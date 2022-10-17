Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Check out the Top 50 Michigan high school football rankings for the week of 10/16/22
In the second-to-last week of the regular season, there was substantial movement in the upper half of the MLive Top 50. This was due to a lot of the top teams playing each other. Saline’s loss to Dexter had its impact, as did Franklin’s loss to Belleville. Martin Luther King, Seaholm and Lapeer all suffered losses, which shuffled things up some more.
recordpatriot.com
Bay City Western High equestrian team takes first place in division at state championship
Bay City Western High School took first place at the Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association State Championship, with Bullock Creek and Midland high taking second in their respective divisions. The State Championship took place at the Midland County Fairgrounds from Thursday to Sunday. Equestrian teams from across Michigan descended upon Midland...
How the MHSAA football playoff picture looks in Greater Lansing entering Week 9
One week remains for Greater Lansing high school football teams to position themselves to be part of the Michigan High School Athletic Association playoffs. And there are currently 23 teams from the area slated to be part of the postseason entering Week 9 games. Lansing Catholic, Laingsburg and Fulton are...
Fox11online.com
October snow forces changes to high school football game in the U.P.
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- Snow usually doesn't create obstacles during high school football season, but that was not the case in Michigan's Upper Peninsula this week. The Negaunee High School football field was covered in about a foot of snow that fell Monday and Tuesday. So the matchup between the...
The Taunting Between Michigan State And U of M Fans Has Begun
In the words of fabled U of M historian John Bacon: "The only thing more annoying than a week of juvenile taunting between Michigan and Michigan State fans? Two weeks of it." MSU's Weird Tweet Opened Round One Of The Annual 'Taunt Bowl'. The Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry is...
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Police investigating alleged assault by football players in Huron High locker room
ANN ARBOR, MI - The Ann Arbor Huron Junior Varsity football team’s season has come to an abrupt end while Ann Arbor police investigate an alleged assault involving four members of the team believed to have taken place on Oct. 3 inside the school’s locker room. A 15-year-old...
West Ottawa girls cross country claims fourth straight OK Red title
GRAND RAPIDS - The West Ottawa girls cross country team dominated at the OK Red Conference meet, putting four runners in the top 10. The No. 2 Panthers scored 35 points to hold off the field. Grand Haven was second (66), followed by Jenison (69), Rockford (109), Grandville (154), Caledonia (162), Hudsonville (171) and East Kentwood (188).
Hamilton boys cross country wins OK Blue Conference meet
HAMILTON - The Hamilton boys cross country team won the OK Blue Conference meet on Wednesday. The Hawkeyes scored 54 points to hold off the field. Allendale was second (63), followed by Spring Lake (68), Holland Christian (72), Fruitport (92), Hudsonville Unity Christian (142), Grand Rapids West Catholic (218) and Coopersville (227). Combined with...
