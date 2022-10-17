ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Unity and community celebrated at 70th anniversary event for Filipino Community Hall

By KATE SMITH Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

First Washington African American Chamber of Commerce

Richland, WA - Tri-Cities is getting its first Washington African American Chamber of Commerce!. Chauné Fitzgerald, the director of business development for the Washington African American Chamber of Commerce sits down with us to talk about the kickoff that's happening this weekend. The nonprofit organization launches this Saturday with...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Gathering in Toppenish calls for an end to violence

TOPPENISH — A public gathering Saturday afternoon will serve as a call for action to stop the violence on the Yakama Reservation and help those impacted by it. "Break The Silence End The Violence" is set for 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Park, located on South Elm Street at West Second Avenue. The Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women, People & Families organization is hosting the event as a call to action to stop the violence on the Yakama Reservation and support the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and people.
TOPPENISH, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

NASA engineer Dr. Moogega Cooper inspires Yakima students

YAKIMA, Wash. — Hundreds of students from the Yakima Valley had the opportunity to hear from Dr. Moogega Cooper on Wednesday, a NASA planetary protection engineer whose work has earned her the unofficial title of real-life “Guardian of the Galaxy.” Cooper served as the planetary protection lead for NASA’s famed 2020 Mars mission, working to sterilize spacecraft so they wouldn’t contaminate...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Get to know your neighbor: Melissa Henyan, psychic medium

Signs are all around us. Most of them are obvious, others go unnoticed to our untrained eyes and ears. Yakima resident Melissa Henyan, 53, is a psychic medium, doing her best to help humanity by sharing the signs she senses. Henyan moved to Yakima in the early 1990s, then bounced...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Love Pizza? New Woodfired Pizza and Brews Spot to Open in Yakima

Get in my belly! Every time I see pizza, even if I have already eaten, I will grab a slice and this is my mantra! Pizza covers all the food groups, would you agree? There are so many different styles of pizza and places to enjoy it, each one unique, and Yakima, we are in for another one! Keep your eyes peeled for Flame & Brew Wood-Fired Pizza!
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Thank the governor for overwhelmed ERs

To the editor — This article on ER in Yakima drew my attention. When COVID hit our doctors and nurses came to work and tried to save as many lives as possible. Then the "foolproof" vaccine hit the market and all these heroes suddenly became zeros if they did not take the shot.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

The Top 3 Contenders for Guy Fieri in Yakima

People have been obsessed with Guy Fieri for quite some time now, for some reason, he's never been to the Yakima Valley. The question is why? Why not come to the Valley and get a real taste of flavor town in Washington, we have some of the freshest food and are pros when it comes to the farm-to-table aspect.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Is The Sports Center Yakima’s Most Haunted Hangout?

I've heard rumors for many years that the Yakima Sports Center was one of the most haunted places in Yakima. You know the typical ghost stories you hear from friends. Or you get your tales via the old game of telephone where someone heard from someone who heard from their great uncle about someone being murdered. Luckily for me (and for you reading this), I was able to talk a little bit with the manager of Sports Center, Derek Garcia.
YAKIMA, WA
KEPR

Uptick in gnats seen in Tri-Cities

Benton County Wash. — Recently in our area, there's been an increase in the number of flying insects, mainly gnats. The bugs usually appear more in the spring time, but now, with fall in full swing, there are a number of reasons for the rise in the bug population.
PASCO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Paid parking downtown isn't the answer — not now

Once upon a time, the crown jewel of downtown Yakima was a modern mall with bright lights and big-name national retailers: JC Penney, Mervyn’s, Orange Julius, Waldenbooks — the works. It closed nearly 20 years ago, though, and developers eventually converted the building that faces Yakima Avenue and...
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy