the opportunity to hear from Dr. Moogega Cooper on Wednesday, a NASA planetary protection engineer whose work has earned her the unofficial title of real-life “Guardian of the Galaxy.” Cooper served as the planetary protection lead for NASA’s famed 2020 Mars mission, working to sterilize spacecraft so they wouldn’t contaminate...
25 Entertainment Options Locals Say They’d Like To See in the Tri-Cities
Here Are 25 Entertainment Options We'd Like To See In Tri-Cities Washington. Tri-Cities Washington is a great place to live and we've got some great entertainment options but as awesome as the towns are, there are a few options that the locals would love to see in the Tri-Cities. Can...
Yakima Herald Republic
Get to know your neighbor: Melissa Henyan, psychic medium
Signs are all around us. Most of them are obvious, others go unnoticed to our untrained eyes and ears. Yakima resident Melissa Henyan, 53, is a psychic medium, doing her best to help humanity by sharing the signs she senses. Henyan moved to Yakima in the early 1990s, then bounced...
KIMA TV
U.S. Air Force to hold concert at East Valley High School Wednesday night
YAKIMA, Wash.—The U.S. Air Force (USAF) Band will be putting on a free concert for Yakima on Wednesday night, Oct. 19. They will be playing at the main gymnasium over at East Valley High School (EVHS). The concert will start at 7 p.m. The concert will be free, but...
Love Pizza? New Woodfired Pizza and Brews Spot to Open in Yakima
Get in my belly! Every time I see pizza, even if I have already eaten, I will grab a slice and this is my mantra! Pizza covers all the food groups, would you agree? There are so many different styles of pizza and places to enjoy it, each one unique, and Yakima, we are in for another one! Keep your eyes peeled for Flame & Brew Wood-Fired Pizza!
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Thank the governor for overwhelmed ERs
To the editor — This article on ER in Yakima drew my attention. When COVID hit our doctors and nurses came to work and tried to save as many lives as possible. Then the "foolproof" vaccine hit the market and all these heroes suddenly became zeros if they did not take the shot.
The Top 3 Contenders for Guy Fieri in Yakima
People have been obsessed with Guy Fieri for quite some time now, for some reason, he's never been to the Yakima Valley. The question is why? Why not come to the Valley and get a real taste of flavor town in Washington, we have some of the freshest food and are pros when it comes to the farm-to-table aspect.
Is The Sports Center Yakima’s Most Haunted Hangout?
I've heard rumors for many years that the Yakima Sports Center was one of the most haunted places in Yakima. You know the typical ghost stories you hear from friends. Or you get your tales via the old game of telephone where someone heard from someone who heard from their great uncle about someone being murdered. Luckily for me (and for you reading this), I was able to talk a little bit with the manager of Sports Center, Derek Garcia.
Seize Delicious Dining Deal in Yakima at Legendary Sports Center
Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy tasty food and beverages at The Sports Center in Downtown Yakima!. Dining Deals for Friday, October 21st, at The Sports Center in Downtown Yakima. This Friday, the Sports Center offers delicious, freshly made...
‘Pride of her family.’ Funeral expense fundraiser started for slain Hanford High grad
“She was the big sister in the house. Always taking care of everyone’s needs.”
Yakima Herald Republic
Finally fall: Cooler, wet weather anticipated this weekend in Yakima Valley
Fall weather is expected to finally make its belated debut this weekend, as the National Weather Service predicts a cold front with a chance for rainfall in the Yakima Valley and snow in the Cascades. The warm, dry weather that has persisted all month in the Yakima area may make...
nbcrightnow.com
"Beth's Place and Triumph Treatment as a whole literally saved my life," a women's recovery facility reopens since pandemic
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Beth's Place reopened its doors to 16 women Monday after being closed for about 900 days. Located on Triumph’s Campus, Beth's Place helps women with substance abuse and mental health treatment. "The need is there, it's important we bring that access back," said Triumph Treatment's Director...
KEPR
Uptick in gnats seen in Tri-Cities
Benton County Wash. — Recently in our area, there's been an increase in the number of flying insects, mainly gnats. The bugs usually appear more in the spring time, but now, with fall in full swing, there are a number of reasons for the rise in the bug population.
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Paid parking downtown isn't the answer — not now
Once upon a time, the crown jewel of downtown Yakima was a modern mall with bright lights and big-name national retailers: JC Penney, Mervyn’s, Orange Julius, Waldenbooks — the works. It closed nearly 20 years ago, though, and developers eventually converted the building that faces Yakima Avenue and...
Comments / 0